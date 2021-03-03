Here Were The Most Advanced Pocket Computers From The 1980s
Here's an intriguing line-up of state of the art pocket computers from the 1980s.
Here's an intriguing line-up of state of the art pocket computers from the 1980s.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
Brian Wong, KIIP CEO, shares an unconventional tip that it's more important to improve your strength rather than your weaknesses.
He's not a big fan of open shelving and double kitchen islands.
Here's some rare footage of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt performing live at Cal State Fullerton in December 1994, and it's the perfect time capsule of the '90s.
Some are pretty chill about it. Some are really, really not.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who lives in a small town.
Why do so many patients have to wait until they're suffering terribly before they can get relief?
Efficacy is a crucial concept in vaccine trials, but it's also a tricky one. If a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 95 percent, that doesn't mean that 5 percent of people who receive that vaccine will get COVID-19.
Here's an intriguing line-up of state of the art pocket computers from the 1980s.
All you need is practical effects and some ingenuity.
Recent supposed thylacine sightings turned out to be pademelons, which look like tiny kangaroos. How could the two possibly be confused?
A thousand pieces in the puzzle, and all of them are blank. It's gonna take a while.
There is no standard operating procedure for transfers and progress bars because the technology is so varied. In such a case quantifying the amount of progress isn't possible and doesn't matter that much.
My wife has never been the same sexually since then.
Luminar's Austin Russell on the technology that will drive the future.
Luckily nothing happened, but you can tell the air traffic controller was stressed.
It appears that Armie Hammer quietly moved out of his family home over the weekend — and that movers may have left a bound-up mannequin in the trash.
There is a story that is commonly told in Britain that the colonization of India — as horrible as it may have been — was not of any major economic benefit to Britain itself. Renowned economist Utsa Patnaik, however, calculated that Britain drained a total of nearly $45 trillion from India during the period 1765 to 1938.
Where there's a bone, there's a way.
Twenty years before Reddit users waged war against Wall Street, Neopets users led their own stock market revolution. It wasn't the only way in which the site offered a glimpse of our online experience to come.
Joe Hebert, the son of Nike vice president and general manager Ann Hebert, who resigned from the company after it was revealed she used her credit card to buy shoes for his resale business, shows off his epic sneaker collection.
On TikTok, it's impossible to have a nuanced discussion about sex work.
It turns out, humans fall pretty far down the list of animals that kill their own kind. The top spot is surprising, and also disturbing.
Kris Levins, an "unemployed IT geek from New Jersey," has booked hundreds of senior citizen vaccine appointments in his community. He recommends using a desktop over mobile device, repeatedly checking local aggregation sites and more tips that will help you get an appointment ASAP.
His podcast "Beautiful/Anonymous" illustrates how "everyone's got something going on," and that's comforting.
Some are pretty chill about it. Some are really, really not.
The Su-57 Felon sounds like some kind of banshee or alien ship.
They were stranded for several hours after the wind dragged them two-and-a-half miles from shore.
"Regball" — a radical alternative to basketball practiced in Russia — went viral on Twitter.
Adored guru and reviled provocateur, he dropped out of sight. Now the irresistible ordeal of modern cultural celebrity has brought him back.
The princess of pop shared a photo of her two boys, Sean and Jayden Federline, standing with her in a field on Monday.
Having to deal with snow on cars in the winter is one of the most vexing things. Tesla drivers, however, have it lucky.
What are the peak birth months around the world?
If there is a God, would they be bound by the laws of physics?
We didn't know how good we had it.
TikTok's idiotic, small-scale food waste drives me up the wall. But it's nothing compared to the destruction our government routinely sanctions.
Revisionist novels are sweeping away some of the literary genre's most calcified myths.
Here's some rare footage of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt performing live at Cal State Fullerton in December 1994, and it's the perfect time capsule of the '90s.
Whether they like the Oscar-winning movie or not, they can't stand seeing a 'whore' reject the 'nice guy.'
At the very least, vaccines don't seem to be making things worse.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who lives in a small town.
All the pain of the past year taught me something: the true nature of intimacy.
The US is engaged in a massive effort to vaccinate the bulk of its population against COVID-19. But some states are working faster than others. See how yours is faring.
They say better fences make better neighbors. Turns out they were right.
The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character's voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.
Ann Hebert, who worked at Nike for 25 years, left her job on Monday after a report surfaced last week describing her son's sneaker resale business.
Guys have interesting answers for their celebrity crush at different ages.
There's a name for that feeling when you crave time to yourself but don't get it. It's the mirror image of loneliness—"aloneliness."
Go away, chocolate. The Hershey Company recently announced a new addition to the Reese's line-up that's very peanut-buttery. What is surprising, however, is how little chocolate these new cups have.
Bear? We see no bear, only a fellow human who wants to board the bus.