Here's The Moment Trump Walked Out Of The '60 Minutes' Interview With Lesley Stahl
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
For those wondering, Sebastian Weyer and Philipp Weyer didn't start solving their respective cubes at the same second, but the timers are supposed to measure the amount of time between a player's hands being off the timer to the time they're back on it.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.
The unexpectedly complex design sensibilities in Wes Anderson's oeuvre, explored.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
Validation from the heavens.
Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones — flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later. Then the FBI investigated him.
A few seasonal tweets, a few evergreen ones — and a handy writing tip for all you David Foster Wannabes out there.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
Here's what it says about Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew. Plus: Help us decode more names.
From McDonald's hamburger for adults to 'The Dead Kid' Super Bowl ad, these are corporate America's biggest 'what were they thinking?' moments since 1995.
A tour inside the Prescott Gateway Mall, a shopping center with mostly all closed shops in Prescott, Arizona.
Victor Gevers, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, which finds and reports security vulnerabilities, told TechCrunch he guessed the president's account password and was successful on the fifth attempt.
A $112,000 version will be available in late 2022.
This guy absolutely put his heart into this cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love."
A YouTuber constructs an extremely small off-grid house raised up off the ground on cedar post stilts in the forest.
And many cities aren't ready for the onslaught.
Somethings weren't meant to be seen in 1000fps in 4K. If this doesn't convince you of the effectiveness of masks, nothing will.
A new book collects photographs of male romance over the course of a century — with many images taken secretively so the lovers didn't get caught.
If we have to hear Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" one more time, we're going to cry.
In early March, I headed to the California desert to explore my emotions and learn "healthy masculinity" with a group of men.
When a serial killer terrorized 1970s Seattle, these women banded together to defend themselves. Now they're teaching a new generation to take control.
Because of the perception gap, we often imagine people's viewpoints to be more extreme than they are.
Look, you only need to eat a single chip to live up to the challenge, but it's ridiculously spicy. Only serious heat lovers need apply.
A talk with the Nobel Prize winner's biographer about the writer's 1960 drive across the country.
Here's what the difference in camera performance is between the latest iPhone models.
New catalytic approaches convert plastic into liquid fuels, nanotubes.
Focusing on the 10 major fast-food companies in the US, Eater dug into campaign donation data to see how much money from CEOs, employees and PACs ends up in Republican and Democrat hands.
In the 1950s, the residents of Mosinee, Wisconsin, staged a coup to warn of the dangers of the red menace. The lessons of that historical footnote have never been more relevant.
Different languages tell the time in interesting ways around the globe.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
Dubbed the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, the measure passed the chamber with all 11 supervisors voting yes.
Reese Witherspoon got the OG cast of "Legally Blonde" back together and much joy was shared.
The rare Chilean soapbark tree produces compounds that can boost the body's reaction to vaccines.
She's just released her first solo single in six years. A new concert film is about to hit cinemas. And a viral TikTok has put the Fleetwood Mac classic Rumours back in the Top 10. Even in quarantine, the rock and roll icon is not slowing down.
From the memory supplement's launch in 2007 through 2016, agency officials repeatedly raised concerns as the number of consumer complaints grew.
Up top, there are mirrored ceilings — while gleaming black tile floors reflect the bookcases for a serious M.C. Escher effect.
While New York City is home to plenty of supertall towers, it never has built one more than 600 meters, or 1,968 feet. What is keeping it from building the tallest building in the world?
Jeffrey Toobin and the great Zoom Dick incident have raised some important questions.
It carried soldiers, military vehicles, and sealed crates that divers can't wait to open.
Some of us balk at cliffs. Some of us embrace them.
Inflicting harm or pain on someone incapable of doing the same to you might seem intolerably cruel, but it happens more than you might think.
As the lush green trees of the Northeast begin to brown and a chill rolls through the now-darkened hours of the early morning, she appears every autumn, like Truth coming out of her well: the white girl who absolutely loves fall.
How an El Al Boeing 747 was able to cram 1,088 people onboard a single flight.
Gaggan Anand turned his Indian restaurant in Bangkok into a pilgrimage site for globe-hopping foodies. So why, even before the pandemic hit, was he willing to give it up?
Should I be worried? Stoya advises.
James Hancock performs an ethereal rendition of "Interstellar" at Stanford's school of music.
Gone in a Quibi.
For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sexiness factor. If a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.
The country music legend reduced Stephen Colbert to tears.