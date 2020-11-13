Here Is A Hilarious Explanation Of Gritty For French People Who Might Be Confused
Nicole Conlan heard French people watching the American elections were confused about Gritty, so she made a useful explainer.
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
"I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and see them spread," the Republican told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
Flights from Asia to South America would be a "long, arduous and expensive journey."
On November 12, 1970, officials in Oregon exploded an 8-ton whale carcass in one of the weirdest moments in American history caught on tape.
Nothing about this is a good idea, but somehow YouTuber YOGOMAN made it work.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
On the eve of yet another screen adaptation, Patricia Highsmith's mordant 1955 tale of calculated self-invention feels as relevant as ever.
Fox 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on a sinking bridge near Winston-Salem, when it literally collapsed before her eyes.
It's actually eerie, looking at all the memories and collections accumulated by a stranger.
In every country in the world, male suicides outnumber female. Will Storr asks why.
This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.
The Space Shuttle was NASA's workhorse for 30 years. But despite all its features, it had some fatal flaws.
It's the perfect example of the end-state death-cult capitalism that the American ruling class believes in.
Back in 1985, 65 homes in a Philadelphia neighborhood were destroyed in an attempt to target a black militant group.
In cities across the United States, laws against pedestrian crossing the roadway outside crosswalks is forbidden and in some cases prosecuted. Isn't there a better solution?
Studying dark matter is like studying ghosts — if ghosts were real and also made up a quarter of the matter in the known universe.
It's astonishing how some of the world's largest cities can be so compact in size.
In fourteenth-century England, one of the only ways a woman could get a divorce was if her husband was impotent. But first, she had to prove it in court.
Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on anything, that we can all agree on.
Shifting cultural assumptions about the "right" indoor temperature could save us incredible amounts of energy — and let us fundamentally rethink how we design offices.
Guess who's back? Back again? Sometime last night Twitter discovered a full publisher's description for Jonathan Franzen's next novel. Read on.
Somewhat surprisingly, Janet Hubert, "the original Aunt Viv," also joins in with the cast to reminisce about the show in the trailer for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion. The special will stream on HBO Max on November 19.
Kevin calls into talkSPORT and attempts to pull the wool over the eyes of the hosts.
The dramatic impact of the virus on the Secret Service's presidential protection unit comes as growing numbers of prominent Trump allies and White House officials have fallen ill.
Of all the car problems we expected one to have, an engine that wants to escape the car isn't one of them.
Archaeologists are beginning to piece together the complex relationships between Stonehenge and other Neolithic sites on Salisbury Plain.
"Who needs sleep when you can play with me all night?"
They're discreet to the point of secrecy — which also makes them socially distant.
Madison Hamburg talks about addiction, absent fathers and his moving new series "Murder on Middle Beach."
The way some people talk online is truly bonkers.
A petition on Change.org to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the show has gathered over 24,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.
Golf's hard-hitting provocateur, known for his unorthodox training regimen, is an acquired taste. His quest to conquer the sport continues this week at the Masters.
"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," Obama said.
Travel bloggers have flocked to Pakistan in recent years — but have some of them become too close to the authorities?
Season 4 of Netflix's royal family drama "The Crown" drops on Sunday, but in an arc that was supposed to be defined by Princess Diana, it might be Anderson's Margaret Thatcher that steals the show.
On August 21, 1911, the Mona Lisa painting was stolen off the wall of the Louvre in Paris and briefly vanished. Here's how the thief got caught.
Although paradoxes often trip us up, embracing contradictory ideas may actually be the secret to creativity and leadership.
Screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin on the alchemy that went into creating the terrifying "Jacob's Ladder."
A seasoned parkour athlete shows off his unbelievable skills in this supercut.
Meal planning is a lot easier when you're okay with eating the exact same meals every day. On the other hand, variety is one of the keystones of a healthy diet. So how bad is it, really, if you eat the same thing all the time?
The planet is still drying out today. And faster than expected.
An explorer takes a journey deep into an abandoned silver mine in Nevada.
"Feels like I'm wearing nothing at all! Nothing at all! Nothing at all!"
By different metrics, all sorts of locations in the United States are deeply troubling, from Minot, N.D., to New York City.
Andrew Callaghan meets the Bigfoot hunters of Minnesota and they might make you finally believe in Sasquatch.
"Oh no, am I going to get poisoned too?"
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Coming down from the election, we're going to ease into some lighter fare from Twitter this week, like jokes about political coups. Haha!
Franz Brentano, philosopher and psychologist, was an iconic teacher eclipsed by his students, Freud and Husserl among them.
Sometimes someone has to be asked to leave a COVID Bubble as Julie Nolke demonstrates.