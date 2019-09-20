Here Are The Three Biggest Weaknesses The Human Body Has
From the groin to the abdomen, the human body presents some interesting vulnerabilities.
From the groin to the abdomen, the human body presents some interesting vulnerabilities.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Trevor Noah goes over the Democrats' sorry showing on Tuesday and reviews what went so wrong.
Chasing the sun usually isn't worth it. Learn to like the climate you've got instead.
There's a lot of redlighting going on in this DragTimes best of five race and the results are pretty clear — they're both EV beasts but the Plaid is still a class apart.
The condom's creator describes it as a "PPE for sexual encounters."
These plots in "Friends," "Seinfeld," "The Simpsons" and more teach UK viewers that legally speaking, the US is a different world.
Tom Hanks politely declined Jeff Bezos's offer to go to space and most people would say he had a great point.
"Our paths crossed several years later and we had a brief affair. Unbeknownst to me she became pregnant through this liaison but kept the matter a secret and remained with her husband who unwittingly raised the child as his own."
In the wake of S.B. 8, I've been thinking about the way I was raised to think about my body and the way I will raise my son to think about his.
From the groin to the abdomen, the human body presents some interesting vulnerabilities.
Used electric vehicle batteries could be the Achilles' heel of the transportation revolution — or the gold mine that makes it real.
Sometimes, we need to celebrate by making it rain cash. Let's call it "self care."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Rob McElhenney sits down with his pal and club co-owner Ryan Reynolds and explains in beautiful detail what sports fandom is really about, and what their future plans at the soccer club are.
With a little naked yoga and the help of the professionally naked, one self-proclaimed never-nude conquered a life-long fear of being in the buff
A question on the 2014 qualifying exam for the US Physics Olympiad team rubbed some people the wrong way so Derek Muller decided to rent a helicopter and find out the correct answer.
How much do you want your windows to roll down? Exactly that much.
Etiquette and money experts explain how to make the process painless and less awkward for everybody involved.
Let's pretend you survived a plane crash and wound up on Bouvet Island. You'd instantly become the most isolated human in the world.
Democrats were accused of manufacturing a white supremacist hoax, but internal plans show that the stunt was rooted in their doomed, Trump-focused strategy.
How your company approaches back to work is how they approach everything.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
If you love subarctic temperatures, Yakutia, Siberia could be the town for you.
Young at heart.
As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.
Here's a breakdown of how Ryan Crouser proved he was the greatest competitor of all-time in men's shot put.
"I am a straight woman in my early 30s who ended a long-term relationship about a year ago…"
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
This town in Australia really, really wanted Chris Hemsworth to come visit.
Be very afraid.
Sure, you could just look at your phone, but what fun is that? This clever clock tells time with quotes from some of the best novels ever written.
Here's why Disney is still making female characters with cartoonish bodies.
Buffett has managed portfolios through some big inflationary moments. Here's what he would do this time.
There's been a general trend of salary increase in the US for the past 10 years, but which states have increased the most and which states have increased the least?
Tardigrades are animals so adaptable they can survive in some of the most extreme environments in the universe. Because of their durability, we're learning how they can endure.
A viral thread on r/AskReddit asked which heavily hyped products are way overpriced for what you actually get and there were quite a few enlightening responses.
It's a futuristic idea — but the term's origin actually comes from the past. Almost 30 years ago, in fact.
Jeff Daniels tells the story of how his agents attempted to prevent him from starring in his most famous role.
Four years ago, this guy was an internet heartthrob. What the hell were we thinking?
And even more attendees of the rally that turned into the Capitol riot will likely be on the ballot in 2022.
They always said you couldn't put toothpaste back inside the tube, but this guy can.
The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and must miss 10 days, meaning he can't play against the Chiefs. Here's why.
When Elijah Wood tweeted proudly about his ownership of a new NFT on October 27, it seemed like nothing out of the ordinary.
Scottish sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter once again charms us with a video featuring Olive and Mabel.
Chili pepper seeds were brought to the International Space Station in June, and astronauts ate the crops on Friday.
Am I having a good day? Why don't you check the octopus, Stephen?!
How did this happen? We haven't the foggiest clue.
Disneyland guests didn't know what they were in for when they stepped into the idling boats at the entrance of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction on Sunday night.