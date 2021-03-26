Here Are The Printers You Can Buy Whose Cartridges Won't Break The Bank
Ink is hella expensive, but these printers are ink sippers, as explained by the Wall Street Journal.
During a West Chester Township meeting, trustee Lee Wong showed his military scars to raise an important point about anti-Asian discrimination.
Here's what it's like to make movie magic with just $400,000 on the set of "Napoleon Dynamite."
"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel."
President Donald Trump's former lawyer is trying to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit against her with a, uh, interesting legal strategy.
Things get too spicy for Queen Bey.
Colin Jost and Michael Che comment on President Biden's first press conference and other political news.
What a burgeoning movement says about science, solace and how a theory becomes truth.
One hundred large vessels are lost every year because the maritime industry won't apply the lessons of aviation.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This is exactly how we think the German auteur would respond to Chet's "White Boy Summer" declaration.
Twenty-five years ago, bald eagles mysteriously started dying in Arkansas. Scientists have finally figured out why.
Utah's new law mandating cage-free egg production by 2025 is, well, chickenshit.
Arsenal Women's goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made three saves in quick succession, in a game her team eventually won.
After months of being housebound and bored, people are turning their bodies into laboratories.
When I walk up to Mama Jo's Breakfast Cart, which is located two blocks away from the MetLife Building in Midtown, Manhattan, she's already packing up the kitchen.
Yang stopped by Weekend Update and delivered a sharp segment addressing the anti-Asian hate crimes in America.
It looks like the proprietary technology that led to the first COVID-19 vaccines isn't very difficult to replicate.
A new study suggests that an alien world that smashed into infant Earth and created the Moon might have left vast remains inside our planet.
Mike Boyd attempts to crack open a safe through trial and error.
Your executive control center has helped your mental health survive the pandemic thus far. Here's how to strengthen it for the future.
The cat filter that made Ron Ponton's court hearing go viral was actually the default setting on thousands of Dell computers.
At a time of shortages and competition, the company is dominant in chip production.
A new study confirms what anecdotes suggest: a lot of people have put on pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jack Harlow joins SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to explain what NFTs are.
This week has seen some slightly nicer weather (in some places, anyway), some wild story arcs play out on the timeline and the usual pandemic ennui. Enjoy!
The family of Russian modernist Wladimir Baranoff-Rossiné is auctioning off a non-fungible token that happens to come with a 100-year-old painting.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This prop master reveals the props that allow a boom mic to avoid picking up ambient sound.
Outside correspondent Kate Siber learned to reinhabit her body by being outdoors. But she didn't expect that healing would also bring a new perspective on nature itself.
This beautiful hydroplanter makes growing fresh herbs a snap while getting rid of the grossest aspects of gardening.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Slide boards have been used by competitive athletes for decades. But thanks to Brrrn, you can now bring out your inner athlete at home.
Businesses across the United States and beyond are offering free stuff to people who have been vaccinated. The perks include movie popcorn, alcohol and even marijuana.
The highly controversial tool isn't just for the feds anymore. Online sleuths are quietly using it to hunt for rioters — like the man they've dubbed #NaziGrayHat.
Back in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan thrilled the world with this eye-popping snooker break. Nobody has come close since.
Deep-seated misogyny, low pay and a belief women can't play are creating a vicious cycle that keeps talent away.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
The giant Ever Given container ship remains wedged in the Suez Canal. We spoke to captains and analyzed marine tracking data to look at what might have gone wrong.
A Montana reporter explains why it matters how — and when — the wolf was found.
Joel Berghult gets his mind blown by this supercut of samples compiled by Tracklib.
Two hundred years after the Salem witch trials, farmers became convinced that their relatives were returning from the grave to feed on the living.
Hundreds of thousands of children are born each year with fatal neurodegenerative diseases. A gene therapy breakthrough offers hope of not just a treatment, but a cure.
Continuing our series on a year of lockdown viewing, we explore how social media has brought comfort to fans of British television — and offered an alternative to gossip.
As tech campuses became ghost towns, the people who kept them running — cooks, custodians, drivers — faced an existential threat to their livelihoods.
Someone tracked the path that the doomed Ever Given cargo ship took before running aground in the Suez Canal.
A big discovery by Ford in Dearborn leads to an unusual surprise for Detroit companies.
There's a huge disconnect between what healthcare organizations think they're providing and what patients experience. It's time for healthcare to elevate design to the C-suite.
Apple just patched a security threat that may have been actively exploited.
I found a video clip of him at a conference, reading out a chapter I'd written. He was dressed like me. He had even copied my tattoos.
