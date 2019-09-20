Here Are The Most Hilarious News Bloopers Of 2021
The news was mostly all bad in 2021 but these news bloopers will cheer you up.
In case you forgot, here are the worst things in tech this year.
A Colorado homeowner captured dramatic footage of a wildfire sweeping past her home. "I don't know if my home is still there," she tweeted.
This little rabbit went to market.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
We're not sure why this terribly slow police Ford Explorer was on the track in the first place.
For once, it's not a supply-chain issue.
How Kumiko Serizawa brought a Japanese tradition to California.
"When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you get her a f*cking cup of coffee," she quipped.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz may run for president again, but his own daughter recently announced she doesn't agree with his politics.
Betty White, the beloved actress with the longest-running career for any woman in TV, died Friday morning at her home in California.
The once popular YouTube cooking channel, known for their over-the-top videos about making ridiculously high-calorie meals, used to get millions of views. What happened?
From really expensive NFTs to newly discovered shipwrecks to the latest developments in the world of K-Pop, here are a few things we learned in 2021.
In honor of Betty White passing, here's a supercut of her best moments as the quirky 60-something-year-old from St. Olaf on "Golden Girls."
This week, we've got a person who wants three weeks off from a new job to get a tattoo, someone who refuses to tell anyone what they want for Christmas and more.
Christian Bale immerses himself so much into his acting roles that he often will dramatically transform his entire body.
The latest trailer for "The Batman" seems to confirm that the movie will adapt a huge Riddler moment from the DC comics.
This week's characters also include a balloon letter artist whose shtick has become embarrassingly tired, a former hockey player with the worst argument for "natural immunity" and a CNBC host who has clearly never worked in retail.
Remembering some of the people in the public eye who died this year.
Natalie Tran returns from a long YouTube hiatus to cheer us up this New Year's with a hilarious video explaining where your "New Year new you" comes from.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
Norm McDonald's show used to have a running gag where he'd ask guests where they got their ideas from, which usually left people speechless. The late, great Bill Hicks answered it better than anyone.
Is it worth six figures to drive a base car with a PDK?
If we could have our cat float around in a protective egg next to us all day, we absolutely would.
Bob Bergen wasn't playing around when he auditioned as Porky Pig for "Space Jam."
A young Mississippi woman is thriving two years after getting treated for sickle cell disease with the revolutionary gene-editing technique known as CRISPR.
It's something we never want to think about when we're up in the air, but how far can an airplane go on just one engine?
If you've been attempting to keep up with the status of President Biden's big climate plans in 2021, you're probably feeling pretty exhausted by now.
Equipment expert Adam Ried explains why you should get these simple but effective items at home if you're cooking a lot of seafood — because they'll keep your catch fresh and elevate the overall quality of your cooking.
Trump supporters have waged a campaign of intimidation against the state and local officials who administer U.S. elections. This visual analysis explores hundreds of menacing messages – and explains why they're difficult to counter.
Americans give their tongues a roller coaster ride with this trip through world breakfast cuisines. Do they have any idea where the food they are eating comes from?
Eliminating endocrine disruptors is harder than you might think.
People are being urged not to post pictures of negative COVID lateral flow tests on social media because criminals are using them to make fake passes.
Elizabeth Holmes swindled millions of dollars from gullible Silicon Valley venture capitalists with a false promise about Theranos's blood testing abilities. Here's the reality of the technology.
We're not in the business of kink shaming, but this collection of images perhaps shouldn't pique anything.
Journalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution examined the Georgia presidential election in 2020 and what happened between Election Day and Jan. 6 to undermine President Joe Biden's victory in the state.
Out in Oakhurst, CA, this 4-year-old overcame his fear of garbage trucks and started greeting the driver whenever he came for a pickup. Naturally the driver noticed and gave him a special gift.
A handful of articles for the end of 2021.
Britain's Prince Andrew is facing scrutiny after Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for helping to lure teenage girls for abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein.