Here Are The Key Moments From The First RNC Night
The RNC intended to fire up the base and aimed at winning back some of those 2016 Trump voters who are having second thoughts.
Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, DC's latest pulls back the curtain on Gotham City.
"All of this was stupider than even I thought was possible."
Usually people wait till the seeds are fully formed and dried. They're often roasted before consumption. But you can also roast the entire flower head on the flame, season it and bite straight into it.
Molka, the capturing of voyeuristic images and videos via hidden cameras, is on the rise in South Korea, and it's disturbing how many places in a motel room can host a spy camera.
We've all been scared by the Bloody Mary legend growing up, but there's an explanation behind the optical illusion.
You do not want to be on the wrong side of this.
What goes into the decision to opt out? Athletes from the WNBA, NBA and NFL let B/R Mag in on why they are sitting out their seasons in favor of a higher cause.
Matamoros began its preparation, with extremely limited resources, in March.
He's asking me life's biggest questions at the very moment when I am unlearning so much of what I used to know.
A record-breaking auction with an anonymous buyer has pushed houseplant hysteria into an even bigger luxury market.
We're sick to death of being bitten every time we walk out the door. This powerful repellent actually works surprisingly well.
When you really dig into the lyrics of some of the Weezer songs, things start getting uncomfortable.
The party is now defined primarily by its appetite for conflict, even when that conflict serves no obvious policy goal.
The Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986 left a ring of ghost villages as residents fled, fearing radiation poisoning. But now people are choosing to live in the crumbling houses on the edge of the exclusion zone.
A conversation with the Athletic's Ethan Strauss.
Companies controlled by a Ukrainian billionaire, who owns two homes each worth over $200 million, got Paycheck Protection Program loans meant for small businesses.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Washington State University track and field star Ray Wells Jr. breezed over a series of increasingly high hurdles like there was nothing to it.
If Isaac Newton could lose all reason in the pursuit of riches, so can anyone else.
It's important to respect your elders.
In recent weeks, a hairline fracture in DeGeneres's reputation is beginning to widen into an uncontrollable chasm, rending apart a career she's so tightly rebuilt.
Those who make it into clubby industry find obstacles to creating opportunities for others.
Support really comes in all shapes and forms.
Hot and uncensored, undeniably eccentric, with a surprising left hook of genuinely empathetic sex scholarship. How did HBO get it so... right?
Where do you want to go today?
Did we need this invention? No. Do we appreciate how ridiculous it is? Yes.
Making a "Battlefield" game doesn't mean you're good at playing "Battlefield," and arguably, it doesn't actually matter.
At a time when so many people are barely allowed to touch each other, pop music is once again giving voice to our thirstiest desires.
Common in the US, rare in Europe and now championed in Africa, male circumcision is hotly debated. Are the gains worth the loss?
The Spike Lee-directed adaptation of Bryne's "American Utopia" Broadway show will premiere on HBO Max on October 17.
Exploring the economic mobility of 11,172 middle class families over a 50 year period.
Of all the president's children, he has the strongest connection to the politics, voters and online disinformation ecosystem that put his father in the White House. What will he do with it?
We regret to inform you that this is extremely catchy.
And why there should be so many more.
Former correctional officer Levan Francis has spent the past eight years fighting for justice after he was targeted on the job for being Black.
It's kind of scary how effective and cheap the technology is.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
American barbecue is more than a way of cooking — it's myth, folklore and history
For the last 70 years, American transportation planners have been using the same model to decide what to build. There's just one problem: it's often wrong.
The National Park Service has closed a portion of Dead Horse Bay.
To celebrate his 10th year of becoming a guitar player, John Johnson compiled video clips of him playing the instrument from when he was 15 to 25 years old.
When Benjamin Franklin died in 1790, he left a small sum of money to the cities of Boston and Philadelphia with one condition: that they not spend it in full for 200 years.
She was an EMT and COVID-19 first responder, a loyal and loving daughter and girlfriend. Then, Louisville police officers killed her.
Based on Comey's memoir, the two-part Showtime series stars Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brandon Gleeson as Donald Trump. "The Comey Rule" premieres on September 27.
Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20. He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, head of Liberty University and a staunch supporter of President Trump, looked on.
This six-quart ten-in-one multicooker usually sells for $129.95, but Amazon is discounting it to just $59.99 today. Let's get cooking.
Most people associate the pointy shape with "kiki" and the round shape with "bouba," but is there a reason for that?
Products like Mrs. Meyer's soap encourage you to feel good when there is no reason to.
I spent 10 years following Prem Rawat and living in an ashram as part of the Divine Light Mission and Elan Vital. Learning to live outside the cult challenged who I was and where I fit in the world.
Ipnot, a Japanese artist from Kyoto, takes anywhere between a week and months to handcraft these realistic pieces of food art.
