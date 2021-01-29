Here Are The Five Phases Anyone Who's Ever Been On A Diet Goes Through
You start out bright and optimistic, but then slowly and surely, that optimism fades.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.
The Winklevoss Twins vehemently defend Redditors investing in GameStop as CNBC's "Squawk Alley" pundits attempt to push back.
How to understand what the hell is going on this week.
With Netflix's "Firefly Lane," actress Katherine Heigl is taking back control of her narrative.
Caitlin Reilly brilliantly channels the shtick of every Christian youth group leader.
A mortician explains how COVID-19 has completely devastated Los Angeles.
It's not all sex dungeons and "50 Shades."
Judgment day appears to have come earlier than anticipated for scandalized megachurch.
CNN's Chris Cuomo accuses Vlad Tenev of looking out for hedgefunds over the interests of GameStop investors who use his app.
"Lupin," the French-language series about a charismatic thief, embraces its source material — and then transcends it.
Also featuring when COVID is over, I am not smarter than… and Joe Biden signing executive orders.
Brian Williams sure has a wicked sense of humor.
The OG biohacker combines a formidable supplement lineup with vegetables and meat from his own farm.
The second daughter follows the inauguration poet Amanda Gorman to a premier modeling agency.
A phone battery exploded after a man in China bit into it. "He didn't [bite the battery] because he wanted to test its authenticity," the man's girlfriend explained. "Actually my partner just has the habit of putting things into his mouth and nibbling on them."
How a plant that hurts so good became the heart and soul of Mexican culture.
Marc Lore joins Bill Gates and Peter Thiel as the latest founder to create a city in his own reflection.
The notorious 1998 flop could have derailed a promising career. But in hindsight, we can now see how it helped shape the remarkable performances he's given us since.
Senator Elizabeth Warren has little patience when CNBC host Sara Eisen raises the argument that a 2 percent tax on people with fortunes worth more than $50 million might lead to the wealthy leaving the country.
With extremist groups already looking to seize the moment, Q believers are facing at least three major paths. The next few months could determine which they go down.
Whether it's paintings from garage sales or you want to display the few family photos you actually printed, there's a specific art to hanging your art. Fortunately, the basic rules of curation aren't as tricky as they might seem.
Jimmy Kimmel attempts to make sense of Marjorie Taylor Green being appointed onto the House Education and Labor committee.
Tired of dinner and a movie? Mix things up with this very sweet game for two.
There's something deeply satisfying about watching confectionery being made with such efficiency.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is even nuttier than previously believed.
Described as "cute" even in formal scientific journals, Costa Rica's tent-making bats defy negative stereotypes by living in harmony with each other and inspiring conservation.
Singer Tim Storms currently holds the Guinness World Records for "lowest note produced by a human." Here's how he sounds singing.
Yes, your data is used to sell you shoes. But it also may be used to sell you an ideology.
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 single-shot vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% efficacy against severe disease, the company announced Friday.
As an intern on the iPhone design team in the summer of 2008, Angela Guzman created the faces that define the way we communicate today.
State Department emails redacted the former Secretary of State's preferred toppings, so we investigated.
Throughout her career Tyson refused to play drug addicts, prostitutes or maids, roles she thought demeaning to Black women. But when a good part came along she grabbed hold of it with tenacity.
Rowan Atkinson reflects on some of the most famous scenes he shot with his signature character.
Among all possible climate actions, recycling ranks pretty low in its impact.
Over the years, Apple has released quite a few watch faces with roots in history. Each one started as an iconic watch archetype and was remade to take advantage of the Apple Watch platform.
General Motors became the first big US automaker to announce it will produce only electric-powered passenger cars and SUVs by 2035.
Patients say the "Rock Doc" helped them like no one else could. Federal prosecutors say his "help" often amounted to dealing drugs for sex.
Maya takes a trip to a farm and interviews various animals with a teeny-tiny mic.
The ingredients in Subway's tuna are "not tuna and not fish," an attorney for the plaintiffs says.
Two weeks of activism and social media campaigning achieved what Mexican and international authorities didn't do in 11 years.
The Robinhood app, which allows users to place trades on Nasdaq and the NYSE, are blocking searches of GameStop and other stocks favored on Reddit.
Photographer and scientist Nathan Myhrvold has developed a camera that captures snowflakes at a microscopic level never seen before.
The refractory period, the prolactin myth and other mysteries of a man's sex drive.
Tesla announced their new Tesla Model S. Here's how they changed the car.
Someone will be left holding the bag.
