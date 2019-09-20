Here Are The Countries That Aren't Recognized By The Rest Of The World
Even if the United Nations recognizes you, good luck with the rest of the world.
Even if the United Nations recognizes you, good luck with the rest of the world.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
An influential data guru expounds on why he thinks his party is losing ground: Their reserve army of young, upscale liberals keeps stepping on their message.
We don't know if we would have been able to avoid those cars so deftly.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Even if the United Nations recognizes you, good luck with the rest of the world.
The Red Sox's defensive miscue saved the go-ahead run vs. the Rays.
The 18th-Century quest to weigh Earth was crucial to better understanding our Universe — and it took a lonely mountain in Scotland to help achieve the task.
In an interview with Axios, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield also seem to have a hard time responding to why the company has not similarly stopped sales in states like Texas, where abortion rights are curtailed.
Internally, trans employees and allies are asking executives tough questions about the line between commentary and hate.
"Why was I so willing to discard myself? You guessed it: because I wanted True Love, and I didn't care if that love was fake as fuck."
Auto detailer and TikToker Jessica Tran does not mince words when it comes to Tesla's designs.
Here's how to have some of what you're craving — without wrecking your diet this holiday
The situation is making me feel gaslit and super insecure.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It went from a baby plant to a gargantuan pumpkin in a few months.
A group of archaeologists in Norway discovered a 1,300-year-old ski in an ice patch. It's the second part of a set they found.
Though the flavor domes once delighted diners and created generations of childhood nostalgia, they're slowly being replaced by more modern tastes.
Set at its slowest speed, it can rotate a full circle in 24 hours and at its fastest, it can do in 22 seconds.
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it seems like the perfect time to practice the beloved art of ranking random things and suss out just which "Friends" rerun is best suited to enjoying leftover turkey and cranberry sauce in late November.
How boomers pick up the phone versus a Gen Z.
In the spirit of celebrating Indigenous peoples and their accomplishments on Indigenous Peoples' Day — and every day — we want to highlight some of those voices who have had their works released this year, and we're also showing you where you can stream or view these projects.
A quick swipe on your nose pads will keep everything in place. For the long-suffering glasses-havers on our team, this is a godsend.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Alan Cumming's computer hacker was way ahead of his time, style-wise.
It's like we're watching a Marvel superhero film.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
On Tinder, I can see that you caught a fish one time. On Twitter, I'm party to every thought you've had since 2012.
Bernardinelli-Bernstein is thousands of times more massive than an average comet. Its close approach is a rare chance to learn more about how Earth and its neighbors were born.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
Both franchises seem to have the ability to predict certain things about the future.
There, Chris and Christophers of all stripes denounce him as "quite the butthole," a "pretty shitty dude tbh" and a "disgrace to the name."
The Korean drama "Squid Game" is something of a surprise hit here in the US, and the symbols from the show make for a great t-shirt or mask.
"I used to work for Facebook, and my job was to spend eight hours a day looking at all the worst things people post online."
Eric Clapton went from setting the standard for rock guitar to making "full-tilt" racist rants to becoming an outspoken vaccine skeptic. Did he change? Or was he always like this?
Back when the two were filming "Twins," DeVito reportedly once got Schwarzenegger stoned with a cigar with marijuana inside. And now recently at a "Twins" sequel event, Schwarzenegger tried to prank DeVito back with a similar cigar.
Trump's former spokesperson promises to reveal the truth behind the lies in "I'll Take Your Questions Now," but she seems unable to sift fact from fiction in her own memories.
"The Babadook," "The Ring," "28 Days Later," and more movies that made the turn of the new millennium a renaissance period for scary movies.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Just because the trainer received one star reviews doesn't mean they're not legitimate — Gabriel from Monster Cast Fitness actually seems like a pretty good trainer.
This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US now think they might have cracked it.
Gift exchanges between US and foreign leaders, a highly regulated process, devolved into sometimes risible shambles during the Trump administration.
"Jennifer's Body" was not well-received when it first came out, but opinions of the horror film have since changed.
From my perspective, telling the story in linear time makes it far easier to take sides.
The latest status symbol in kitchens is invisible appliances — but hiding behind that fridge disguised as a cabinet is a long history of people trying to engineer society.
If it's more than a hobby, it's time to stop complaining about losing, and start doing what it takes to win.
Everything you need to know about the Rivian IPO.
Distortions are inevitable when you try to turn the Earth's sphere into a two-dimensional map.
This year marks the first time a US president has officially recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day.
"There's no such thing as 100 percent. It's your ability to operate in discomfort."