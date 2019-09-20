Here Are Some Of The Most Unbelievable Things This Firefighter Has Heard People Say
You hear some ridiculous things when you work as a firefighter and a paramedic.
You hear some ridiculous things when you work as a firefighter and a paramedic.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Car collector and enthusiast Jay Leno rips a Tesla Model S Plaid through a new quarter-mile record — beating the likes of Bugatti and Porsche — out in Bakersfield, California.
What's the best time to fall asleep? The time you go to bed may impact your risk for heart disease.
You hear some ridiculous things when you work as a firefighter and a paramedic.
Parenting advice on college funds, relatives and mental health concerns.
Ex-president wages a court battle to thwart House committee from obtaining White House records for inquiry into the Capitol assault.
If you've ever wondered about how conspiracy theories take off online, well, now you have some idea.
In a recent Twitter thread, the famed audio engineer owned the ugly parts of his past — years of offensive music, statements and posts — and said his generation needs to talk about how culture has changed.
Apparently there are conservative parents at Whitney High School because some folks didn't find the test question funny at all.
The labor shortage has forced big companies, like UPS and major flight carriers to sweeten the pot with better incentives to attract workers, especially for the frenzied holiday season. Here're all the ways they're trying to get new workers in.
We're here for you.
Richard Klein left behind his life as a Hebrew day school teacher in California and became an actor in Mumbai, often playing a "mean British officer."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Milwaukee's talismanic leader and last year's NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a few appreciative words at the podium during the teams White House visit.
We simply have no words, when we found out what this kid was caught looking at. A real Oedipus complex, here.
How Jasmine Jordan runs the show behind-the-scenes at Jordan brand.
"These days, hurricane modification is considered almost a kind of fringe science. But that wasn't always the case."
His lies, his illogical defense and his hubris damage all professional athletes.
European cities are designed for people. American cities are designed for cars.
"It felt like when you pull a hangnail really fast, but it was on my dick."
It's never too early to make the season bright with a funny hat.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Korver says LeBron's focus on recovery is what makes him stand out, and describes the inner-workings of James's process that make him one of the best basketball players in history.
Aaron Rodgers has been prominently featured in State Farm's television ads for about a decade. This past weekend, he was almost nowhere to be found.
Some of us are incredibly difficult to shop for, but thankfully, Huckberry has a collection of wacky, wild and unexpected gifts that will really blow some minds.
What is it about the brand that makes it so iconic?
In 2016, the Turkish government falsely accused me of planning a coup. Five years later, these charges are still upending my life.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
Parliment Station in Melbourne is home to the world's most dangerous escalator.
It's hard to live in the modern world without feeling like you should start committing some felonies.
Unless you've got untold riches, you're probably shopping on a budget like the rest of us. Secret Santas, that uncle you barely know and even the in-laws need gifts that won't break the bank, right?
Jeff Bezos jokingly issued a warning to Leonardo DiCaprio to steer clear of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.
Our tech-driven approach to neighborhood watch is cementing community divisions.
From the sinking Millennium Tower in San Francisco to the Harmon Hotel in Las Vegas, which experts predict would collapse if an earthquake ever hit, here are some of the worst architecture mistakes around the world.
The new University of Austin seeks to be higher education's premier institution of monetizing moral panics.
Idiotic car design is leading drivers to cruise around at night with no headlights on. Fighting this has become my crusade.
Watch Axl Rose quickly defuse a crowd crush during a concert in Santiago, Chile back in 2016.
How a decades-old business model became part of a side-hustle trend that affects nearly every shopper on the internet.
The new Pete Buttigieg documentary reveals a gifted politician struggling with how much to reveal of himself.
In the coffee shop robbery scene in "Pulp Fiction," Robert Ruth has a line that gets cut off. Quentin Tarantino decided to have some fun with it.
In a historical first, the top 10 most expensive zip codes in 2021 all surpassed the $4 million in median home sale prices.
Realizing everyone you meet is massively flawed isn't cheery, but it explains a lot.
Long before eight people died at a Travis Scott concert, the rapper has consistently made his shows a powder keg of anger.
You think there are limits to what your employer can see you do online? Some new Microsoft updates may make you think a little more about that.
You should not, under any circumstances, neg a woman in the chips aisle.
Tom Scott explains why Brienz, Switzerland is potentially the most dangerous city in Europe to drive through.
Biggby Coffee CEO Mike McFall had to listen to some hard truths to shore up morale.
Save $59 off the sticker price today at Amazon, and get yourself a set of the best wireless earbuds on the market.