BETTER, COMPUTER

tonsky.me

It's amazing how great computer products can be when they don't need to deal with corporate bullshit, don't have to promote a brand or to sell its users. Frankly, I almost ceased to believe it's still possible. But it is.

A CASE FOR PLASMA COLLECTIONS

marginalrevolution.com

The United States is one of the few countries in the world where plasma donors are paid and it is responsible for 70% of the global supply of plasma. If you add in the other countries that allow donors to be paid, including Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Czechia, the paid-donor countries account for nearly 90% of the total supply.

