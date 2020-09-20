Here Are Road Design Tricks That Try To Eliminate Speeding
America has a speeding problem. Speeding results in more traffic fatalities than any other cause.
When you put a hotel on boardwalk, no one wants to land on it.
Watch Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, reclaim the title for the world's largest and tallest elephant toothpaste experiment as a surprise for his friend Fletcher.
The story behind the most ambitious project to make the internet a more open community.
How a ragtag crew of volunteers came together this past week to save Molalla, Oregon from the biggest fire in a century.
These cats have never seen a ball game this thrilling before.
This will be the best dozen minutes of your life today.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
You've watched it, I've watched it, Grandma has watched it. But where did it come from, and why?
Catch me if you can, losers.
Is your partner unemployed, depressed? Sadly, this is an all-too-common phenomenon, and for unemployed men, the situation is only getting worse.
This 4,784-piece star destroyer Lego set is truly gob-smacking. The level of detail here is astounding, and the finished product serves as the showpiece of any collection.
Last week, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Matt Bete was nudged awake by a bear in his backyard.
Worried about Election Day? Now if you vote by mail, you can obsessively track your ballot's every move online.
There are days when I don't want to get out of bed. That's just the truth. And that's why I wrote this.
From 1967's "Who's That Knocking At My Door" to 2019's "The Irishman," here is a complete ranking of all 25 features in Martin Scorsese's iconic catalog.
Archaeologists have suspected there was more to Tikal, El Zotz and Holmul. But it wasn't until recently that proof came — in the form of Lidar, a type of remote sensing technology.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
And how does that counteract with the Good Samaritan effect?
Thousands of secret "suspicious activity reports" offer a never-before-seen picture of corruption and complicity — and how the government lets it flourish.
She had perfect grades in law school, then taught, was later appointed to the circuit court and then became only the second woman appointed as a US Supreme Court justice.
The federal case against the lawyers Colin Mattis and Urooj Rahman is a stark example of how the Trump administration is cracking down on Black Lives Matter protesters.
There's a strange and deeply human story behind how we taught machines to breathe for critically ill patients
Why shutting down Twitter accounts or limiting Facebook groups won't solve our problem.
The charity invented by an earnest 12-year-old finds itself engulfed in a cynical, star-studded cronyism scandal. How on earth did we get here?
She wanted to escape her marriage. He wanted to escape his life sentence.
Here's what it was like to be inside a computer store In Palo Alto, California back in 1994.
Reading linguistic thought directly from the brain has brought us closer to answering an age-old question — and has opened the door to many more.
Kelly Hammond, a historian of China and East Asia, explains why she found Disney's live-action film "Mulan" to be a "boring, drab and inaccurate mess."
After years of not focusing on the category, the Nike-owned label is ready to break up its boy's club.
So, uh, what do we do? If you want to know exactly how to handle hilariously improbable worst-case scenarios, this survival handbook will at least help you crack a smile.
The mmWave revolution isn't here yet, but the other parts of 5G are more important.
A new anthology of Hanawalt's early work shows how the "BoJack Horseman" and "Tuca & Bertie" artist uses talking animals to present the world with visceral honesty.
From "Get Lucky" to "Cake By The Ocean," this musical note has commanded the way pop music sounds over the past 10 years.
The same tech that powers Pokémon Go might make virtual meetings suck less.
Chuck Grassley is a Republican from Iowa. He opposes Obamacare. He believes there should be a constitutional ban on flag burning. He has not missed a roll call in the Senate in over 20 years. And he has one of the craziest Twitter feeds I've ever seen.
Bartosz Wojczyński captured a stunning meteorological phenomenon in the Canary Islands.
Soigneurs, mechanics and press officers find positives in the life of face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers at the 2020 Tour de France.
American history is dotted with cases of white men and women driven by love, ambition or other forces to defy laws and conventions meant to separate blacks and whites.
If you know the secret backend of "Super Mario Bros. 3," finishing it in three minutes is a breeze.
With live events cancelled, people are increasingly marking birthdays, graduations and breakups with shout-outs from C-list celebrities.
Controllers, cameras, headsets, "Miles Morales" and "Demon's Souls" are all available for pre-order on Amazon. As for the console itself, you can sign up to be notified when they'll be available next.
Alexey Rom takes the disco classic is new heights.
A growing number of studies are raising concerns about the coronavirus' long-term effects on the heart. Athletes especially need to heed the warnings.
A surreal collection of pools, the clouds in our midst and other best photos of the week.
You don't have to sanitize your apples anymore, but you do have to wear a mask.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
Lady Gaga's music video for "911" takes you on a wild journey.