Here Are Five Things Americans Shouldn't Wear When Traveling In Europe
If you want to fit in and not attract the attention of pickpockets, here are some fashion items you should ditch.
If you want to fit in and not attract the attention of pickpockets, here are some fashion items you should ditch.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Don't be mad about Elon Musk hosting SNL. Be mad about SNL's misplaced cultural relevance.
If you want to fit in and not attract the attention of pickpockets, here are some fashion items you should ditch.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Some dogs are jumpers. This one is a prodigy.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Peacock and more, from the J. Balvin documentary "The Boy From Medellín" to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
Leigh Ann Bauman's supporters say she's been framed. Her ex and an ex-friend say she wanted to bump off grandma.
Mount Everest is busier than ever. Here's what it's like to get stuck in a human traffic jam high above the clouds.
This week's characters include a New York Times columnist who's never tried Indian food, a United States senator who wants us to go back to the days of Jason Bourne and more.
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy revealed by the melting of a glacier.
The world's largest prepper community has a staggering 575 underground bunkers.
High resolution photos have been revealed for the first time of an ancient religious stone in Mecca, Islam's holy city.
In a year when countless people and small businesses have struggled financially, why has the stock market been so robust?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Why are there so many ways to cook your eggs, for starters?
Signal did the one thing no marketer should ever do.
YouTuber The China Traveller bravely scaled the ladder to Atulie'er village, a village on the edge of a cliff in Sichuan's Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.
You can still swim in your pool, but you might need to make these swaps.
When the rodents are moved from backyards to wild areas, they make their new watersheds better for fish.
When it's mealtime, we also are jumping for joy.
It was inspired by Humans of New York.
Now that the streaming service lists the play counts for every song on every record, let's celebrate some underloved tracks that deserve more spins than they get.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
And keep in mind that the truck behind is only driving 43 kilometers per hour.
Despite what you might have read, the claims for life on Mars are shoddy and unscientific.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
Don't want to buy new shorts every single year? Pick up some of these drawstring paddle shorts, and you're good to go.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
A driver tries to show off the power of his just bought Ferrari 488 Pista and embarrassingly wrecks it.
Some sneaker resellers deal in hyped-up shoes. Others profit by selling run-of-the-mill kicks.
Orchids Paper Products went bankrupt in 2019. A liquidation trustee blamed "overly-ambitious and ill-conceived" plans by the CEO.
Studies have found that Los Angeles is the city in the United States with the worst traffic and it's even become part of its identity. How did things get so bad in the City of Angels?
The world of sugar dating is struggling to bridge the gender gap, but it's not for lack of demand.
The billionaire has been posting content creators' work without credit. Some are frustrated; others, simply puzzled.
If the son will not come to the mother, the mother must go to the son.
After 10 years of documenting memes, nobody has seen this much shit. (From 2018)
Research shows people rarely assess the value of their own ideas accurately — and often jettison the best ones. But there are ways to avoid this mistake.
After watching this, now we desperately want a David Mitchell crime thriller.
The sprawling 66,000 square-foot complex sits on Lake Washington in the Seattle area, in the same pampered neighborhood as the home of fellow uber-rich person Jeff Bezos. It's estimated to be worth more than $130 million.
From sitting in the middle seat to apathy for minimum-wage workers, there are plenty of things COVID-19 eliminated that we don't need back.
Watch this artist cleverly turn text into a portrait.
Jen Psaki, who has served as the Biden Administration's press secretary since January, says she'll be stepping down next year and plans to spend more time with her family.
The release of the new Go FlyEase felt more exclusive than inclusive. Now, disabled people are voicing their concerns with how the sneaker was handled.
Who needs to see a mirror reflection when one's got a twin?
Keep an eye on what's going on both inside and out of your your house.
Which state has the highest number of Capitol insurrection-related arrests per capita?
Irish president Michael D Higgins's pet Misneach, a very playful Bernese mountain dog, kept trying to get his attention during a press conference.
Dozens of companies are developing shots — and some will likely succeed as COVID lingers.
Millennials had Four Loko. Gen Z — thanks to TikTok and the mechanics of accidental virality — has BuzzBallz.
Adam Savage talks about how while "MythBusters" was never intended to be an educational show, it still found a way to contribute to the world of science.