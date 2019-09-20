Here Are All The Celebrities Who Lied About Their Homes On MTV's 'Cribs'
Many of the celebrities seen giving tours of their fancy mansions on MTV's "Cribs" were not being completely honest. Except for Redman, that guy rocks.
Many of the celebrities seen giving tours of their fancy mansions on MTV's "Cribs" were not being completely honest. Except for Redman, that guy rocks.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Director Michelle Coomber dives into the unique Ugandan hustle of grasshopper-catching for the New Yorker in this short film "Nsenene."
Like something out of a hackneyed Hollywood plot, the mysterious envelope picked up by "Don't Worry Darling" director and star Olivia Wilde during her CinemaCon presentation last night.
Many of the celebrities seen giving tours of their fancy mansions on MTV's "Cribs" were not being completely honest. Except for Redman, that guy rocks.
In exchange for social media promotion, influencers are offered free and discounted filler, Botox and more. Some say it can become an addiction.
Experts say you can expect an addition of nearly $9,000 more if you follow certain tips when listing your property.
The top-earning cam girls make thousands of dollars a week by differentiating themselves from everyone else.
Juniper is very open about her posts being fake news — but this isn't the first time they've gone viral
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
A fascinating breakdown of how a billionaire tried to stop the Gordie Howe International Bridge from happening.
Nails by Mei shares how she created our new favourite celebrity nails and BTS images.
If only there was something President Joe Biden could do to sound the alarm!
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Bert Kreischer explains Wordle to Tom Segura and together they solve the word of the day. Bert also discusses his strategy for the game. Does his method ruin the fun?
Long associated with sunburnt blokes and manky feet, are we finally ready to accept flip flops being back in fashion? THE FACE debates.
Johnny Depp slipped a sketch to his attorney Benjamin Chew during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday.
Does that stat catch your attention? Good. Shawn Sefton, RN, talks about the results of a new survey of RNs, the key problems it identified - and how technology can help lessen burnout.
Oscar Isaac is an undeniable talent. But he hasn't had had a lot of luck with bigger, franchise pictures, or, generally, with building a coherent career.
Oscar Isaac tried to pay homage to a famous meme and sneak the f-word into the MCU. He was unsuccessful.
Reuters reports that the Chinese health authority has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 bird flu strain.
A new report suggests the site's top streamers would see their share of subscriptions dip down from 70 to 50 percent.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star as the animated duo in the self-referential comedy-adventure reboot coming to Disney+ on May 20, 2022
Jeff Goldblum explains why his topless scene made it into the movie during this cast reunion with co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill.
It's time to splurge a little for Mother's Day with a waffle weave towel set and bathrobe.
Seth Rogen's cannabis compound in Los Angeles seems like a cool place to work.
A photo of a street food vendor has won Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022.
If you hate laying in bed, soaking in sweat, this "InstantIce" comforter is worth checking out on Kickstarter.
Rebel Wilson has some regrets about this cruel prank she pulled on her high school teacher — even if she did deserve it.
Dr. Fauci said that "we are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase," on PBS's "Newshour."
This sturdy 2.5-inch blade is perfect for camping, hiking and everyday use.
"Fast X" began filming last week but director Justin Lin just announced he was stepping down as director. This footage appears to reveal he didn't seem too thrilled to be there.
Seven simple strategies for making your video hit, according to an expert.
A landscape contractor and plant expert explain how to pick the right plants for any room in your house, office, garden and more.
The president's young support is collapsing. Why?
IBM continues to be the undisputed leader in new utility patent grants, and there's only one healthcare company that made the top 25 last year.
The Memphis Grizzlies superstar cannot be stopped, and he is carrying his team to victory in the playoffs night after night.
Does the ocean scare you? You're not alone. It should scare you because there are things scientists have no clue about.
The defending champs enlisted stars like Dennis Quaid, Tyrese Gibson and Josh Holloway to bring a NFL Draft-inspired caper to Las Vegas alongside Rams standouts Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and more.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone reacts to the viral moment when Amber Heard's attorney objected to his own question and explains what he should have done instead.
The landlords of TikTok and YouTube claim they're not the bad guys. Trolls beg to differ.
A whopping 30% discount is about the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
This slight adjustment made all the difference for Anthony Rizzo as explained by Jomboy.
Apple is researching a one-way mirror finish, wireless charging systems, and charging stands for headset devices, according to newly granted patent.
Join us on our downward spiral this week.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase bafflingly lobs the ball into left field as the tying and winning run scored in the bottom of the 9th.
Many of Hollywood's biggest stars have sported the iconic cape and cowl. With a sequel to Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" just announced, this is GQ's ranking of the best.
16 years since "Wii Sports" changed the way we think about sports games, Nintendo is back with a new iteration on their hit motion control game collection.