Herbivores Evolved 'Combat Crowns' As A Tool For Self-Defense, Now They're An Identity
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
The 18-time Grammy award winning musician performs a tribute to those we have lost and to our resilience.
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
Accent expert and actor Amy Walker breaks it down — the authenticity, the enunciation and the style.
Nick Romero, the "master barber," is looking out for all the guys who just want to get a quick and clean shape up.
All my concerts were postponed by the coronavirus, so why can't I get a refund? It's complicated.
A short story about Nole Cossart's experimental journey into the world of wooden surfboards.
Porter Road co-founder and meat expert James Peisker reveals how to cook rare steak cuts like the tri-tip, teres major, bavette and picanha.
The "Mythbusters" host has a field day building a do-it-yourself Lego organizer.
When the Roosevelt administration rolled out millions of dollars to fund artists, musicians, writers and actors, it wasn't just about job creation. It was to unite a nation in turmoil.
The probable cause is also one of the primary ingredients in the world's favorite psychedelic.
Breaking down hazard pay, sick leave and general safety at Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and more
Since 1988, Dylan has travelled the world relentlessly. Now that he's been forced to pause, let's look back at some of his best late-career live sets.
An infected and impatient world needs protection from COVID-19, but rushing it won't be easy. How can we speed up a complicated process?
Former Miami athletes Dwyane Wade, Ricky Williams and Joe Rose weigh in on the rookie quarterback's arrival that is being defined by hope and hype.
How to counter a pandemic that's effectively targeting a community.
View our map and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the US, which state outbreaks are growing the fastest and which are leveling off.
On Monday, locust swarms entered residential areas in Jaipur, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
Waters are warming faster than the global average.
Salted watermelon margaritas, crackly duck carnitas, grilled pizzas and many more recipes are on the menu for Bon Appetit staffers this week.
The mortality rate among indigenous people is twice that of the rest of the population.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
You're going to be in your home office for a while. Make sure your cybersecurity is up to snuff.
Only 100 €70 tickets were available for the 2,000-capacity outdoor venue Coconut Beach in Münster, Germany.
Do you go with title bouts or Conor McGregor's star power? Check out how each of our experts booked the main card.
The 1980s represented a major shift in Japanese culture. As such, the rise of "Juppies" — Japanese yuppies — marked a new wave of consumerism.
This is how all chores should be done: 100% ingenuity, 0% effort.
If you're worried about going to the store in shorts and a tank top, here's what you need to know about COVID-19 transmission through skin.
The coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home. As some start to wander out, here's how to stay safe.
This Wind Wall by Ned Kahn in Clayton, Missouri has 93,000 individual aluminum flags that flap in the wind.
Government stimulus checks and a temporary ban on evictions are tiding over the suddenly jobless residents of housing complexes owned by Jared Kushner's company. But what will happen when both soon run out?
Researchers found that when deprived of pollen, bumblebees will nibble on the leaves of flowerless plants. The damage done seems to fool the plant into flowering, sometimes up to 30 days earlier than normal.
MSCHF's latest project, "Icon Rewind," lets you revert your iPhone's app icons to their previous versions for a trip down memory lane.
Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings is facing calls to quit after travelling 260 miles during lockdown.
It's not because they enjoy the view or the breeze — no, it's because of their acute sense of smell.
How African American Vernacular English made it to the internet.
Talking to the podcasting king about his monster Spotify deal.
When people in New York City die of COVID-19 and go unclaimed, they get sent to Hart Island. Here's a backstory of how this remote place became a mass grave.
The drummer's subtle and steady hand guided some of jazz's most beloved recordings, including Miles Davis's iconic "Kind Of Blue."
New therapeutics are testing whether protective bacteria can dampen harmful immune responses to food.
Coram Parker was challenged by his friends to make up a song about the pandemic on his banjo and he nailed it.
Was there really a flood? If humans are separate from the animal kingdom, how did we first arrive or appear on Earth?
Pressing plant shutdowns and a drop in demand are putting the format's long-running comeback in jeopardy.
Japan's Gakutensoku was a giant pneumatic automaton that toured through Asia — until it mysteriously disappeared.
The jailbreak works on devices up to iOS 13.5, which Apple released this week.
On this episode of Sleeping With Friends, a contestant tests out the Somnox sleep robot to help themselves doze off.