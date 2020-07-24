This Video Proves That The Helicopter Is The Tow-Truck Of Alaska
A stricken plane gets a tow in Butte, Alaska.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
Sweet dreams are made of this.
Alexander Wendt is one of the most influential political scientists alive. Here's his case for taking UFOs seriously.
A quarter of US adults see at least some truth in the conspiracy theory circulating widely online that alleges that powerful people intentionally planned the coronavirus outbreak.
The "secret water tunnel" is actually a syphon, and it can be very dangerous if you end up being sucked into one.
This cat seemed very inquisitive about where its owner was taking it. We just want to bundle it up and tell it everything's going to be okay.
Calling all Swifties, Kaylor truthers and music lovers: since the sudden drop of Taylor's eighth album, written and produced entirely in quarantine, Twitter has lost its collective mind. Here's what people are saying.
So much hope is riding on a breakthrough, but a vaccine is only the beginning of the end.
"With the death of my mother, I'm angry and outraged at [Miller]."
The #FreeBritney movement, explained.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
A multi-instrumentalist goes big on Pink Floyd's most epic song.
Get this "Kollection" of "MK11" and all of it's expansion content for just $40 on PS4, Xbox One or Switch.
Turn your toilet into a true throne! SlimGlow is the world's first bidet attachment with a night light. It's easy to install and gives you a hygienic, custom bidet that glows in the dark. Get it for just $49.99 today.
When he was a kid, he made a promise that he would move an oak tree he had planted to his new place after he had built a home for himself, and we see in this video the lengths he went through to fulfill that promise.
We urgently need new ways to talk about public figures living with mental illness.
The Nerf gun that would make you the most envied kid in the neighborhood.
This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, the Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.
Rep. Ted Yoho's use of vile language to describe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bigger than two sexist words.
How has your state's musical tastes evolved in the last 10 years?
In our increasingly internet-driven world, the need for web developers is dramatically going way up. Here's the best places in the United States to land a position.
A network of seismic monitoring stations around the world has quantified this unprecedented period of quiet.
You can't get to Africa from Europe unless you take a ridiculously long trek around the the Sinai Peninsula. But if officials get their way, we could have the first land link between Spain and Morocco.
A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended prison sentence Thursday, a court announced.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
This is the perfect solution for flying a kite during times when the winds are too calm.
The U.S. Navy has officially published previously released videos showing unexplained objects.
UC Davis scientists spent years editing a sex-determining gene into bovine embryos. In April, Cosmo arrived — and his DNA reveals how far the field has to go.
The company announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020 that showed it wasn't hit as hard as some thought during its seven-week factory shutdown in California.
Every player on the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees took a knee on opening day, in support of Black Lives Matter, prior to the national anthem.
High-profile white voice actors are relinquishing their roles as characters of color. But the departures have caused divisions among their peers.
Thirty years ago, people stopped being nice and started getting real. It's just gotten messier since.
Vox's Phil Edwards explains the key to slow motion and how it became an essential element to cinema.
Scientists from the consumer genetics company 23andMe have published the largest DNA study to date of people with African ancestry in the Americas.
The singer-songwriter shocked fans Thursday when she revealed that she had written and recorded her eighth studio album in the past four months in quarantine. One of its songs has a rich history.
The Sierra Club on Wednesday said it would examine its "substantial role" in perpetuating white supremacy and denounced the racist actions of environmentalist icon John Muir, a prominent figure in the preservation of America's wilderness.
The power of art therapy in rehabilitation has long been proven — and a means one would hope any institution calling itself a "correctional" facility would support.
Feathers are known for being light and dropping slowly, but what if you compressed them tightly together?
As the US heads towards a crucial and contentious presidential election, the world's largest social network is facing an unprecedented cultural crisis.
You may think you know how bad Nov 3 will be. But all signs point to something far, far worse.
The US Navy is using Twitch to recruit sailors. Here's the handbook that shows how.
Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Steve Chabot are members of the committee that will question the CEOs Monday. Each member owns shares in at least one of those companies, according to their latest financial disclosures.
Scott Hoying tipped his hat to Dr. Anthony Fauci in this spoof of the title song "Alexander Hamilton" from the eponymous Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.
We love instant noodles, but the limited selection in many mega marts bums us out. Let's spice things up with something delicious.
When they were alone during the interview Trump attacked Natasha Stoyno, forced his tongue into her mouth, and told her they would have an affair.
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
