Watch A Helicopter Fly Above A Train At The Very Last Second
That was close. Too close.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
Dr. Alok Kanojia explains why the American health care system is failing due to the relationships set up between insurance, clients, and hospitals.
Infrasound acoustic waves from stars recorded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian were made audible for your listening pleasure by Brian Eno and others.
Steven Soderbergh's Hollywood breakthrough wasn't quite a blockbuster, but it boosted its star to the top of his profession, and made a lasting impact on the industry at large.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
In a short video, TikToker Karan Menon has brilliantly captured why the doctrine of qualified immunity makes police brutality so hard to persecute.
The 77-year-old incoming nominee has adopted some of the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, but notably rejected its boldest proposals.
Two, possibly three "super Earths" orbit a bright but quiet red dwarf star sitting just 11 light years from Earth.
Jade O'Connell and her family have a great time cooking in the kitchen.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
"People make a purposeful trip to visit these places. They're invested."
"There's no reason to publicly shame a kid who's trying to work his shift like any other day."
On June 1st, a SWAT team conducted a tear-gas assault on protesters in Philadelphia. Here is the most complete reconstruction of the events that happened that day.
With infections surging in Florida while they retreat in New York, the two states and their governors reflect the shifting course of the pandemic.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.
The data seems to overwhelmingly point to a criminal justice system riven by racial bias. But, remarkably, it could be even more overwhelming than some studies make it seem. That's because of a statistical quirk called "collider bias," a kind of selection bias that means that the crime data that shows racial bias is, itself, biased by racist practices.
The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 37,077 reported Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
Jeff Skoll has been funding pandemic preparedness for more than a decade, even longer than Bill Gates.
Scientists at the National Bureau of Economic Research analyzed the relationship between anonymous cell phone tracking data from cities where Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests occurred and CDC data on new COVID-19 cases. They found that, contrary to what some experts predicted, COVID-19 infection rates actually decreased in places that experienced BLM protests—even when those protests had particularly large showings of people.
When did police in the United States start using military equipment?
The Georgia Tech School of Electrical and Computer Engineering built a solar-powered, tree-top climbing robot modeled on the behavior of sloths.
Steven Richter spent four hours sculpting this Thanos sculpture and two hours animating it into oblivion.
Her videos pull back the curtain on a president who, amid historic crises, has found almost nothing meaningful to say.
GPS at your fingertips may now be ubiquitous, but it took a convergence of tech over decades.
"This is the only medical illness that we use criminal justice to respond to."
How breakfast became morning dessert, according to Johnny Harris.
The checks sent to dead people as of April 30 totaled nearly $1.4 billion, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Facebook has banned this conspiracy site twice. But its content can still sneak back on.
Sometimes you just want a waffle recipe with no strings attached.
The mutual-aid networks that have defined the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to the long term.
With direct brain stimulation, mice learned to recognize an imaginary scent and helped researchers understand a key piece of the olfactory puzzle.
What it's like to cook astronaut steak sous vide.
Black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at more than double the rate of other groups, which experts say owes in part to pollution in Black communities.
The only way to save your friendship may be to put it on hold.
The hideously looking cats in Medieval paintings were painted that way intentionally. Cheddar's Ali Larkin explains why.
From "Bachman" to "The Outsider," King revels in subtly subverting the rules of mystery.
The US has seen more cases in the past week than in any week since the pandemic began.
In 2013, Caleb McGillivary became an unlikely hero and an even unlikelier star. There were TV appearances and concerts, women and new friends, the promise of money and a reality show. Instead, three months later, the Alberta man was facing life in prison for a murder he says was self-defense.
It's oddly therapeutic, watching caps being made out of flat sheets of paper.
Controversy over a 2011 clip of Joey "Coco" Diaz and Joe Rogan has reignited the debate about political correctness in comedy.
A surprised motorist films a boat driving itself down the highway near Sandy, Utah.
Its creators said they could use facial analysis to determine if someone would become a criminal. Critics said the work recalled debunked "race science."
Data company Mobilewalla used cellphone information to estimate the demographics of protesters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it's "shady" and concerning.
If you've ever wanted customers to hang up on you instead of waiting on hold, you should go for this version of "Toxic" that sounds like people screaming in absolute pain.