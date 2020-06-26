Recommended

DATA SHOWS YOU WHAT YOU WANT TO SEE

fivethirtyeight.com

The data seems to overwhelmingly point to a criminal justice system riven by racial bias. But, remarkably, it could be even more overwhelming than some studies make it seem. That's because of a statistical quirk called "collider bias," a kind of selection bias that means that the crime data that shows racial bias is, itself, biased by racist practices.

DON'T GET TOO COMFORTABLE YET

popsci.com

Scientists at the National Bureau of Economic Research analyzed the relationship between anonymous cell phone tracking data from cities where Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests occurred and CDC data on new COVID-19 cases. They found that, contrary to what some experts predicted, COVID-19 infection rates actually decreased in places that experienced BLM protests—even when those protests had particularly large showings of people.

