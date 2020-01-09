Helicopter Accidentally Lifts Car After Heavy Winds Get Them Tangled Up
On Monday, a helicopter in Indonesia was swept up in heavy winds and was briefly tangled with a car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
As millions of Christmas Island red crabs mass migrate from the interior to the sea, residents have found creative ways to prevent them from being run over.
Why have the prices of TVs fallen so dramatically over the last several years? The answer might alarm you.
Every year, Amazon winds up with thousands of unsold items. Where do they all go if nobody buys them?
The delivery of the line "I can not believe you committed suicide" from Neil Breen's "Fateful Findings" is so terrible that's it's actually kinda good.
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
Did you know you can buy a chainsaw mill for $20? How much bang for your buck is it?
The new movies don't feel the same, and it's not just because they aren't as good.
If you're not in the blast zone, it's not the death sentence you think it is.
"I thought when he had the heart attack that would be it, I wouldn't have to fly in from Los Angeles [to do SNL]."
David Fincher takes on Orson Welles, Wonder Woman goes back in time, Spielberg does Broadway, Timothée Chalamet visits "Dune," and much, much more. All the blockbusters, art house experiments and awards candidates to come.
The crater may lie beneath lava in an area of the Bolaven plateau volcanic field in the southeast Asian nation of Laos, according a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.
It's just virtual reality, right? It's not real, right — okay, we take that all back.
Lou Bega's 1999 pop hit "Mambo No. 5" names nine different women by name. This sparked the curiosity of visual artist Zach Bowders who wondered if you looked at the data, what would be the common birth year associated with the names of these women.
Patrick Stewart returns to the final frontier in "Star Trek: Picard" as he seeks out new challenges.
Not only did Madrid's Toni Kroos have the quick thinking to notice that the goalie was distracted, he managed to curve the ball in directly from the corner.
Investigators have already ruled out SARS and other obvious culprits, officials say.
The Big Three — BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street — are the most important players in corporate America. Whether they like it or not.
Whether you're a once-a-decade resolution kind of person or every year resolution kind of person, you're likely going to encounter some difficulty sticking to it. These products are here to help, whatever you've resolved to do.
You want to keep them clean. You also don't want them to run you over.
What links an eccentric Oxford classics don, billionaire US evangelicals, and a tiny, missing fragment of an ancient manuscript?
The current situation in Washington doesn't look good.
This funny animation short shows why Apple's Airpods are horrible in so many different ways.
The people on the lines were separated into four groups: No Status, PX (Person Extraordinaire), PPX and PPPX.
19 travel destinations across six continents with thriving restaurant scenes, including Malaysia, South Korea, France, Mexico, Sweden, Colombia, Ireland, Nigeria, British Columbia and more.
Goya. A small word, but one that contains multitudes. It is one of those mythic beasts, the "untranslatables," the foreign words that supposedly lack any equivalent in English. Lists of them spread virally online. But for now, let us examine goya.
A series of tremors has rattled the island for more than a week—and there may be more to come.
It's about time that cat learned about glass.
John Carreyrou's incredible deep dive on Theranos serves as a reminder for us to always be skeptical of outlandish promises of "disruption" culture.
What happens when an overly excited dog sees a drone flying above?
On two forgotten portraitists and how to actually alter the art historical canon.
With all the bad stuff that's happening in the world, it's hard to get too worked about Harry and Meghan's big announcement, so let's laugh about it instead.
A new genetic engineering technology could help eliminate malaria and stave off extinctions — if humanity decides to unleash it.
We're not sure whether this is love, rage or just a pure, unabated canine frenzy.
From WWE to the "The Running Man," these are the fictional sports we'd love and loathe to play.
Three guiding principles to help you create a logo that really stands out
"Oh this? I forgot about it!"
San Francisco is not as booming as it appears from a distance. As many have suggested over the last decade: The city might be broken.
Despite the triumph of Einstein's general relativity physicists still wonder whether it will someday face the same fate as Newton's law. While Einstein's gravity has passed every test so far, nobody knows for sure that it applies everywhere, under all conditions.
An NBA lowlight gets the Michael Scott treatment.
Humankind's spatial patterns are difficult to recognize from the ground. Google Earth Timelapse captures these drastic changes from space over time.
North Korea spent $750 million dollars on building the Ryugyong Hotel or 2 percent of their entire GDP. Why has it never opened?
For the past twelve years, scientists have been exploring how and why the brain of an ancient human survived millennia — and now, they believe they have the reason why.
It's early, and new facts will emerge. But that scenario certainly fits better with what we now know than the official explanation of engine failure.
The mob saw an opportunity. Local 338 had other ideas.
It's a well-known animation effect, but that's doesn't make it any less enthralling to watch.
The Japanese tech conglomerate shocked everyone at CES 2020 when it rolled out a working electric concept car called Sony Vision-S. Even more surprising? The car looks and feels really good.
Typically when we think about Antarctica, we think of a place that's barren and lifeless… except for a few penguins. But Antarctica should instead be known as a polar oasis of life, host to countless creatures that are utterly fascinating. They've just been invisible to us — until now.
Yikes.
Ryan Reynolds becomes a video game. Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth. More importantly, no remakes, no sequels, no superhero movies.
This is not to discount the many great things Jony Ive worked on. His record on traditional computers, however, is terrible. It was as if the category bored him; as if he kept making computers smaller in the hopes that they would disappear.