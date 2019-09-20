Heidi Klum Shares Her Worst Ever Date, And You Won't See It Coming
Model and TV host Heidi Klum tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Nicole Byer about a movie theater date that turned very creepy very quickly.
Model and TV host Heidi Klum tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Nicole Byer about a movie theater date that turned very creepy very quickly.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Model and TV host Heidi Klum tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Nicole Byer about a movie theater date that turned very creepy very quickly.
Even just hearing Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" could crash certain old laptops because the song's natural resonant frequencies were the same as a hard drive.
Jimmy Fallon cracks up at actor Martin Short simultaneously roasting and singing the praises of his friend and co-star Steve Martin.
Jupiter's icy moon Europa is an ocean world encased beneath a thick ice crust. Under the water, snow floats upward much like it does beneath ice shelves on Earth.
As San Francisco's wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city's less privileged can't find ways to make ends meet.
Mensa's annual gathering is a reminder that intelligence and test-taking skills are very different attributes.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
As with so much else with the former president, there is not one easy answer as to why he refused and ignited a legal firestorm. But here are some possibilities.
Migraines are brutal, and this big ol' ice pack is just what we're looking for.
Den of Geek examines the slyly bleak ending to Shane Black's action-comedy masterpiece, "The Nice Guys."
Alarm raised when flight approached Addis Ababa airport but kept cruising at 37,000ft.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Celebrate Ben Affleck's 50th birthday by watching what one netizen calls "maybe the best thing he's ever done."
The US and China both combined spent over $1 trillion in military spending last year.
You can't go wrong with these instructions.
Richard Dabate was sentenced in the 2015 fatal shooting of Connie Dabate. Prosecutors have said she wearing a Fitbit with data that contradicted her husband's statements to police.
Watching employees do their business is becoming a booming business.
Here's how "demential villages" are designed around the world to help people ease into old age better.
"What the f**k's consent?" the singer asks on the newly released track. Holy F**k, indeed.
"When should I follow up with the Department of Treasury?"
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Do you find it hard to retain information? Here's some handy tips to improve your memory.
But a dearth of content creators of color raises questions about the app's algorithm.
A pencil made to last a lifetime? It's true, and it's raised hundreds of thousands of dollars on Kickstarter.
Germany's man-portable air defense missile launcher was a marvel of engineering, but it couldn't overcome this one serious limitation.
"Designer vagina" surgery is thriving right now as the KarJenners et al try to force ultra-tight bodysuits down our throats. But why must vulvas be invisible?
Bobby Fingers recreated Mel Gibson's most embarrassing moment in extraordinary craftsman-like detail.
People driven from their homes by climate disaster need protection. And ageing nations need them.
I'm used to parts falling off of my own cars, but this is the first time I've had it happen in a rental.
Ben Seidman ruins all of your favorite movies that feature a magic trick.
An awkward video of Senate candidate Dr. Oz prompted huge donations to his opponent.
Skeptics eviscerated a Cornell psychologist whose published evidence said yes. A decade later, his data has stood up.
Jack Bishop explains what each different tomato variety brings to the table.
Big names attract big attention — and big money. Here are the actors across the world who are boosting box office revenue for their movies the most.
No one is talking about what they think they're talking about.
Rick Astley donned his legendary trench coat to commemorate the 35th anniversary of his signature music video for a AAA auto insurance ad.
Hostile architecture is designed to make public spaces uncomfortable and unwelcoming. Twitter's @hostiledesign is highlighting some cruel examples.
"I learned to accept that if you have a bad day out there, the next day might be better."
Quint BUILDs attempts to create a knife thrower that can fire 10 knives in a row.
This week we've also got beautiful names for girls, the nuclear codes and the girl explaining meme.
"She's invited me, but she doesn't want her mom at the wedding."
"The Batman" takes the cake for greatest Batmobile chase scene with this one trick.
There's more to video games than cyberpunk cat simulators, believe it or not.
Doctors cleared up medical myths on social media. Now they're being silenced.
Liz Cheney clapped back after Harriet Hageman said she didn't call her to concede on Tuesday.
Dodge, famous for offering cars with big and powerful V8 engines, is phasing out some of its iconic, gas-powered muscle cars in favor of electric power.
The chaotic debate over this year's teacher shortages, explained.