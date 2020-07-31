Here's What A Heavyweight Boxing Match Sounds Like Without Fans
The sound of a punch really carries through without the screaming of fans.
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
Here's a Rube Goldberg Machine puzzle that will leave you scratching your head.
TEKOI once served a vital military purpose for the United States. CGP Grey explores the abandoned site and explains the rise and fall of the military installation in Grantsville, Utah.
Uncle Rob performs a badass science experiment on masks by simulating coughs with volatile, flammable liquids.
NASA's Perseverance rover lifted off on a rocket to Mars from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Thursday.
"Chalk Warfare 4.0" is an action-packed visual effects masterpiece.
It is a story that leaps straight out of a 20th century playbook of Latin American conspiracies.
Inside the movement to launch a human challenge trial for COVID-19
Magnus Midtbø, a retired competitive rock climber, decided to give the USA Navy Seals fitness test a shot.
The broadcasting icon's fake interview with a Russian journalist went viral on social media, spread by accounts tied to China's government.
Shows like "Indian Matchmaking" and "Family Karma" are entertaining, but when will South Asian people get reality TV that doesn't depict our culture as being a drag?
It was a nice surprise, but getting that surprise out of the garage is another matter entirely.
These are the countries that US citizens can travel to and the restrictions they will face when they get there.
A new film traces the "Scream" star's journey from acting prodigy to indie-circuit fighter. Could his career rise from the canvas?
This is not the cover we were expecting, but it's the cover we need.
Online sleuthing and deductive reasoning identifies what appears to be the only existent portrait painted of the celebrated scientist during his lifetime.
Loftus Hall holds tales of Satan, colonialism and getting stood up by the Queen.
Josh from Let's Game It Out found a hilarious way to nuke the planet-colonizing game Astroneer. Watch until the end.
They've come from the future for two reasons: to save us from ourselves, and to make YouTube confessionals.
Here's every runner you'll meet on the road, from the prancers to the Tom Cruises and the Phoebe Buffays.
In an excerpt from "The Beauty in Breaking," ER physician Michele Harper details the ways law enforcement tries to force physical exams without consent — and how medical systems are often complicit.
Commercial software was not just the wasteland of in-store rip-offs and mailed physical media Cook describes.
"I'm here doing this interview because a bunch of federal agents beat me up because I wanted to talk to them about not honoring their oath to the Constitution," explained Chris David.
The science-defying need to release "Tenet" in the US this summer appears to miss the lessons of Christopher Nolan's earlier film, "Interstellar."
The fabled lord of Camelot may be a figure of folklore, but parts of his story belong to others, says historian Miles Russell.
A hilarious inventor builds a trash can that helps him to recycle more.
There is logic behind saying to hell with reelection.
Ross McSweeney created a wondrous contraption that simulates a boat out on the ocean.
Health experts say the best way to end the spread of COVID-19 is widespread mask-wearing. Here a map showing the percentage of mask adoption throughout the country.
The company's founder says in an interview that he wants it to be "a window" on the world. A Republican senator says it is a "Trojan horse."
We wish our first dates could go this perfectly.
For centuries, the source of Stonehenge's massive sarsen stones have been an open mystery.
Here's a fascinating glimpse inside an Apple Store from 2003.
The coronavirus triggered the sharpest economic contraction in modern history in the second quarter as the pandemic hammered the economy, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
A masked one man band adds two new members to the group, and with their powers combined, it kinda slaps.
The pursuit of achievement distracts from the deeply ordinary activities and relationships that make life meaningful.
What it's really like in the Magic Kingdom right now, according to a theme park expert.
Here's what it's like to virtually fly the Boeing 737-200, the oldest passenger plane still in service.
The YouTube homepage for a person with liberal views is not the same as a person who believes in conspiracy theories.
Julie Nolke does a hilariously historically inaccurate reenactment of the time scientists discovered germs.
Remember basketball? Well, it's back. Our staff answers seven questions about the NBA's restart, including who will make the Finals, whether the winner deserves an asterisk, and which under-the-radar bubble story line they're keeping an eye on.
DNA tests are cheap and ubiquitous. For some donor-conceived people, they can unearth long-buried truths about their ancestry — and lead to unorthodox reunions.
An Aussie busts out a whip to this classic 90s dance song.
The footage shows the power of surveillance systems that have been monitoring protests all over the country.
Imagine a millionaire's resort; one to rival St. Tropez, Italy's Portofino, or Miami's South Beach - abandoned overnight.
What's the largest comprehensible number?
Donald Trump has called for November's presidential election to be postponed, saying increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.
On a Saturday morning in July of 1945, Army Air Corps bomber pilot Lt. Colonel William Smith was trying to fly his B-25 bomber through a steadily increasing fog.
Will it destroy the gun or will the bullet end up hitting the person firing the gun?
When Lisa met Adam in graduate school, she thought she'd hit the dating jackpot. But over time, Lisa says, Adam became condescending, controlling, and cruel.
