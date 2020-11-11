Watch These Two Young Rockers Absolutely Crush This Badass Cover Of Heart's 'Barracuda'
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Donald Trump's campaign is suing to change the election result in multiple states. LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains whether Trump can win reelection through litigation.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Jason Kottke stabilized this video of Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles to keep his head right in the square middle of the frame.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.
These kittens have adorably stuffed themselves inside this pot.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The much-hyped drug sparked a battle between power and knowledge. Let's not repeat it.
The thought experiment has been either misquoted and even sometimes twisted to prove something unrelated to physics entirely.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Here's how to take a photo of Donald Trump golfing from 3/4ths of a mile away. Pat Semansky and Al Drago captured the iconic moment over the Potomac River.
Trump's personal lawyer is selling cigars on his YouTube channel, Sebastian Gorka is peddling fish oils pills and that's only the beginning of the decline.
Two metal-detector enthusiasts discovered a Viking hoard. It was worth a fortune — but it became a nightmare.
Some people are using Benford's Law to claim that Biden votes are fraudulent. Here's why using that formula is problematic at best as a "forensic tool when applied to elections."
Can an amateur climb the world's most famous mountain?
A confrontation in Arizona shows the messy and hostile reality of a country still divided.
We're not sure that we would be as disciplined as these dogs are awaiting their owner's orders to start dinner.
Andrew Nagorski, author of the new book "Hitlerland," discusses the way Americans saw — and wrote about — the early days of the Third Reich.
The coronavirus pandemic has left us living more and more of our lives online. But the place where we chat with friends, get our news and form our opinions is full of vile and dangerous conspiracy theories. Is the world's biggest social network doing enough to combat them?
Getting cranberries onto grocery shelves is no ordinary feat.
Pop star Britney Spears's bid to remove her father James Spears from the conservatorship of her estate has suffered a temporary setback with a Los Angeles court declining the application.
From the overly polite walker to the "Pokemon Go" kid, we've seen all of these different styles of crossing before.
If "The Mandalorian" were made in the style of "Cowboy Bebop," it would likely look something like this.
Whether you like it or not, Black Friday went from being a one-day sale, to a week-long thing, to a whole-month event. Basically, things get cheaper in November — and for Nintendo fans that's a rare occurrence.
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm had the best practice round shot at The Masters.
Guess in this case the person who gets the bouquet really is likely to marry next.
Coming of age in Dallas in the 1980s was synonymous with two words: Starck Club, the notorious nightclub that brought scandal to the Bible belt.
Jason Kottke stabilized this video of Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles to keep his head right in the square middle of the frame.
Staying put due to COVID-19? Here's how to let them down with love.
Brent Underwood discovers how effective the world's brightest flashlight is inside an abandoned mine in Cerro Gordo.
"My grandfather's death, six months into the pandemic, is more than a tragedy," Intelligencer's Sarah Jones writes. "His fate is as political as it is biological. And I am furious."
The president and his allies have baselessly claimed that rampant voter fraud stole victory from him. Officials contacted by The Times said that there were no irregularities that affected the outcome.
Trying to get hold of an actual person while navigating through online customer service is a special purgatory that we've all experienced before.
The behind-the-scenes Italian player has been quietly shaping the streetwear landscape for decades.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Fox News host Sandra Smith's candid reaction was caught on a hot mic when she responded to a guest's argument that the election results were still uncertain.
"I was pretty much in awe of the funniness of the whole situation."
The star of a new comic feels like strong fodder for a live-action appearance in the future.
"To say it was frightening is an understatement. We were basically used guinea pigs."
Google found at least seven critical bugs being exploited by hackers in the wild. But after disclosing them days ago, the company has yet to reveal key details about who used them and against whom.
America is currently experiencing what some are calling a "startup boom." That's right — even with a raging pandemic and an ugly recession, America is seeing a boom in the creation of new businesses.
These kittens have adorably stuffed themselves inside this pot.
Donald Trump's campaign is suing to change the election result in multiple states. LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains whether Trump can win reelection through litigation.
It's possible the heron survived. The eel... likely not.
Luckily, it didn't seem to cause too many accidents on the road.
More than 20 years after "MMMBop," the teen idols' impassioned following is splintering over issues like Black Lives Matter, guns, and COVID.
I was 28 years old, without a literary agent, when I was offered my first publishing deal. Though I'd never met the editor interested in my work, I assumed all editors wanted to be friends with the writers whose work they respected. I realized, nearly a decade too late, that this editor was never my friend.
NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian was experiencing some technical difficulties when he uttered several profanities on live TV. He later apologized.
A politician was accused of using a fake burner account for a gay Black Trump supporter. That's when things got weird.
Many COVID-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness, psychiatrists said on Monday, after a large study found 20% of those infected with the coronavirus are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.
How people hear languages like English, French and Spanish when they don't speak the language.
Getting a car to go 1,000 miles per hour is easier said than done, according to the experts from Donut Media.
The science of waiting in modern courtship.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.