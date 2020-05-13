What Does Fizzy Water Do To Our Bodies?
Here's the science behind what carbonated drinks do inside our bodies once we drink them.
Look what the cat scared away.
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
"We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir. I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all."
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
The popularity of 3D movies spiked in the late 2000s. However, the medium seems to have come and gone yet again. How did the 3D movie craze lose its mojo?
It's not magic; it's just rocket science.
Last seen in 1958, the Snow Cruiser was designed to travel 5000 miles and self-sustain for an entire year.
Many states have moved to reopen businesses and public life, and the share of people sheltering in place has dropped, an analysis of cellphone location data shows.
This kid was one "n" away from the perfect crime.
The president and members of his task force are skeptical of the numbers and want the methodology changed.
When the end came, it was just like Tom and Mary had imagined. Supply chains started to crumble. Millions of Americans lost their jobs. Grocery stores ran out of food. The nearly retired couple wasn't going to wait for society to collapse. They hopped in their camper van and drove 19 hours to South Dakota.
The Martian surface is a radiation hot zone. But ancient lava tubes might offer explorers safety from the cosmic bombardment.
Doctors have reported a strange phenomenon as they treat coronavirus infections: Patients who are able to breathe normally and feel fine but have blood oxygen levels that are dangerously low.
While backpacking in Northern Italy, Tom Davies challenges himself to eat nothing but food found from the countryside.
Before the lightning, Tony Cicoria barely even listened to music.
A renowned scholar claimed that he discovered a first-century gospel fragment whose text closely matched modern Bibles. Now he's facing allegations of antiquities theft, cover-up and fraud.
The pig, according to the owner, is just fine, although it might have a mighty hangover after this.
The very first vaccine candidate entered human trials—and Neal Browning's arm — on March 16. Behind the scenes at Moderna and the beginning of an unprecedented global sprint.
In 2009, baseball commentator Mike Blowers predicted that Matt Tuiasosopo would hit his first career home run in a game between the Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. His prediction was crazily accurate.
50% keyboard, 50% dance mat, 100% nostalgic.
"There has never been video footage of this kind of velomobile wrecking, not that I'm happy getting slapped with a $7,000 repair bill. $3,000 for the windscreen, and $4,000 for repairs, cosmetics and paint."
People really do circle past the same tree over and over again — it doesn't just happen in movies.
There's something quite meditative about the whole process — perfect for a work from home afternoon.
At 70 trillion frames per second, it's fast enough to document nuclear fusion and radioactive molecule decay.
Back in 2015 and 2016, YouTubers Exploring the Beaten Path snuck unto two abandoned French naval ships.
The inability to work — let alone hustle and grind — has placed added stress on even the most frugal savers.
You might want to see how a show fares over various seasons before investing your time into it. A developer named Benjamin Mizrahi came up with a neat solution. He made a web app that rates episodes across all seasons.
Even if you're not into paper airplanes, this is still really satisfying to watch.
Mississippi has taken a cue from Trump and is attempting to reopen while this week the state reached its highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths.
The tuna sandwich will never go out of style, because it was never stylish to begin with. It's humble, even homely, yet intensely comforting and nostalgic. The success of your sandwich lies in how much attention you give to each ingredient.
When the video game company found itself with thousands of unsold copies of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it came up with a solution.
As "The Last Dance" chronicles MJ's foray into pro baseball, we revisit the perceptions, the misconceptions and the cover story that shaped his time in the minors.
A #MeToo slogan gets rewritten by critics.
Meet the boog bois. These strapped, trigger-happy, so-called "autists" have embraced every sorority's favorite low-carb spiked seltzer. But is every zealot in on the joke?
Reports of patients with neurological symptoms have emerged during the pandemic. Scientists don't yet know whether these are a direct effect of the virus or part of the body's response to infection.
Reigarw Comparisons crunched the numbers and created an data viz of the deadliest animals on the planet.
Twenty years ago, "Perfect Dark," "No One Lives Forever" and a small handful of others showed the FPS video games didn't need to be a boys' club.
The White House's inability to track the disease as it spread across the nation crippled the government's response and led to the worst disaster this country has faced in nearly a century.
How easy is it to cook vegetables, a hot dog and steak in a metal foundry? Not as easy as you'd think.
The town of Stringtown, Oklahoma generated $483,646 in traffic fines during fiscal year 2013 — making up 76 percent of all Stringtown revenue. What's the deal?
Elon Musk has reopened Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, pushing back against local public health officials who declined to give the company authorization to resume production.
Many microwaves were harmed in the process of making this video.
Toppings include pineapples, peanuts and cucumbers.
Sweden made headlines for never shutting down. Here's what's really happening there.
According to the person who recorded the incident, the boat ended up making landfall and ramming straight into a neighbor's yard.
Production was shut down three times, the stars often clashed and studio executives were baffled. Here's how a difficult shoot led to an Oscar-winning masterpiece.
It's also basically unknown in the US — but it's big in Japan.