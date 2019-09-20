Have Your Mind Blown By Watching An Old School Arcade Machine In 4K Slow Motion
Seeing slowed down footage of old school Atari vector monitors is really trippy and reveals the way they actually work.
Seeing slowed down footage of old school Atari vector monitors is really trippy and reveals the way they actually work.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Seeing slowed down footage of old school Atari vector monitors is really trippy and reveals the way they actually work.
Who Peter Thiel is does not really matter. What matters about him is whom he connects.
Doreen Ketchens performs the meanest version of "House of the Rising Sun" on clarinet.
"Who needs a report card after you die?" says Andy Corren, whose irreverent obituary for his rowdy mother has been read by thousands.
This week in The Cut's sex diaries, a woman sleeping with the married bartender who works next door while trying to avoid spying on her ex across the street: 28, single, Brooklyn.
This nifty technique is very useful If you need to dice up some tomatoes real quick and are okay with using the pulp for sauce later.
"I had been wondering how to close this final show, but I can't do better than quoting my great mentor," Marr quipped.
Twenty-five years ago, Wes Craven's bloody, witty meta-horror film hit theaters and reinvigorated multiple genres. Here's how the iconic movie was made.
Is peace on earth possible?
Researchers are trying to harness the synergy between music and drugs to improve psychedelic therapy.
They do seem to offer significant protection against severe illness, but the consequences of rapidly spreading infection worry many public health experts.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Well, the answer is the right clothing, duh! Without proper clothing, it's easy to freeze to death.
Two prominent Democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, announced separately on Sunday that they had tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.
Darwin used this microscope at the university in Edinburgh and Cambridge to fine tune his botanical knowledge before the Beagle voyage.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
"I have zero desire to be involved in politics," says Brandon Brown, the NASCAR driver at the center of the "Let's Go, Brandon!" meme.
Jake "The Problem Child" Paul left no doubt in his rematch with former MMA champ Tyron Woodley. Yes, that is his actual nickname.
A much more dangerous insurrection was under way in the inboxes of Trump's inner circle in the weeks before January 6.
In small towns around the country, wind turbines are doing something to the locals.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Shai called game and drained a 3-pointer to beat his former squad, the LA Clippers.
The crown prince's next grand plan is to defy the skeptics and turn Riyadh into a greener, cooler city for twice the population.
As the two resident women on the team, we were the ones our boss came to when he found himself stumped on what to put in his wife's stocking. You're welcome, Josh.
Elon Musk being named Time Magazine's person of the year isn't the only thing to make fun of this year!
Despair is not a mild symptom.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
It's actually about Christmas Socks, in this, instead of the shoes. Just watch it, it's very bizarre and irreverent.
A new trove of documents shows that the still unsolved incidents continued far longer than previously understood.
Here are some of the easiest and quickest gifts you'll ever buy. Even if you forgot until the day-of, you'll find something here.
It's 2054, and Pete Davidson has to prove that he's still got it.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on "Fox News Sunday" that he will not vote for President Biden's "mammoth" climate and social spending bill, essentially killing the White House's top legislative priority.
COVID came early for the holidays and forced "Saturday Night Live" to change its plans. But at least Paul Rudd has hosted SNL five times now!
There is no grand plan for stopping omicron — but that doesn't mean we're powerless.
After missing a penalty kick in last summer's Euro Cup final, the star England striker was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse. In a rare interview, he reflects on his defiant response.
A patient Australian Shepherd stares intently at a toy his owner is holding.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
From the pandemic to climate change, Americans are still expected to work no matter what happens.
Decades into their parallel careers, Riley and Ainge became rival executives — for the Celtics and Miami Heat, respectively — and once provoked, their mutual animus suddenly saw the light of day.
There are no hard-and-fast rules for navigating the agony of asking someone to return the money you loaned them, but there are definitely a few good guidelines
Comedy these days is an intensely personal art form. Many stand-ups credit one man for the shift: Alan Lefkowitz, the hardass, career-saving therapist they all, yes, share.
Mahershala Ali takes us through his illustrious career, including his roles in "'House of Cards," "Moonlight," "Luke Cage," "Green Book," and "True Detective."
A holiday guide of beautifully ridiculous items from the Met, the National Mustard Museum, and more.
See how well you know the defining personalities of 2021 with The New York Times Faces Quiz.
"If you live in New York City and you don't have COVID right now, um," one TikTok user said before pausing and tucking her hair behind her ears. "You're lying."
ProZD tries all 58 flavors of Jelly Belly beans, and regrets most of it.
Emotionally, though, the season felt more similar to the contentious battles of 2008 or the Prost-Senna era 30 years ago.