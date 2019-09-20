Have Your Mind Blown By This See-Through Combustion Engine In 4K Slow Motion
A fascinating glimpse into what happens inside a combustion engine using a high-speed camera and a transparent cylinder.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The ultra skinny width restrictor on Woodmere Avenue in Watford is wreaking havoc on seemingly anything that goes through it — even micro cars.
Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs on Wednesday confirmed that she was investigating social media photos of homecoming activities at Hazard High School that showed a scantily clad male teenager giving lap dances to staff, including the principal, who is also Hazard's mayor.
Dairon Asprilla scored a ridiculous bicycle kick, which involved dinking the keeper from outside the box.
The star thanked his "John Wick: Chapter 4" stunt team with timeless generosity.
Here is the best-paying professions in each state and their median annual wages in 2020.
Facebook has had quite an awful month and this leaked cringetastic open enrollment video for employees is the cherry on top.
As a reminder, Musk was worth $287 billion as of yesterday and paid nothing in income taxes in 2018.
Earth has not always been upright. Turns out, the planet's crust tipped on its side and back again around 84 million years ago, in a phenomenon that researchers have dubbed a "cosmic yo-yo."
Barnes secured victory for Sacramento against Phoenix with an epic last-second three-pointer that hit nothing but net.
After January 6, one GOP freshman swung away from Donald Trump then seemed to swing back — until a recent vote that nudged her back away.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
In this unearthed clip from a radio interview from 2016, Simon Pegg demonstrates an uncanny ability to impersonate every Beatle.
The murders follow allegations of stalking and domestic violence.
There are a handful of actors who are the most likely to cause a global catastrophe, but their power goes unchecked, says Luke Kemp.
In China, it's Cantonese, whereas in Australia, it's Mandarin.
Cathedral Prep defensive back Wakeem Page made possibly the defensive play of the year.
They were braced to pay more for Gus' delivery — but how much more?
The streaming giant kept "Cuties" from appearing in some search results and recommendations after backlash to the poster.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
California is an unbreathable hellscape and Florida is a hurricane alley. Where can we escape to avoid the most extreme conditions driven by climate change?
It might be difficult to believe that it has been 20 years since the direct-to-video pornographic franchise, Girls Gone Wild, turned sexual empowerment into a form of jack-off material.
Want to be able to quickly check where your gear is at any moment? These Kickstarted trackers last up to 15 months on a single charge.
An ambitious project is attempting to interpret sperm whale clicks with artificial intelligence, then talk back to them.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is always the center of attention. Here's all the times he's hammed it up on the baseball field.
Here is the definitive list of the fall's best games to buy for either your PS4 or PS5, and most of these games are available on other platforms as well, whether that be a PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.
A conversation with a security expert who investigates war crimes has helped Motherboard uncover the truth of Chalamet's past as a YouTuber who did custom paint jobs of Xbox 360 controllers.
Mike Leach was asked at his weekly press conference if candy corn should be given a 2nd chance. It should not, by the way.
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
How do bring this up?
Here's the viral video of a Jacksonville citizen catching a police car appearing to do 35 in a 15 mph school zone.
To help streamline your journey, Rotten Tomatoes has sifted through a century's worth of horror movies and compiled a list of the best ones, based on a formula that factored in release date and number of reviews.
Highway congestion has worsened in cities like Austin. The answer has always been widening highways. Isn't there a better way?
Dune has been the singular big thing to talk about since it came out on Friday, but the book has been around just a bit longer than that. Its nearly fifty-year history began at the offices of a company you all likely know: Chilton Publishing Co.
This isn't just an identity crisis for San Franciscans. It's an ecological problem
We don't know how he survives in school with his mother giving him such a grand send-off, but he seems to be a pretty good sport about this.
A contestant on ITV's "Tipping Point" got an answer so wrong, but it felt so right.
With median sale prices increasing over the past year, Redfin data shows that the housing market in certain cities is experiencing a "robust recovery."
For those that couldn't get enough of the wildly popular true crime documentary miniseries, Netflix is bringing you a new dose of drama on November 17, 2021.
A Texas teen recently hit six cyclists after repeatedly blasting them with black smoke from a diesel-powered truck. It's the logical end of a deeply stupid American tradition that's grown in popularity in the last decade.
An internal staff discussion details Facebook's loose policy to deal with climate misinformation — and skeptics fighting in favor of the controversy.
The "High School Musical" star and acclaimed Coachella attendee gives a tour of her house, the former home of Cecil B. DeMille's mistress, and she really lets it all hang out.
She's the cream of the crop…ped denim
The billionaire venture capitalist has fans and followers. What are they looking for?
Jimmy Kimmel put together a compilation of the cringiest protests against masks and vaccination mandates in towns all across the country. And you'll either laugh or fear for the future of the country.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.