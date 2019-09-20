Have Your Mind Blown By This Next Level Fiddling By Michael Cleveland
Michael Cleveland is one of the most impressive fiddlers you'll ever see.
Michael Cleveland is one of the most impressive fiddlers you'll ever see.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Redditor cracksandcrevices asked the r/AskReddit community about some of the biggest adult problems that nobody warned them about and many fellow Redditors volunteered a litany of issues they ran into that completely caught them off-guard.
Michael Cleveland is one of the most impressive fiddlers you'll ever see.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Mark Rober introduces the internet to his son, and it's making us all emotional.
The "double-dosed Pfizer elites" insist they're joking. Not everyone is so sure.
Later this month, you can get your Poké on with a full-fledged sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic photography game.
Norway is constructing the world's first ship tunnel and it intends to be an engineering marvel.
I've loved Jeeps since I was a kid. I studied engineering just so I could help design the new Jeep Wrangler, and I currently own enough Jeeps to where the city I live in is complaining. I'd never owned a Toyota until a few months back, when a reader offered to sell me her 100 Series Land Cruiser. I bought it. Here's what I think of the legendary off-road vehicle after driving it across the country.
The U.S. military seems aloof to the fact that it's being toyed with by a terrestrial adversary and key capabilities may be compromised as a result.
Frank Peter Zimmermann did a stunning violin solo of Sergei Rachmaninov's Prelude in G minor.
So Wylie learned last year that owl calls are "kind of fire." Now she is expanding her catchy avian collection.
Sometimes the dish misses the mark so much that Ramsay can't help but laugh.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The death of Eric Parsa, a severely autistic 16-year-old boy, has a lot of disturbing similarities to the death of George Floyd.
Sam Ross wrote a song around this broken air conditioner and it kind of slaps.
About 31 percent of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens.
It's a novel idea for any state that wants to attract skilled professionals—in exchange for moving there, they will pay off your student loan debt.
Why enhancing drawn animation to 60FPS is anathema to the artist.
A man from New Hampshire had the startling realization that he had accidentally gotten the Pfizer vaccine as his second dose, despite initially getting the Moderna shot first.
Johnson & Johnson sought help from its three rival Covid-19 vaccine makers to look into reports of blood clots, but Pfizer and Moderna both declined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. Only AstraZeneca agreed, according to the WSJ.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here are the myriad of ways that living in poverty can be so expensive.
What "The Wire" did for the cop show, the French drama "Le Bureau" is doing for the 21st-century espionage drama.
Pocket knives, whiskey stones, candles, sunglasses and more are on sale at Huckberry. Let's enjoy the warm weather.
Made with a solid ink solution, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
Women's pockets have been a source of contention for generations, but they didn't used to be so disgraceful.
I was shocked to learn there are places in this country that to this day forbid freedom-loving Americans from ever filling the tank themselves.
On the floor of the Mediterranean, Laurent Ballesta and three other explorers discovered amazing sea life, and signs of our impact on a mysterious landscape.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
To solve my typos, I had to become a typo.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the crime thriller "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet to John Stamos's "Big Shot."
Briefly passing someone on the sidewalk just isn't risky.
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
Young people are pretending to be the protagonists in the movie version of their lives.
This week's characters include a governor with the meanest tweet about asylum seekers, a political science PhD candidate who doesn't get Mark Rothko and more.
One of the coolest K'nex coasters you'll ever see.
Looking for a K-Cup machine? This Keurig has a 4.8-star average on Amazon with over 22,000 reviews counted. It also makes for one heck of a Mother's Day gift.
Demanding bosses, impossible workloads, 24/7 email - no wonder many employees feel they have no time outside work to find love
We hope nobody, including the bobcat, was seriously harmed.
'I don't know if he's OK': FedEx workers at Indianapolis facility can't carry phones. After shooting, many couldn't call family.
Hours after I deactivated my account and put a bounty on it, Chrissy Teigen announced she, too, would be leaving Twitter.
Universal Pictures gave this YouTuber $100 to remake their action flick and he seemingly pulled it off with flying colors.
Photographer Chris Bethell documented the first professional haircuts and dyes the people of Manchester's Northern Quarter have had in four months.
HBO has a new series called "The Nevers" about a bunch of women with supernatural powers in 1896 London. The production design is excellent and there's a fictional 1890s electric car, and it looks pretty cool.
A hilarious toddler in Glasgow told her uncle to "shut yer geggie" — which means "shut your mouth" in Scottish — and gleefully said "I'm going to be rude to you."
When your job is running 26.2 miles first thing in the morning, you get pretty good at catching Zs.
A tweet from Elon Musk, one of Dogecoin's richest fans, has made the cryptocurrency's value soar more than 100%.
Some of these new Oreos just don't make any sense at all.