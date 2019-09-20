Has The Pandemic Ruined Cinema Watching Forever?
The Nerdwriter makes a case that one of cinema's most evocative tools might not hold fort for much longer.
"We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place…to eliminate our president."
Back in 2015, Volodymyr Zelenskyy starred as the president of Ukraine in "Servant of the People" where he mistakenly thought the country was being let into the European Union.
Social media platforms are amplifying misinformation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Putin's meeting room photo-ops are the height of supervillain cliché.
The tallest structure in the country was rocked by a missile strike, disrupting Ukrainian TV channels and killing 5 people.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the first two series of the regular season have been canceled after the players union unanimously agreed to not accept the league's offer ahead of a 5 PM deadline.
Over half a million refugees have fled Ukraine after Russia began invading the country on Thursday, February 24. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured according the Ukrainian authorities while multiple sanctions from around the world have been imposed on Russia.
We don't care if this clip is real or not, it's too funny not to share a Jigglypuff main using sleep WHILE the player is in bed under the covers.
The 'vacuum bomb', which Ukraine says the Russians have used in the invasion, ignites a fireball that sucks in all surrounding oxygen
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, you might start seeing more sunflower emojis 🌻 online — a subtle nod of solidarity with Ukraine, the country's national flower.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Turns out there's more to Costco than just bulk deals. TikToker James Las Vegas has a bunch of tips and tricks that'll help you out in the big store.
Here are three big takeaways from the new UN-led report, which warns that global warming "is a threat to human well-being and planetary health."
How cruel gamers discovered how to train the artificial intelligence to torture the virtual pets from "Creatures."
From "The Worst Person in the World" to "Jackass Forever," here are the best movies we've seen so far this year.
And why it's so terrifying to transgender children everywhere.
Conan O'Brien cannot keep himself together when Will Arnett starts riffing like a mad man.
What Playboy icons like Holly Madison can teach us about the archetype's resurgence.
When a food has been around this long, it can be hard to separate fact from folklore. We tapped food historians to find out who really invented ice cream.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Chelsea Football Club, a London-based soccer team owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, has come under fire amid the Ukraine invasion and its head coach Thomas Tuchel has had to face the same question on multiple occasions.
We put the AirTag to the test, and then we talked to the experts.
Made of suede, full-grain leather and gum rubber, these shoes from Luca offer a distinct look with the comfort and support of a sneaker.
Martin Hyde, a Florida congressional candidate from Sarasota, dropped out of the race after this damning footage of him threatening a police officer went viral.
A new report from Lookout, a mobile security firm, published the twenty most common passwords that are available on the dark web.
Here are some of the show's most interesting products that we think would make your life a little bit better.
We're convinced Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen should pivot to becoming full time crafting YouTubers.
Comfort eating feels effective — but that's only because of the psychological trickery behind it. Here's what prompts us to eat junk food in times of stress, and how to create healthier habits.
We're regularly on the brink of fooling around with something electrical. The vintage-style shirt helps keep us away from that mess.
Legendary sound specialist Robert Mott explains the hardest sound to try to duplicate for television.
The premise, put forth in a new paper, highlights an assortment of tensions in dinosaur paleontology, including how subjective the naming of species can be.
Saul Hafting, a Nova Scotia teen, discovered the most ridiculous Guinness World Record and enthusiastically broke it.
"The Russians just do not understand how to respond to this."
European cities in Switzerland, Ireland and the Nordic region were ranked the most livable cities for European expats in 2021 by ECA International.
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of nuclear war. Shashank Joshi, defense editor of The Economist, breaks down the likelihood.
To mark the anniversary, America's first national park plans to use 2022 to address past wrongdoing and work toward a more inclusive future.
Over the past 15 years, the "Batman" star has been telling stories about befriending elephants, selling pornography and watching clowns die. None of them are true.
CNN's Clarissa Ward spoke with a Ukrainian grandmother from Kyiv who was prepared if any Russian troops came into her city.
Trainer Drew Manning gained, then shed 60 pounds to empathize with his clients. Is this really a healthy way to think about weight loss?
Cough? Test. Stuffiness? Test. Scratchy throat? Test.
The new movie will show us a young Dumbledore (well, younger than he is in the "Harry Potter" movies) and a new Gellert Grindelwald.
People usually want plenty of distance between themselves and their poop, but some engineers argue that all that waste is going to waste.
Target announced that it was raising its starting wage this year to between $15 and $24 per hour — an increase in range from its current universal starting wage of $15 per hour.
The Slow Mo Guys blew up a bunch of capacitors and captured the results at 187,500 frames per second, or roughly 7,500 times slower than the human eye.
Get ready for "Beetlejuice 2," potentially with a few familiar faces returning to the case — all thanks to Brad Pitt's production company Plan B.
NASA has only mapped 40% of the potentially dangerous asteroids that could crash into Earth. New projects will boost that number, and upcoming missions will test tech that could prevent collisions.