Prospective Harvard Applicant Gets Deferred And Promptly Makes A Rap Video Demanding They Let Him In
Carson Philbin gets deferred from Harvard University and decides to take matters into his own hands…by dropping rhymes.
Carson Philbin gets deferred from Harvard University and decides to take matters into his own hands…by dropping rhymes.
He set a pole vault world record at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Saturday in Poland.
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
Eight years in the making and 160 drafts later, the brothers picked up the "Best Director" award for "Uncut Gems" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
Joe Biden mocks Pete Buttigieg's experience as the mayor of a small town in a new attack ad.
The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles paid tribute to the gayest film moments of the year and gave much attention to one particular actress.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The family structure we've held up as the cultural ideal for the past half century has been a catastrophe for many. It's time to figure out better ways to live together.
The Motorola Razr was the iconic phone of the pre-iPhone era, and now Motorola is bringing it back with a folding screen. Is it any good?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Why did Eminem perform his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars? That's a great question, that hasn't yet been satisfactorily answered. But while we're waiting for an explanation, we can appreciate Martin Scorsese dozing off while Eminem rapped.
Iran's nascent space launch program is very real, but you might not know it from the absurd propaganda about its purported manned spaceflight plans.
Smartphones aren't the only killers of work-life balance.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
For those who wince at sports car showoffs, this wacky annual show is a sight for sour eyes.
From #BongHive's triumph to, um, Eminem's surprise appearance, there was plenty of good and bad at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Turns out size isn't everything in a fight.
When interviewed about what writers should ask for in the forthcoming Writers' Guild of America's negotiations with producers, Waititi went on an extended rant about Apple's new keyboards.
Elite lawbreaking is out of control. This is the grotesque story of an existential threat to American society.
Valentine's Day is nearly here and you can schedule a flower delivery for that special someone now through Florists.com. If you schedule today and use the code LOVE10, you'll get $40 of credit for just $10.
As play pal combos go, this one was unexpected.
The science and secrets behind how in-flight meals are selected and prepared.
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
If you're looking to meaningfully improve your kitchen skills, this photo-heavy book from Mark Bittman is a must-have.
In Russia's Arctic north, a new kind of gold rush is under way.
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
Scientists are racing to confirm the detection of black hole "echoes" that could unlock exotic new branches of physics and deepen our understanding of the fabric of reality.
"About the time my smoke detector started going off, I realized I'd made a very grave miscalculation."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Korean director Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscars for "Parasite" at Sunday's Academy Awards — including Best Picture — but his reaction to his first win, for Best Original Screenplay, was his best.
Carson Philbin gets deferred from Harvard University and decides to take matters into his own hands…by dropping rhymes.
Over the centuries, windmills built to drain peatland for agriculture have been causing the ground to steadily sink. It's unclear who's in charge of fixing the problem.
He's the most experienced sailor on deck.
The problems that beset the Democratic Party's first state caucus of the presidential race ran far deeper and wider than one bad app.
"Parasite" and "1917" have earned three wins each at the 92nd Academy Awards.
The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles paid tribute to the gayest film moments of the year and gave much attention to one particular actress.
A multibillion-dollar, privately-owned infrastructure is now essential to the modern internet economy. That should freak you out.
In the city of Athens, Georgia there exists a rather curious local landmark — a large white oak that is almost universally stated to own itself.
In his Best Actor speech, Phoenix talked passionately about animal rights, cancel culture and ended his speech on a quote from his late brother River Phoenix.
"To my coworkers at Google and to those considering employment at Google — after an extended period of discernment that's spanned many months, I've reached the conclusion that Google's current business practices and ethics are incompatible with me continuing to work for the company."
Does anyone out there think NASA will give the gig to any company other than Tesla?
It would seem with the advent of the internet that numbers stations should be obsolete. Why are they still being used seemingly by intelligence agencies?
The 2019 novel coronavirus is one of the seven members of this family known to infect humans.
He set a pole vault world record at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Saturday in Poland.
How a burglary, social media and politics led to a Nooksack Tribal Councilwoman being bullied out of office.
The conversation around Trump's viral tan line is more than skin-deep.
It started out as a father-son activity and it ended up producing this beautiful piece of instrument.
A few glimpses into the varied features of South Carolina and some of the animals and people calling it home.
Female writers, directors and producers were pioneers of the silent-film era — but were pushed out of the industry as its influence grew.
BuzzFeed travels to Osaka, Japan, to try Olive Wagyu — a rarity in the steak world.
In a workshop in Humble, Texas, Stephen Wynne is attempting to revive one of history's most beloved and beleaguered cars.
Flashpoint and other enthusiasts have archived tens of thousands of games ahead of the software platform's demise at the end of this year.
"If you want to check if your relationship can stand the test of time — go to IKEA."
Behind every big goal is a series of smaller steps. How one runner plans to exceed his limitations and reach his potential.
Cashflow is likely to improve as Uber stops spending so heavily to boost growth.
"I'm George Stephanopoulos and joining me for optics is Lindsey Davis and David Muir."