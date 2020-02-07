Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

THE EVEN LOWER COUNTRY

undark.org

Over the centuries, windmills built to drain peatland for agriculture have been causing the ground to steadily sink. It's unclear who's in charge of fixing the problem.

LOGGING OUT

2 diggs alphabetworkers.org

"To my coworkers at Google and to those considering employment at Google — after an extended period of discernment that's spanned many months, I've reached the conclusion that Google's current business practices and ethics are incompatible with me continuing to work for the company."

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample