'Harry Potter' Fan Creates Some Real Magic With His Rendition Of The Theme Song On His Washing Machine
It took many hours but this Harry Potter fan successfully played "Hedwig's Flight" on his washing machine.
"When they say 'Why do you burn down the community? Why do you burn down your own neighborhood?' It's not ours. We don't own anything."
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is an absolute beast of a machine, and you can really see it here in this video of the airplane taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving earlier to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies.
The timeline, constructed from the analysis of hours of video footage and police communications, shows us what happened on June 1, when the police fired gas canisters on demonstrators to clear way for Trump's photo op.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
This squirrel did not want to be saved.
But just because it did work doesn't mean this is the recommended way to go about things.
From "The New York Times" and CrossFit to the L.A. Galaxy and "Vanderpump Rules," people are losing their jobs over racist or racially insensitive behavior. Here are all of them.
India, Brazil and South Africa have some of the world's most alarming COVID-19 trends.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
Never send a dog to do a raccoon's job.
Section 230 is the legal foundation of social media, and it's under attack.
Facebook paid a cybersecurity firm six figures to develop a zero-day in Tails to identify a man who extorted and threatened girls.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
I was a police officer for nearly ten years and I was a bastard. We all were.
In the late 2000s, Donald Glover's now-legendary video team were the best thing on YouTube. They were just the last to realize it
When real life becomes dripping wet comedy.
"I wish I was black, today more than ever," says one.
Here's how the league's shortened, travel-free format will affect those involved, from LeBron James to Mike D'Antoni
The HTC Vive VR headset turned this 81-year-old man into a cage fighter.
What we've learned from recent incidents on Facebook, Reddit, and NextDoor. Leaving it all to the community can replicate offline injustice.
As millions of Floridians apply for unemployment benefits, they're realizing that the state's unemployment system is uniquely horrible. Here's how it got so bad.
The working day was once ruled by time-wasting meetings and how much time we spent at our desks. When coronavirus sent everyone home, everything changed
The US financial system could be on the cusp of calamity. This time, we might not be able to save it.
Don't try to trick this 2-year-old Frenchie out of treats.
Gaurav Agrawal, a scientist and amateur photographer living in San Diego, couldn't believe it when he suddenly started seeing a photograph he took last summer popping up on the news.
After Jacinda Ardern revealed she danced upon hearing the news that the country had no more active cases of COVID-19, it seemed fitting that someone would insert her into the dance scene from "Love Actually."
Because watching "The Help" to understand racism is about as useful as, say, watching "The Help" to understand racism.
The story behind a charged acronym.
Over the past seven years, Camden, New Jersey's police department has undertaken some of the most far-reaching police reforms in the country.
SpaceX developed several rocket designs that never came to fruition. Here are the abandoned plans that never got off the ground.
The insiders at Condé Nast's prestigious food outlet say nonwhite employees are socially slighted and unable to access the same professional networks as their white peers.
And why the skyline of the capital may soon change.
The stimulus checks were meant to get average Americans through the lockdown, but those $1,200 payouts were small change compared with the billions in tax breaks the CARES Act handed out to the country's wealthiest.
This is how the pandemic's toll in 25 cities and regions compares with hurricanes, heat waves and the Spanish flu.
Karsten Runquist explores the infamous 2007 SNL skit that codified millennial humor as this weird and vaguely disturbing phenomenon that's difficult to understand from the outside looking in.
The 1939 classic film's "racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today," an HBO Max spokesperson said.
Searching for a solution has its ups and downs.
Production designer Lee Ha Jun built the house in "Parasite" from scratch based on sketches drawn by director Bong Joon-Ho. Here's the story of how it all came together.
Birds that are pinker tend to be healthier and more sought after by mates, but they also are more apt to start food fights.
POLITICO spoke to 10 National Guardsmen who have taken part in the protest response across the country since the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
Max Frosh attempts to identify a stock photo model and goes on a wild ride.
Rumors of roving bands of Antifa have followed small protests all over the United States. Why are people so ready to believe them?
These criticisms, which describe a flawed institution that tokenized its biggest stars, culminated on Monday evening when Adam Rapoport resigned from his position as BA's Editor-in-Chief. "They all deserve better," he wrote on Instagram.
Eric Barone couldn't get hired by gaming companies, so he decided to make his own game.
In a recording obtained by BuzzFeed News, Greg Glassman can also be heard sharing wild conspiracy theories about Floyd and the coronavirus.
Joe Biden appears in a stronger position to oust an incumbent president than any challenger since Bill Clinton in the summer of 1992.
More than 100 days after the first coronavirus case in the US, here are the states where things are still getting worse.
The move follows the ViacomCBS cable network's decision to pull episodes of the show in the wake of protests against police brutality.
In the late 1960s, farm workers were deported from the remote island of Diego Garcia and a United States military installation was built there. However, some say the land doesn't belong to them in the first place.
It's one of the most common ingredients in candy bars, and yet most people probably have no idea what it is.