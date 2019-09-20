The Royal Couple Open Up In New 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Trailer
The docuseries will begin streaming on December 8, 2022, on Netflix.
Jonah Hill is in love with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's daughter, and tries his best to win them over in the first new "You People" teaser. Directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Hill, the film releases on January 27, 2023.
"From big-budget blockbusters to arthouse fare, these are the movies we loved most this year."
Whole Foods plans to pull Maine lobster from its shelves amid a debate about its sustainability.
This week, a driver who's "sick of cyclists and their sense of entitlement," a letter writer who doesn't want their girlfriend to call dogs or babies "honey" and a blood donor who's worried about other people stealing their glory.
Daniel's sailboat is completely self-sufficient, from growing his own food to running his own utilities, and can freely travel anywhere in the world. Here's what his life is like.
Workers were not threatening to shut down the nation's rail system over a few more sick days. They were sounding the alarm on a broken system that affects us all.
Rest easy knowing that your home is under the careful eye of Cove. It's simple to set up, affordable to maintain and offers peace of mind.
Workers in delivery warehouses are subjected to extreme working conditions are are expected to speed up work so that all 'instant' deliveries are met. Here's how it takes a toll on their mental and physical health.
America's frequent drug shortages put patients' health — and their lives — at risk.
The ability to bend an inch at a time while seeming to stand up straight is a useful and gendered skill.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Rhett and Link see how store-bought meals from popular food chains measure up to their restaurant versions.
We're back with another roundup and this weekend saw quite a bit of tech news. We covered everything from cryptocurrency to the latest developments in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. Let's take a look at the latest in tech from this weekend.
In the 1980s, McDonald's sold glass painted "Garfield" mugs. Decades later, claims they contained dangerous levels of lead emerged.
Sure, "Cocaine Bear" is based on a true story. But would a real bear actually go crazy on coke?
In Port-au-Prince you cannot see the boundaries, but you must know where they are. Your life may depend on it.
In his "60 Minutes" interview, Macron explains how Donald Trump's presidency has affected his relationship with the US.
It's safe. It saves lives. Your town will probably give it to you for free. Don't wait.
With the raunchy humour of "Call Her Daddy," 28-year-old Alex Cooper is changing the world of podcasting. Here's how the relationship sexpert and celebrity confidante created a business that's worth £52 million (!) to Spotify.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
These trays of food, divided into sections and best eaten in front of the TV, are a much-loved part of American culture. But who invented them?
Shamans, neurochemistry, and the metabolic byproducts of wonder.
Shopping for someone with exquisite taste? Here's a few of our favorite high-end gifts.
"You cannot only love America when you win," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.
It all kicks off with a paratrooper who became a drug lord in Kentucky who failed to deploy his parachute correctly. Then a bear found his body…
And she's dating a cat? But she's in the third grade? And was born in the '70s? That can't be, no way.
Snowmen, Santas and reindeer are nice and all, but this holiday sasquatch is better-suited for our trees.
Was the Russian mafia or the FBI behind the unsolved murder of Tetris co-creator Vladimir Pokhilko? A new true-crime docuseries attempts to untangle the theories.
Sarah Sherman perfectly portrays a parent who simply cannot accept that polar bears, or people, can be lesbians. Such an outrage!
The move would mark a concession to protesters but it has not been confirmed by other authorities.
"For now, I can only report on what I am told. As time goes on, we'll see if more details surrounding this unusual development emerge."
Kenan Thompson as Herschel gets a stern talking to by Mitch McConnell and some other republican senators.
Unnamed expert tells state media outlet Yicai that COVID could be downgraded from a category A disease to category C.
At COP15 in Montreal, officials will try to hash out a deal to protect animals and ecosystems. It won't be easy.
"SNL" created the perfect (fake) '90s sitcom by bringing back Kenan and Kel and adding a new character to the mix. We wish this was real.
Ruby Johnson, a 77-year-old grandmother from Colorado, filed a lawsuit claiming a SWAT team illegally raided her home.
Can you believe it's already December? And can you believe that Messi actually scored a goal in the knockout stage? We can't either.
In this top five compilation video, the guys at Gold & Silver Pawn had to triple check and make sure these were legal to sell.
Twitter honored requests from both the Biden campaign and Trump White House to remove tweets they flagged, journalist Matt Taibbi said.
He's never won the cup for his country—and this may be his last chance.
The adaptation of the hit game series gets more footage shown off, as well as a cover for "Take On Me" (which makes sense if you've played the second game).
Shannon Epstein, 25, reportedly kicked, bit, and spit on deputies, injuring six of them, when they tried to arrest her at the New Orleans airport.
Harvey Weinstein's genitalia has frequently been addressed in open court throughout his trial. But in the final hours of the case, the former movie mogul's abnormal testicles emerged…
This might be the single greatest athletic moment we've ever seen in a volley ball match.
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn't provide.
Geologists are using fiber optics to monitor earthquakes, volcanoes, and traffic noise.