Goalkeeper Commits A Cardinal Sin And Pays The Ultimate Price
Harry Cornick of Luton Town Football Club scored a very cheeky goal against Reading, in the English Second division, after he hoodwinked the opposing goalkeeper.
Chris McCausland and Lee Mack crack up the audience with this hilarious bit presenting at the BAFTAs.
President Biden has a few choices when it comes to dealing with the almost $1.7 trillion of debt owed by more than 40 million Americans.
Rumble Dog Pictures reimagined how Kevin Smith's gritty black-and-white comedy about two convenience store clerks would look with the magic of technicolor.
The third-gen Razr could come with dual cameras.
Mark Esper told "60 Minutes" that "every few weeks" he would have to "swat down" some of Donald Trump's "dangerous" ideas.
At least 30 people are dead and at least 24 remained hospitalized Sunday after Friday's explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, the Cuban health ministry said.
It's 2022, you can't just show up to your first music festival with a few Depop two-pieces and a fiver.
John Oliver called the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade "a horror show" and explained the ramifications of America losing the constitutional right to obtain an abortion,
This angle captures how far from behind Rich Strike came to make the finish that stunned the world.
The Flankers flew extremely low over the water and popped up for a toss bombing run, hitting multiple targets in a single pass.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
A documentary about Norm, his incident in Iowa, his philosophies, and his battles with cancer.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
"Are there any marginalized communities you want to apologize to? I don't know, maybe the Patois community?" Ziwe asked the controversial rapper.
Our modern civilisation may be the most advanced to ever exist on Earth, but around 100 generations ago, our ancestors had brains that were larger than our own.
"The Godfather" isn't the only movie with real mob connections. "Scarface" co-star George Raft had real street cred long before Tony Montana and his little friend.
Former NASA engineer Mark Rober enlisted a team to infiltrate several of the worst scammer call centers in the world and torments them with cockroaches, glitter and more.
In the weekend where Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter were revealed and First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine — here are some top stories you might have missed.
Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of championship leader Charles Leclerc.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Since the 2000s, numerous people in the Philippines were murdered after performing "My Way" during karaoke. Is this strange series of murders called the "My Way killings" tied to a supernatural curse of some kind?
Reset is the new peak of wellness travel, pairing serious hiking in Telluride with IV therapy and five-star accommodations.
Many shirts in this style are a bit gaudy, but this shirt from Flint and Tinder is just right.
In case you missed it, or just want a place to post some horny comments on how sexy Benedict looks. We won't judge, just keep it kosher and civil, please.
Salt? Lime? Ice cubes? Sometimes you need a little something extra to help that cold one truly hit.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
"Alt leather" is becoming increasingly mainstream thanks to a drive towards more sustainable fashion.
Businesses shape how we talk about climate change, and sometimes this can stop us from paying attention to their actions.
We're not here to yuck yums. It's okay if you want him to raid your tomb.
A new study suggests that being able to display physical strength in the face of social conflict might make guys less depressed. What could go wrong?
Can men who assault or intimidate their partners be taught to respect women? We talk to campaigners and perpetrators - and sit in on one of their classes.
Twenty internet providers, including national companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon have committed to the program.
Sick of doomscrolling? Anna Cafolla selects the juiciest reads to dig into this month, from thrilling erotica and pop culture deep dives to explorations of New York's seedy underbelly - you name it, we've got it.
John Lee was the only candidate in the polls and was backed by Beijing.
It only costs a hundred bucks, and it takes up so much less space than a flatbed scanner.
Patron, aged two-and-a-half, is credited with helping find more than 200 devices since the war began.
Flights suspended and authorities urge people to stay indoors as fifth sandstorm in a month hits Iraq.
But Silicon Valley could.
While "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" features the usual elements of a Marvel movie, the sensibilities of its director distinguishes it from much—if not all—of the MCU.
The new abortion regime is going to affect everyone.
Turns out Trader Joe was a real guy, and his shrewd instincts led him to create a counter-culture grocery empire.
Keep your phone safe around your neck with this lanyard and waterproof pouch.
The actor becomes the first black man to portray the Doctor on TV.
"Happening" does something other abortion movies haven't dared.
Giving him a free pass is a slippery slope as more and more people profit from climate solutions.
Members of the New York Mets told hitting coach Eric Chavez they thought the ball would travel differently for the team's nationally televised matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies on May 1.