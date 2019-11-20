Harrison Ford Befriends A Massive CGI Dog In 'The Call Of The Wild' Trailer
Harrison Ford and a dog go on an adventure in "The Call of The Wild," based on Jack London's classic novel, coming February 21, 2020.
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
What's preventing insulin from being made cheaply and making it to market at an affordable rate?
Cardi B calls Bernie Sanders a "humanitarian" who doesn't just say things to "get good votes."
"An American Family" was sold it as a social experiment. A fly-on-the-wall view of a family's life under the sun in the picturesque town of Santa Barbara, California.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.
"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday. "The answer is yes."
We have so many questions about this, starting with a simple one: Why?
Duke of York issues statement amid criticism over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
With $53 billion to his name, he is especially wealthy even by billionaire standards. And his net worth has grown in some surprising ways.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
The tidying guru helped America clean out its closets. Now she wants to fill them back up.
More unseen footage is teased in the teaser for "The Rise of Skywalker." The movie premieres in theaters on Dec 20.
I've noticed a lot of brilliant women, real and fictional, giving up on shouting and taking a darkly sarcastic approach to their grievances instead.
On October 7, Joker director Todd Phillips headed into Warner Bros. to propose an outsized idea: the rights to develop a portfolio of DC characters' origin stories.
The Emmy-nominated actress says she was told to shed her clothes as to not disappoint "Thrones" fans.
Will marrying a super-intelligent robot in 20 years be a natural decision?
Business Insider's Michelle Yan talks about the pain she felt after getting the surgery: "The pain on a scale of 1 to 10 — 10 being really painful — was a solid 11."
In 1992, R&B singer Jimmy Dennis was wrongfully convicted of murder. He spent 25 years in prison, but he never gave up on music — or justice.
Thanks, little buddy!
The flight that put the Boeing Company on course for disaster lifted off a few hours after sunrise. It was good flying weather — temperatures in the mid-40s with a slight breeze out of the southeast — but oddly, no one knew where the 737 jetliner was headed.
Presidents can't wave a magic wand and make single-payer insurance happen. Voters deserve to know how the 2020 candidates would really govern.
This is either the most patient or most oblivious dog we've ever seen.
The millennial candidate has big "OK Boomer" vibes.
When the US entered Afghanistan, local DJs were hired to help with the war effort. And when the American military pulled out, they abandoned those voices, leaving many of them for dead.
Ever since the French revolutionary's assassination in a bathtub, doctors and scientists have wondered why he had to spend so much time in there to begin with.
How to make the calzones that made "George Steinbrenner" say, "Big Stein wants an eggplant calzone."
The problem with the High Line and all its imitators.
Sometimes you just gotta gently close that door right back on up and walk away.
The procedure buys ER surgeons critical extra time.
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, is scheduled to testify in the fourth public impeachment inquiry hearing.
From headlines to tweets, the word 'horny' is showing up everywhere, often in increasingly unexpected contexts. What are we really trying to say?
This is a place about a story. It feels, well, maybe not real. Stranger than that, it feels like Star Wars.
"Oh yeah? SF stands for Startup Failed."
Can we help end police shootings by hitting Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness and others right in the pocketbook?
In this interactive feature, we look at the retail outlay for six of America's coffee chains.
After you're done panicking, here are some ways you can get it out.
California has made its first attempts to regulate AI through laws on deepfakes and bots.
BravoCon, held last Friday through Sunday in New York City, brought together the high-glam, high-camp, high-blood-alcohol-concentration network's stars and the people who love and loathe them, blurring the line between real and reality.
One man streamed Mouse House content for half a day and found some... pretty strange stuff in the archives.
How old is your dog in human years? This new formula promises to tell you, as long as you can deal with a little bit of math.
The United States Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would require an annual review of the special treatment Hong Kong receives under US law following almost six months of unrest in the Asian financial hub.
Dozens of bushfires are spreading across Australia, burning across more than two million acres and putting koalas in harm's way. One unfortunate koala was caught on camera trying to flee the flames and was quickly rescued by a wildlife technician.
Ayanna Pressley and Abigail Spanberger are two Democrats who took office this year full of hope. Maintaining it has not been easy.
Scandinavia's Sami have been herding reindeer for generations. Then the miners arrived. The Sami had never been protesters. Until now.
What is it like to feel love and share physical intimacy yet feel no sexual attraction to the person you are with?
A group of shocked New Zealanders caught a tornado ripping apart a roof in the building next to them.