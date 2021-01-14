Guys Try To Get Snow Off Roof, Get Way More Than They Bargained For When Avalanche Happens
You know what's likely going to happen at the end of the video, but still, it was way more than you expect.
How car-dependant cities are financially doomed from the very beginning.
It turns out a simpler design pays off.
"I did not think I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an emotional Instagram Live.
As dispersals go, this one is quick and easy.
Congresswoman Cori Bush drew boos after calling Donald Trump the "white supremacist-in-chief."
While Democrats excoriated President Donald Trump for inciting a riot to storm the Capitol, Congressman Ken Buck took shots at the Material Girl.
Crimes fueled by hate and online conspiracy theories over the past four years repeatedly offered warnings of the forces that drove last week's attack on the US Capitol.
From boxing to going underground, Murakami has a trove of metaphors for the art of writing.
Apparently, you should be wary of drinks that don't come in a bottle.
Tim Robinson's 2019 Netflix sketch-comedy show "I Think You Should Leave" has found new life as a political metaphor in 2020, with moments from the show turning into popular memes used to react to the news. Here's why it makes perfect sense.
QAnon is so desperate for any sign that the "plan" is still in place, it's willing to believe Trump is using a communication method devised in the 19th century to speak to them.
The cheap cabinets and the yet-to-be installed dishwasher are not great signs.
The myQ Pet Portal is a fully-automated, internet-connected pet door for your dog, with twin 1080p cameras, microphones and speakers, a encrypted Bluetooth beacon, and more. It costs $3,000 — and up. Here's how it came to be.
Keith C. Heidorn takes a look at the life and work of Wilson Bentley, a self-educated farmer from a small American town who, by combining a bellows camera with a microscope, managed to photograph the dizzyingly intricate and diverse structures of the snow crystal.
Stalin started an enormous mapping project using a combination of spies and archival material that helped the Soviets produce detailed maps of England with quirky errors.
Neuroscience à la escargot is a promising area of research.
The actor said allegations that he is a cannibal are "bullsh*t," but he "cannot in good conscience" leave his children to make a movie as the fallout from his alleged DMs continues.
Comedian Ryan Ken was unsparing in his parody of journalists aiming for so-called "objectivity" in their reporting of the Capitol insurrection.
A Baltimore anthropologist explores the subculture as "an alternative to being aged by culture."
In the past week, Twitter has been recovering from a coup attempt on the US Capitol and riding out the last few weeks of Trump's presidency. Here's what it has to show for it.
James Freeman asks cops if he can search their cars and at least one happily obliges.
Kevin James Lyons is the second known person from Illinois to face federal charges as a result of last week's U.S. Capitol breach.
Back in the day, publishers were apt to aggressively market their games uniquely in different regions, sometimes opting for entire title changes. Behold the hilarious ways in which this manifested.
YouTuber Kitboga gives a lengthy explanation for how multi-level marketing schemes dupe people into work from home "opportunities" that end up losing them money.
Nature's weirdest clam surprises scientists once again, this time in video footage of its mating habits.
Empty coffee cups, weirdly familiar looking brand of chips, the same 4-chord progression, a tall glass of milk — here's what it all means.
Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple's DC home, the Secret Service detail assigned to protect the lives of President Trump's daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom. The solution was costly.
This UPS Employee gets the surprise of a lifetime from a acrobatic squirrel.
Yesterday, actor Ray Fisher continued his battle against WarnerMedia, sending out a Twitter post on his recent dismissal from the upcoming Flash film that will begin filming this year.
A new book, "Posh Portals: Elegant Entrances and Ingratiating Ingresses to Apartments for the Affluent in New York City" looks at how grand entrances have defined some of New York City's best known apartment houses.
You will not have a good time if you do this to D'Sean Ross.
An interview with Professor Alicia M Walker, an expert in infidelity.
Feds spent millions to restart the death penalty and in the process revealed much about how they do it.
Garage 54 fix a Lada Riva on top of a giant snow tube to see if the car rolls down in one piece.
We're redecorating the living room, and a nice stylish map will play a major role.
As the nation's security and intelligence apparatus prepares for more violence, it's facing a dangerous leadership vacuum that seems to be getting worse by the day.
Comedian Ron G tells a hilarious story about a trip to Bali where his wife interrupted him.
The last time this kind of Mantle card was sold, it was for nearly half that price.
Plus, lessons from a Norwegian town well north of the Arctic Circle.
How one of the most repressive cities in the world designed an architecturally striking cityscape.
We are entering an ice renaissance.
In a move that is sure to rock the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sources tell Deadline that Chris Evans is cleaning the dust off his Captain America attire as he expected reprise the role in the MCU in some form.
Actor tweets that he is 'sold' on idea of digitally replacing Trump with an older version of Culkin himself.
Bitcoin's recent 25% plunge illustrates why it will never be a true currency.
Simon takes apart a 3D printer to make this wondrous sand plotting machine.
The "King of Debt" promised to reduce the national debt — then his tax cuts made it surge. Add in the pandemic, and he oversaw the third-biggest deficit increase of any president.
The new clinical trial data shows a single shot of the vaccine "gives sustainable antibodies," Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J chief scientific officer, told CNBC.
Tesla's unprecedented success in China has helped Musk become the world's richest man. How long can the good times last?
Siegfried Fischbacher died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Las Vegas.
New observations that give the universe an age come after more than a millennium of humans pondering where it all could have come from. Here's a brief account of how humanity came around to figure out the age of the universe.
The late night host took aim at the beleaguered president and the Republicans that emboldened him.