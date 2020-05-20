Guys Give A 1967 Corvette Stingray Its First Wash In 33 Years, Transforms It From Grimy To Shining New
Sometimes all a car needs is a through washing and detailing to be restored to a beautiful, pristine state.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
"By the time we're done with this MasterClass, you'll be able to load the dishwasher with maximum effectiveness."
Stevie the yellow lab was trying to catch the attention of his girlfriend across the fence, and so he, rightfully, decided splashing puddles was the way to go.
A mysterious outbreak. Hundreds of stricken schoolgirls. Was it an illness, or was something darker to blame?
What happens when you're quarantined in a crumbling home in a remote village where you barely speak the language and can't get home to your loved ones? Does life quickly become a nightmare?
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
"I wanted to show it can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter if you're young or old, have preexisting conditions or not. It can affect you."
A Caroline County family discovered nearly one million dollars in cash after running over bags filled with bills while on a Saturday afternoon drive.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
In over 80 interviews, ESPN found baseball's attempt to restart is less a baseball season than a military-style operation in which any number of variables could derail the plan or, worse, contribute to the spread of the deadly disease.
Designers, medical professionals and HR experts geek out over the return of privacy to the workplace — and how the way we work will never be the same.
In this 1956 clip, British hairdresser Raymond Bessone shows off the two-tone hair style, "expected to become very popular."
The new image could be the first direct evidence of the site of a planet's fiery birth in interstellar space.
"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party!"
Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City is trying an experiment in social distancing.
"I didn't think it was actually going to try to land but once it did I thought he was about to crash into the cars in front of me," explained the driver that filmed the landing.
Before the candy-striped restaurant was a big-box affair, it revolutionized American social life.
The Action Lab demonstrates how when you pour soda into ice you can get temperatures colder than ice.
Alyma Dorsey reviews scenes from Hollywood blockbusters and gives her take on the execution of each one.
Examining the myth of the crisis-born startup.
A trail-guide witnesses a game of cat and mouse between a python and a hyena at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
A Chicago suburb is on the hook for millions to operate the Sears Centre arena — an amount that in some years accounts for as much as 14 per cent of its budget.
A father gives useful, practical advice on replacing a tire.
On the existential comforts of coaxing yeast out of air, kneading, proofing, baking and sharing.
Population density didn't make COVID-19 worse in New York City. If you want to know what went wrong, you have to think a lot smaller.
Some things from the '80s really don't age well, such as offensive cultural stereotypes.
It was only a matter of time before reality-TV producers began disguising their meddlesome ways with the surveillance tools we use in everyday life. Right on cue this year, Netflix has debuted "The Circle" and "Too Hot To Handle."
So this is what it feels like if "Black Mirror" actually was real life.
The new FX documentary "AKA Jane Roe," out May 22, contains a shocking revelation: Roe (of "Roe v. Wade" fame) played the part of an anti-abortion crusader in exchange for money.
Mix-and-match seasoning packets, sauce types, or just crumble dry noodles for a crunchy topping — the possibilities are endless.
The teacher has become the humbled student.
Peak TV hasn't slowed down (yet).
From Black Voices to MySpace to Instagram, black creativity has defined social media from the start.
Li Jingzhi quit her job to search China for her son, Mao Yin, who went missing in 1988.
If you've ever traveled abroad in Russia and spotted Супер Макс (Super Max) on TV, you might have thought it looked familiar…a little too familiar.
It took Lisa Piccirillo less than a week to answer a long-standing question about a strange knot discovered over half a century ago by the legendary John Conway.
The United States is facing a shortage of bicycles as anxiety over public transportation and a desire to exercise has sent the demand surging.
"You want to help healthcare workers? These are the goddamn N95 masks that we have to deal with."
The flavor is a sign of support for the pro-democracy movement, which is seeking to regain its momentum during the coronavirus pandemic.
I gave 1,100 escape room names to the 124M size of GPT-2 and trained it for literally just a few seconds. The results are great.
"While kayak fishing offshore, I hooked up on the elusive South Florida blackfin tuna, which took me on a wild ride. I was quickly joined by the not-so-elusive South Florida sharks which battled me for my catch."
Did ayahuasca tea — brewed from rainforest plants and revered by many Brazilians as holy — contribute to the brutal death of a celebrated Brazilian artist?
Unlike the last few decades of successful particle hunts, neutrino physics is a trek into the unknown, one that the United States physics community has chosen to pursue full-on.
"You can kick their balls, but you can't touch them."
Medieval bridges were marvels of engineering, given the technology available at the time — and nowhere more so than in the case of London Bridge, where deep, tidal flows made construction incredibly challenging.
Reddit moderator Gallowboob is stepping away from the site after receiving doxxing and death threats.