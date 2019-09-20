Guy Watches In Horror As A Flaming Car Drops Out Of The Sky Like A Bat Out Of Hell
A guy watches a car make a Dukes of Hazard-style jump off an overpass. Thankfully, nobody died.
Man volunteers to be Twitter's main character.
Jomboy does an in-depth investigation of the fiery Marcus Stroman And John Nogowski interaction that threw a game into chaos.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Bartini Beriev VVA-14, a vertical take-off amphibious aircraft, is the weirdest plane anyone has ever built by a long shot.
Hundreds of workers at the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, are striking for the first time.
This complete collection of "Calvin and Hobbes" is something we treasure now, and plan on passing down to the next generation.
New cars come in two categories: Extremely nice and expensive, or relatively affordable but deeply unsatisfying. Drew Magary digs into why that's not about to change.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend in theaters and on Hulu, Apple TV, and HBO Max, including documentary "McCartney 3, 2, 1," "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" and musical series "Schmigadoon!"
Gui Khury gave the performance of a lifetime on the vert, winning the gold at the 2021 X Games. And he even got a big hug from Tony Hawk.
An innovative yet proudly goofy rapper, he had an unlikely crossover hit with a tune that led one critic to call him (favorably) "the father of modern bad singing."
A group of women became friends and are hitting the open road after finding out that they had the same boy
A frame-by-frame explanation of everything that seemed off inside the parking garage underneath the fallen condo in Surfside, Florida.
A short story.
Back in 1976, Hans Moretti pulled off an insane illusion that continues to vex professional magicians decades later.
This week's characters include a conservative nonprofit that accidentally made a good point about racism, a billionaire with a poorly received poem and more.
Alex Melton Blinkifies Vanessa Carlton's signature song.
Inside the extraordinary final-days conflict between the former President and his chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
An old video game, a lot of practice and one hour, nine minutes and 58 seconds of perfection
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Curious about what kind of car to get your 16-year-old? Here's a very well reasoned argument for the school bus.
"The algorithm" is the monster.
Somewhat miraculously, both women survived with only minor injuries after falling onto a wooden platform a few feet below the edge of the cliff.
Some claim running around barefoot in the grass fights inflammation and stress. We break down what you need to know.
The Millennium Tower in San Francisco is worryingly tilting and sinking.
Hunter "Echo" Ecimovic had an awful lot to say about his relationship with Brown
Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the cult Canadian teen melodrama, the cast shares their favorite episodes, from Manny's abortion to the school shooting to Emma and Sean's first kiss and that "Breakfast Club" homage.
You better strap in and have your tray tables in their upright position, because this is going to be a bumpy ride landing in Madeira Airport in Portugal.
This week, we've also got the pilot shortage and memes about an incredible cast photo from Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."
Our justice system does not have "finding the truth" as an objective.
With his many Scientology extracurriculars and being convinced Idina Menzel was named Adele Dazeem, John Travolta is a very interesting guy, but the most fascinating thing about him might be his ridiculous airport house.
Inspired by the men in Eric Rohmer's films, this trend is all about looking good while hanging out on vacation.
East and South Asian medical traditions have been appropriated and misinterpreted in the West, sometimes for political gain.
We thought it was fantasy, but turns out, it's just technology.
China has been accused of causing "catastrophic" damage in the highly-disputed South China Sea. You can see the problem from space.
Unique IDs linked to phones are supposed to be anonymous. But there's an entire industry that links them to real people and their address.
It's been nearly a decade since the band released new music, but they're back again with a summer banger.
The actor's "Tomorrow War" performance isn't just bad. It fundamentally misunderstands the nature of modern action stardom.
I have plenty of reason to doubt them.
How big is Mushu from "Mulan" compared to Smaug the dragon from "The Hobbit"?
How did a respected and beloved medical professional end up leading a multi-million-dollar anti-aging scheme — and staring down decades in prison?
It's not quite a world record, but Bubzia's blindfolded run at Summer Games Done Quick is a must watch. He sets a personal best.