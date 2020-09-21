Guy Uses Simple But Compelling Way To Test The Effectiveness Of Different Masks
A shirt doesn't hold a candle to a N95 or a surgical mask.
Watch Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, reclaim the title for the world's largest and tallest elephant toothpaste experiment as a surprise for his friend Fletcher.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Smile and the world smiles at and forgives you.
This multi-million dollar bunker has been around since the Cold War and has a swimmig pool and a 4-hole putting course.
America has a speeding problem. Speeding results in more traffic fatalities than any other cause. That's why urban planners and designers incorporate safety measures into road design.
Colleges are torn apart when faculty are punished and publicly vilified for accidentally giving offense.
The return of non-Covid respiratory illnesses is putting a new strain on testing supplies around the world — and is a preview of what's in store for the US.
When BBC Breakfast weather broadcaster Matt Taylor was asked whether he was a fan of Rick Astley, Taylor didn't realize that Astley was going to be introduced as a guest on the show next and was listening in.
Many residents of Martin county, Kentucky, won't drink their tap water, a legacy of years of mismanagement.
The platform is filled with search-optimized spammers, and there's no end in sight.
This footage of a 60-foot replica of an RX-78-2 Gundam robot attempting to walk is sped-up considerably but it's still incredible. The developers of the project will announce further progress around the end of September.
But plant-based milk is a sensible venture when you consider how little of the white stuff produced on farms ends up being sold as a liquid.
Whether you're aiming for a nostalgic space-y sound in your recordings or simply looking for a straightforward tool to learn music, the Stylophone rules.
Ford announced that it will add the 7-speed manual transmission to the Sasquatch off-road Bronco. It's a test case for whether the stick shift can survive.
Weeks into the fall semester, colleges are already calling off spring break due to COVID-19
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Think that's the first time we ever hugged." "Maybe the last time."
The latest update for your iPhone and iPad will make them safer than ever.
How TikTok's product design, growth strategy and algorithm compound to form strong network effects.
That accoridon twang on a '90s hard rock riff just hits different.
Inside Germany's high-stakes detective operation to sort people fleeing death from opportunists and pretenders.
Some people make garnishes with cucumber. He makes a slinky.
For 80 years, Bugs Bunny has done everything from rock tuxedos to get his own pair of Air Jordans, making him the most stylish cartoon character.
Of all the songs we imagined the police choir of the Ministry of Internal Affairs singing, "Sex Bomb" wasn't one of them.
The former epicenter of the coronavirus has not reported a locally transmitted case since May, reviving the city's nightlife.
Notorious stinging trees from Australia cause agonizing pain that can linger for weeks and even months. New research suggests this nettle relative is actually venomous, producing a toxin not unlike the venom of spiders.
Smoke screens are a tactic that is used to obscure the movement of military units, and it's pretty fascinating to watch one being made in footage from almost 100 years ago.
The Department of Justice designated New York City as an "anarchist jurisdiction" on Monday, but the designation didn't exactly square with the lived experience of many New Yorkers, who roasted the department on Twitter.
Mike Postle was on an epic winning streak at a California casino. Veronica Brill thought he had to be playing dirty. Let the chips fall where they may.
Tesla's Battery Day is September 22nd, and CEO Elon Musk is expected to unveil "many exciting things." That could include Tesla bringing down the price of its electric cars so they cost the same as combustion engine cars.
It took Crouzier Benjamin and two of his friends two days to create a coliseum and a tower out of dominos. It took seconds to destroy all of it.
This year, many people will opt to stay home instead of hopping on planes to visit family and friends. But if you are thinking about flying this winter, there are a few things to know before you book.
New York-based Magnolia Bakery's excellent pudding is easier to make than you think.
Differentiating between humans and bots may appear as a straightforward technical operation, but the evolution of CAPTCHA suggests otherwise.
The buzzword health condition can help or harm, depending on the situation.
"Hey, I'm walkin' here!"
In Gaza, citizens are imagining what public spaces could be and then actually building them.
To pay homage to a movie he loves, YouTuber Andrew Levitt went on a road trip and recreated the scenes from Forrest Gump's west coast run.
So-called single sign-on options offer a lot of convenience. But they have downsides that a good old fashioned password manager doesn't.
There was no bigger influence on guy culture than Dane Cook, the king of obnoxious bro comedy. But his hard fall from grace was anything but a failure.
This is funny and worrying at the same time.
Two years ago, Latria Graham wrote an essay about the challenges of being Black in the outdoors. Countless readers asked her for advice on how to stay safe in places where nonwhite people aren't always welcome. She didn't write back, because she had no idea what to say. In the aftermath of a revolutionary spring and summer, she responds.
Wanda and Vision seem to have a perfect suburban life together, but cracks are beginning to show in their reality. "WandaVision" is coming soon to Disney+.
The first few minutes of David Fincher's "The Social Network" is a thesis statement on its protagonist — and a harbinger for a decade defined by assholes.
Your Gmail inbox is far more customizable than you might imagine — if you know the trick to taking control.
Do you remember the 21st night of September? That's today.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Razors, blades, and shaving cream are on sale today, so stock up while you can.