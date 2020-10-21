Guy Tries To Get Stolen Banksy Appraised On 'Antiques Roadshow,' Gets Some Instant Karma
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
Borat's' teen daughter swallows a baby ornament from a cupcake and things get hilariously cringeworthy pretty fast in this scene from the upcoming film.
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
YouTubers How Ridiculous test the strength of fruit, dartboards, a mannequin and other items by dropping a humongous sword from 150 feet in the air. Their aim isn't always on point but they get the job done.
How a 500-square-inch concrete triangle became the smallest piece of real estate in New York City.
The Flaming Lips fitted themselves and their audience inside protective plastic bubbles during a recent concert.
Validation from the heavens.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
When the pandemic cleared highways, a stealthy group of car obsessives glimpsed an opportunity to take on the legendary Cannonball — and become legends themselves.
For those wondering, Sebastian Weyer and Philipp Weyer didn't start solving their respective cubes at the same second, but the timers are supposed to measure the amount of time between a player's hands being off the timer to the time they're back on it.
For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sexiness factor. If a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.
The two types of "death tech" companies.
While New York City is home to plenty of supertall towers, it never has built one more than 600 meters, or 1,968 feet. What is keeping it from building the tallest building in the world?
Pakistani women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement took hold. Now, they're facing defamation lawsuits
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, America will choose the next president of the United States.
The lab-on-a-stick technology could be instrumental in helping us deal with the pandemic.
Trump's personal attorney has an indiscreet encounter with an actor playing Borat's daughter in a hotel room during the pandemic.
Scientists genetically altered a Venus flytrap so that it glows green when stimulated.
Fincher brings us the story behind legendary Herman J. Mankiewicz and the controversy over the screenwriting credit "Citizen Kane." Coming to Netflix on Dec. 4.
TitleMax's Carly Hallman scoured through publicly accessible data and put together a infographic delineating the size of the 100 smallest countries in the world.
Nowadays the sizes of drinks just seems to get bigger and bigger.
During the Cold War, the CIA secretly funded mind control experiments on unwitting Canadians. These experiments laid the groundwork for modern day torture techniques.
Over the last 20 years, Google has significantly changed how it labels the ads on top of search results.
How an El Al Boeing 747 was able to cram 1,088 people onboard a single flight.
James Hancock performs an ethereal rendition of "Interstellar" at Stanford's school of music.
Private chats show how The_Donald's banned users continue to manipulate the site.
The country music legend reduced Stephen Colbert to tears.
From the obvious (Steve Jobs unveils the iPhone) to the obscure (AT&T stops charging an hourly rate for internet access), these events were landmarks.
A guy comes across an armadillo during the wildfire outbreaks in Brazil and feeds it water.
It's the first new one scientists have found in 300 years.
At least 2,000 law enforcement agencies have tools to get into encrypted smartphones, according to new research, and they are using them far more than previously known.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
Trump is failing to keep people from voting. But if Barrett is confirmed, he still has a shot at stealing this.
Yesterday I went to an estate sale in Morristown, NJ. I have begun going to these sales on the weekends, because I am either interested in buying random ephemera or I am simply bored. To be honest, it's hard to tell you exactly what I am hoping to find.
The latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere in theaters in March 2021.
The game industry juggernaut's story isn't over, but it's already been a hell of a ride.
We caught up with the chillest actor alive for the release of his first memoir, "Greenlights."
More than 400,000 people tuned in as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a murder mystery multiplayer game.
Twenty years ago, a unique new TV show premiered, which saw a group of guys performing painful or gross-out stunts. Hannah Woodhead explores the legacy of a pop-culture sensation.
Shoppers are still finding many items — heat lamps, refrigerators, laptops, and more — on back order.
The process — which one expert described as "witchcraft" — could lead to thousands of legitimate ballots being thrown out.
If a headless worm can regrow a memory, then where is the memory stored? And, if a memory can regenerate, could you transfer it?
A spider's home wasn't built in one day.
The unexpectedly complex design sensibilities in Wes Anderson's oeuvre, explored.
Zacharias Holmes grew up idolizing the anarchy of "Jackass." Then he took his idols' vision of chaos to a whole other level. This is the story of Zackass, the Most Self-Destructive Man in America.
The best friendships are often the most surprising ones.
This post explains how I did it, why it took me eight years, and how you can achieve the same thing with slightly less effort.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
As the US philosopher and civil rights activist looks ahead to the presidential election, he discusses Joe Biden, Black Lives Matter and why Barack Obama was more Kenny G than John Coltrane.
Blink-182 once sang, "Work sucks, I know," but generally, if you play by the rules and do your job, things go smoothly. But there are always exceptions.
Jordan Peele's "Us" is powerful and scary as heck, but it does raise more questions than it answers.