Guy Tries To Blame Speeding Through A Stop Sign On Vladimir Putin
"I just found out that Putin says he's going to launch thermonuclear war against the world," the man told police.
The most philosophical commercial you'll watch today.
What is happening?
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain chip, recently pushed back on claims that they violated animal welfare laws a few years ago, while testing on monkeys. Yikes.
The U.K. study is the first to compare brain scans before and after infection.
The United States might be "energy independent," but it still can't control production.
"My manager was making coffee for us and my server karate chopped her accidentally. The staff laughed so hard we were crying." (Caution: there is some NSFW audio commentary.)
Longtime sellers on the platform are jumping ship to competitors like Shopify. "I constantly feel betrayed," says one.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have fled from affected regions.
Birth control users say that the drugs can alter their moods. Why have scientists struggled to find a link?
A near complete lack of partisan polarization and an easy revenue boost during the pandemic — combined with massive lobbying efforts — proved too much for many states to resist.
Netflix's "The Andy Warhol Diaries" finds a clear center on the most peripherally visual artist of the 20th Century.
An AI tool for fighting Twitter dogpiles.
Adam Savage takes the aluminum foil challenge and creates a masterpiece.
I'm curious about the root cause of her kinks.
The invasive spiders made their home in the southeastern United States, but they may be spreading to cooler climates in the East Coast, experts say.
Redditor b4epoche mapped and visualized the California residents who left the state between 2015 and 2019, based on census data.
Two years into the pandemic, a COVID mystery remains.
Back in 2019, Mike Shinoda played an instrumental version of "Numb" that brought the house down and the way this crowd of Linkin Park fans hit that last note will give you chills.
Mr. Beast explains how becoming the top earning YouTuber in the world actually took many hours of planning.
We weren't quite sure where this short film was going but someone should submit it to Cannes.
I love my car, and I often get stopped by people who are interested in buying an electric vehicle. At first, I couldn't answer all their questions, but now, after owning my car for several years, I have answers.
This iconic album cover has become even more iconic with these three goofballs.
The Kremlin inisists that the invasion of Ukraine be called a "special military operation" and not a "war." Stephen Colbert had a few other suggestions.
What's worse than an unusable pickup bed? A dangerously placed navigation screen.
Here's a breakdown of how America completely goofed on ethanol, a fuel that a recent study found to be a whopping 24 percent more carbon-intensive than gasoline.
It leaves a massive gap in the world of developing high-speed transit technology.
The makers of "Napoleon Dynamite" had no idea they were capturing lightning in a bottle.
Uliana Klimchuk, 18, was applying to universities in America when war broke out in her hometown of Kyiv, Ukraine. She left everything behind and fled to Bulgaria with her family. Now, she waits.
Our modern kitchens are much safer than cooking over smoke-filled open fires.
Bobby McFerrin's signature song is lifting spirits in wartorn Ukraine.
Do you often see things in the news that don't seem to have a resolution? Here are a few of the most perplexing news items that never got a follow-up.
If you're curious why your city is going bankrupt, odds are that dense walkable urban areas are subsidizing suburban sprawl.
"When I got the call about doing this interview, I was really, really excited because I'm so proud of the show and it's fun to look back on it. I can't believe it's been 15 years."
Come for Hamm's new project "American Hostage," stay to learn which "Succession" character he thinks his dog is.
Anderson Cooper says Vladimir Putin presents himself as a macho guy "riding around on a horse or in his black belt doing judo" but this one thing might be what scares him the most.
Popularized on the hit television show 'The Newlywed Game,' the childish phrase has become a deeply ingrained part of our lexicon. How did we let such a stupid piece of language live on?
A new — and surprising — bipartisan coalition is taking shape around one of the country's most controversial issues.
Russian oligarchs' children and Russian celebrities on social media have condemned the invasion of Ukraine.
Netflix true crime docuseries "Worst Roommate Ever" abandons its premise for standard murder fare.
If you hypothetically started a war with another country, you probably wouldn't want it to go this way in the first two weeks.
From Melbourne, Australia, to New York, architects are challenging Sir Isaac Newton's discoveries in a big way.