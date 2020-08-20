Guy Transforms A Rusty Old Bolt Into A Shiny New Pocket Lighter
One man's trash is another man's treasure.
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
The new Sofia Coppola comedy-drama reunites the director with her "Lost in Translation" star. "On the Rocks" will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
When you clap your hands at the base of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, the song of a sacred Mayan call echoes back at you.
Two and a half years ago I went to a conference to take portraits of people who believe the earth is flat. I thought it would be straightforward photography project. It was not.
Twitter loves the ads. Does that matter?
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
Watch rally car driver Sébastien Ogier navigate through the roads of the 2017 Rally Finland like there's nothing to it.
"The stock market is a story worth telling, so why not tell it through art?"
People online are losing their minds over rumors that the cursed doll that appears in the 'Conjuring' movies has escaped from a museum.
Bannon and three others are accused of defrauding donors who gave hundreds of thousands to the online "Build the Wall" campaign.
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Kevin the Golden Retriever visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and met a dolphin named Winter.
More than 5,541,300 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 173,000 have died, according to a New York Times database.
The largest crowdfunding site in the world puts up a mirror to who we are and what matters most to us. Try not to look away.
A toy whistle packaged in boxes of Cap'n Crunch cereal allowed hackers access into AT&T's analog system and gave them unlimited long-distance phone calls.
96 feet long, 13 feet tall and 40 years missing — but we set out to find it. And we're very, very close.
Julie Nolke hilariously distills all of the annoying quips said by those ubiquitous travel Instagrammers that make a living by sharing their globetrotting experiences.
Pro-police activists are gathering across New York. What do they want?
Jay J. Armes is a legendary and controversial Texan investigator with hooks for hands and six decades chasing criminals. This was his most epic murder case ever.
Saving democracy sometimes requires unique solutions.
The cremated remains are a reminder of what archaeology can, and can't, tell us.
For two decades, Patrick Cashin worked as the MTA's official photographer, documenting the ins and outs of one of the world's busiest transit systems.
Welcome to the Matrix. Oops, we mean the NBA.
"It's felt increasingly less safe as time's going on, as the gym has had more and more people in there."
"Son, today I'll teach you about bugs."
With the film hitting Netflix, it's a good time to re-evaluate why his performance works better than Hugh Jackman's.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
It turns out money can buy friendship in this disturbingly too close to home short film.
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
Little St. James has been a source of speculation and mystery since Epstein's arrest. Now anyone can visit it digitally.
This is a guy who has seen a lot of sh*t in his life and is unfazed by anything at this point.
The Cincinnati Reds released a statement saying, "He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts."
An amino acid called L-cysteine was found to relieve symptoms.
The actor reveals his insecurities in starring in the 1999 teen comedy which helped launch his career.
Toward an understanding of the politics of online intimacy.
Elon Musk loves memes. When it comes to internet-speak, other Fortune 500 CEOs are the virgins, and he is the Chad. Tulsa spent the last few months going full galaxy brain in an attempt to land the Cybertruck factory. And it nearly worked.
"He has shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends."
How whiteness dilutes voices of color at public radio stations.
From political power brokers to the entire island of Manhattan, a varied cast of taunting insiders has inadvertently driven Donald Trump's lifelong revenge march toward the White House. This is what it's like to be one of them.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.
While the most likely outcome is an Apple victory — the Supreme Court has been pretty consistent in holding that companies do not have a "duty to deal" — every decision the company makes that favors only itself, and not society generally, is an invitation to examine just how important the iPhone is to, well, everything.
The Fisher DAC-145 was a CD changer/turntable hybrid. What could possibly go wrong?
The English colonists who settled the so-called Lost Colony before disappearing from history simply went to live with their native friends — the Croatoans of Hatteras, according to a new book.
For decades, US metrologists have juggled two conflicting measurements for the foot. Henceforth, only one shall rule.
Decorating one's dorm has taken on new meaning this fall, especially for students attending schools like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has moved to remote teaching less than two weeks after re-opening.
Kamala Harris told her personal story to the nation; Hillary Clinton warned don't blow it — again; the bear is loose and more.
"Ultima IV" was a pioneer in forcing players to grapple with morality.
The pandemic has changed the format of late night television, but each show has handled it differently.
