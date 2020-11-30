Guy Tests Out Whether Scissors Really Beats Paper
Scissors beats paper in rock, paper, scissors, but is that also true in real life?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Scissors beats paper in rock, paper, scissors, but is that also true in real life?
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Using compressed air to levitate the apple, Gav from The Slo Mo Guys sees how far he can spin it till the apple cracks, recording the results in super slow motion.
Actor-director George Clooney returns to the world of sci-fi with his latest futuristic drama "The Midnight Sky." He talks about shooting in Iceland; how marriage and fatherhood has changed his perspective; and how he cuts his own hair.
If you can't go to Disneyland, build a Disneyland next to your own house.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How is it that the Brits can have a newly elected prime minister meeting with the queen to form a new government within a day or two, but Americans need 10 or 11 weeks to install a new crew?
"As they walked off with the pieces, one of them said, 'Leave no trace.'"
The elasticity of cold glass is eye-opening.
Scissors beats paper in rock, paper, scissors, but is that also true in real life?
President Trump's political operation has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign, according to people with knowledge of the contributions.
Real world experience with the new M1 Macs have started ticking in. They are fast. Real fast. But why? What is the magic?
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
In Northern Italy, the new wave is somehow darker.
I have an unaddressed e-mail draft where, every few months, I type things that I recently heard and liked, should anyone ask.
If you find slicing a cake evenly with a knife too tricky sometimes, here's a method that's a piece of cake.
From "The Real Housewives of Potomac" to Sir Anthony Hopkins' unhinged Twitter, here are the random bits of entertainment from 2020 that The Daily Beast staff is thankful for.
Walter Tevis's novel portrayed an alternative to the Cold War game that Bobby Fischer dominated. Today, the chess world is finally catching up.
Some public health officials advise against washing one's meats before cooking it, but here's why some cultures support the practice.
Personalized medicine promised a cure for rare genetic disorders. Now patients and families themselves are trying to make up for its failures.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Perhaps progress is that he shouldn't have to shoulder the same weight as Joe Louis did for Black America during World War II.
COVID has given abusers unprecedented control over victims, including control over their finances, making it even more difficult for them to leave.
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign recalls one of the most disastrous political lies of the 20th century.
Who's ready for some Wednesday-afternoon football? A third postponement of the Ravens-Steelers game reveals the lengths the NFL will go to keep its schedule on course. But it's not without a cost.
Our mutual friend let the secret slip when she was a little tipsy. What do I do?
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Chess is having a moment, so why not get your friends (or yourself) a gorgeous chess set? The weighted pieces feel wonderful, and it's basically an art installment for the den.
In the United States, a percentage of any given state's population is made up of out-of-state residents. Here is the state from which the most out-of-state residents come in each state, visualized.
YouTuber Music is Win had the rare opportunity to play a guitar that once belonged to Eric Clapton and which is currently valued at $1 to $1.5 million.
Samuel Little says he killed 93 people, preying on women from the margins of society. Again and again, police across the country failed to stop him.
The air sacs help get the oxygen we breathe, into our bloodstream. Pneumonia makes sure this process is disrupted.
Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan discusses his new double LP, CYR, Mellon Collie's unexpected legacy and what the hipsters still get wrong about his band.
There are two things that happen on sitcoms that fill me with a wild and unquenchable longing. One is any time anyone orders, and then receives, a pizza, and the other is Friendsgiving.
This 150-foot-deep diving pool in Poland comes with underwater caves and has 20 times the amount of water of a standard pool.
A metal monolith identical to one which reportedly disappeared from a desert in Utah after appearing there in mid-November has mysteriously been spotted on a Romanian hillside.
On the still strangely underappreciated nature of the outgoing president's appeal
The 2000s was a golden age for comedies, producing classics like "Superbad," "Mean Girls" and "Borat." Why hasn't the 2010s been the same?
Solid carbon dioxide has long been essential to manufacturing, food processing, and high-school theater. Now it's a key part of the race to get America vaccinated.
What's really happening inside that growing bubble of angry social media users?
This trick, called "the decoy effect," often leads consumers to spend more than they intend to simply because they think they're getting a good deal.
Branding collaboration with Logitech amounts to a single, stitched letter "G."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If you can't go to Disneyland, build a Disneyland next to your own house.
A conversation with neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett on the counterintuitive ways your mind processes reality — and why understanding that might help you feel a little less anxious.
The inside story of a black sheep hedge fund, their massive bet that shopping malls would crash, and how they proved Wall Street wrong.
This is what happens when the herd believes you're hiding hay.
MIT researchers have built a simple tool to give clear guidelines on indoor safety in the midst of a pandemic.
I have a personal policy: never read the comments. And when my book was published last year, I quickly learned that I probably didn't want to take note of the reader reviews at Amazon either.
It only takes the sound of a Nintendo DS played on the piano to bring us immediately back to the 2000s.
James Woods played the former NYC mayor and current Trump lackey in a USA Network movie that was somehow nominated for multiple Emmys.
To the dismay of Democrats, the president's strategy of ignoring the pandemic mostly worked for Republicans.