Guy Tests Out Whether Survival Gear You Can Purchase On Amazon Actually Works
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Randy, a tremendously talented wood-worker, is the coolest neighbor you could ever ask for.
There's nothing more satisfying than fooling the world's richest man.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How I got co-opted into helping the rich prevail at the expense of everybody else.
The techie-turned-philanthropist on vaccines, Trump and why social media is "a poisoned chalice."
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
House primary upsets ranked, from Cori Bush to Marie Newman.
Five months after scientists announced they had discovered the world's tiniest dinosaur, named Oculudentavis, they've divulged that the dinosaur was in fact a lizard. This demotion is cruel and unnecessary.
The Museum of Modern Art has a video of "stunning visual clarity and quality" of a German "flying" train from 1902.
This week, we've got Jonathan Swan's Donald Trump interview reaction, what we're secretly listening to on our headphones, What prevents you from doing this and Reese Witherspoon 2020 mood calendar.
A corrections officer reflects on 15 years of working among incarcerated people.
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now expects "an extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season, bumped up from "above normal."
The world is covered in germs. Fortunately, you don't have to touch them when you have a CleanKey Mini. This antimicrobial brass stylus lets you open doors, press buttons, and more and it's just $16.99 now.
Buck LePard observed that there's a surprisingly amount of movies that utilize Jay Leno making jokes about the main characters, much to their chagrin.
After graduating from Babson College in 2017, I spent two years tending to the litigation that ultimately landed my brother in prison.
Here's what a wheelie, stoppie and wheel hop stunt looks like when shot with extremely high speed cameras.
The images of students packed together in hallways went viral on Twitter as the school faces scrutiny from staff and students.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
A blast injury specialist explores the chemistry — and history — of explosions like the one captured in videos that swept across the world.
No film in George Lucas' cinematic empire is more disposable or forgotten than "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which was little more than a feature-length tie-in to a TV series he was developing. But it helped hook a new generation on the never-ending franchise.
Justin Howard was watching a storm from his front yard when a lightning bolt crashed into his 50-foot pine tree.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Just two seasons ago, Jacksonville was one quarter of football away from making the Super Bowl.
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders banning U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms Tencent and ByteDance.
The rivalry between Nigerian and Ghanian styles of jollof is a (mostly lighthearted) debate among the West African diaspora.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
Bears are getting too smart for their own good as seen here on a road in Colorado.
Far too many Colorado jail inmates are dying from suicide, a cause of death critics say can be prevented with reasonable health care services. The problem? Private correctional health care firms may have a goal other than providing adequate care.
Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party, was just 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield bring the story of betrayal to the big screen.
We saw firsthand how Americans are more empathetic and less dogmatic than many are inclined to believe.
The responses were telling.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Sometimes you have to sift through a lot of trash underwater before you stumble onto the dangerous explosive one day.
The pandemic has disrupted production schedules, leaving some concerned we could run out of television. What better time to break out the original, reportedly disastrous pilot for "Game of Thrones?"
What would've happened if Tyler Shultz hadn't been in the almost cosmically unique position of being able to defend himself?
Hand modeling is a lucrative career path if you have what it takes.
Delays at the state Employment Development Department has left thousands Californians without the benefits they're entitled to, and has drawn criticism from multiple state officials.
"For some of the crew working nights on the film, cocaine was almost like coffee. I never liked it myself but I wasn't going to police others' behavior."
Samara Ginsberg delivers a tour de force performance of the classic kids TV show theme song.
I've been watching shows as different as "Top Chef" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for the thrill of basic human interaction.
It can take years to get the perfect shot.
We were not expecting kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, to be applied to this situation, but we're glad that it was.
When you talk with aficionados, it usually doesn't take long for the conversation to veer away from curds, whey, and mold, and toward matters of life and death.
Former diplomat Tianna Spears says she was pulled aside 20-plus times crossing from Mexico into the US. "One time, I was told not to look at the officer in the eyes when I spoke to him," she says.
Here's two months of a research vessel's journey condensed into 5 minutes.
A mom came out to protest in support of Black Lives Matter at the Portland protests. She was shot by federal agents. She shares her story.
A hundred thousand people were killed by the atomic bomb. Survivors wonder why they lived when so many others died.
The life of a therapist, played by Kidman, starts to unravel after her husband disappears. "Undoing" premiers on HBO Max on October 25.
Last month was the world's third-hottest July on record, new data show — the latest milestone in a global warming trend that has seen the three hottest Julys within the last five years.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.