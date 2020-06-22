Guy Tests Out A Helicopter He Built From Scratch To See If It Can Fly. It Does — Gloriously
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
Sam Tobey channels Gogo Yubari and her meteor hammer from "Kill Bill."
Everything has changed for good — especially air travel. Expect shields, touch-less check-ins, longer lines and temperature checks.
In 1989, the best friend of Aria Inthavong's father left the US abruptly and disappeared without a trace. 31 years later, Inthavong does all he can to reunite the two men together.
To test out whether a power washer can theoretically destroy a house, YouTube channel King of Random tested the strength of a pressure washer against materials we use for houses, such as against wood, glass and steel.
Where there's a will to drink wine, there's a way.
We know very little about how reliable tests are for people who don't feel sick.
From the Italian wedding in "Goodfellas" to the quaint backyard of "Father of the Bride" to Tony Montana pushing it to the limit, these are the 20 best nuptials in film history.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Prehistoric structure spanning 1.2 miles in diameter is masterpiece of engineering, say archaeologists.
Thanks, we both love this and hate this.
A noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday, less than two weeks after Wallace, who is NASCAR's only black driver, successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.
Sarah Cooper is back again with an exchange between the President and his son Donald Trump Jr., who asks the President who his favorite child is.
I spent years practically glued to my computer. Then one heartstopping encounter left me thankful to be alive — and made me realize I wanted to live much differently.
Later this year, astronauts on the American module of the ISS will be able to test out the toilet before NASA puts it on crewed vehicles for deep-space missions.
Low-key even Gotye might like this one better.
As Range Rover enters its 50th year, the connotation of the car has grown too. Here, the evolving history of an iconic car.
N95 respirators don't work like strainers, they're more like a spider web.
The loaded buffet and 1,000-person dining rooms are cruise ship classics. What will happen to them now?
Activists and city leaders want to cut $1 billion from the police force's budget.
Steroids have gotten a bad reputation for their use in sports but can be an essential treatment when your immune system is fighting infections.
She longed for Black people in America not to be forever refugees — confined by borders that they did not create and by a penal system that killed them before they died.
In his latest campaign kick-off rally, the president maps his desperate plan to overcome the national crisis he enabled and win re-election.
It's unlikely that you'll be frequenting a bar anytime soon, here's what you can do if you have a thirst for a vodka cocktail at home.
In my case, it ripped off the branch and rolled all the way down the hill.
The "King of Random" team perform a science experiment upon the latex rubber toy.
Jay Flynn was once homeless on the streets of London, packing up his worldly belongings every morning before tourists could witness his plight. Now he's being watched by millions of people across the world and raising money for charity.
As young esports stars are competing for thousands or even millions of dollars, their parents are having to learn how to raise their child in a high-pressure environment.
Here's what you need to know about a policy that protected from deportation people who were brought into the United States as children.
Not everyone can overcome the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles." The Academy can help.
It's not so much a fixer-upper as a house of horrors.
Even children are pressed into giving blood samples to build a sweeping genetic database that will add to Beijing's growing surveillance capabilities, raising questions about abuse and privacy.
Public opinion is now in favor of the protesters who have spent the last three weeks advocating for police reform in response to the death of George Floyd, a bl...
Orlando, Florida is home to the Epic McD, the biggest McDonald's in the world with Belgian waffles, pizza and a video game arcade.
On the specter of anti-black violence and raising sons.
Brad Parscale said the reporters who shared the news "were willing dupes to the charade."
Channel 6's Brian Taff grills Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly on whether he would say "Black lives matter."
The screenwriters behind Spike Lee's new film discuss the story's unexpected evolution into a rare Vietnam War movie about black veterans.
Did a successful prank inflate attendance expectations for President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma?
Holding a large indoor event in a state with a rising coronavirus case count seems like a recipe for disaster.
We may think that we turned a corner on healthful eating habits with all that sourdough baking we did, but the food industry isn't about to let us off its hook that easily.
Nope. But here we are anyway.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
Innovative research suggests black people want a systemic overhaul on crime reduction and inequality.
What kinds of space are we willing to live and work in now?
Redditor _DTM- visualized the amount of people using social media platforms plotted by monthly active users over the past 17 years.
The so-called Ripple20 vulnerabilities affect equipment found in data centers, power grids and more.