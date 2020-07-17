This Dog Had The Most Adorable Reaction After His Owner Taught Him How To Hug When He's Sorry
Liam Thompson teaches his labradoodle a new trick that might tug at your heartstrings.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
"Hawking products?!" the CNN anchor exclaimed. "Resolute desk! This is what he's resolute about."
V1 Analytics put together an animated map showing the highest trending Google searches for each state in America over a 10 year period.
This extra really gives it her all as a dead body.
We often associate nuclear bombs with destruction, but in cases when other firefighting methods have failed, they can be deployed to extinguish gas well fires, as seen here.
The actor shared a 5 minute, 26 second video of himself building a computer completely by hand.
At least 200 cases have been solved thanks to tips from viewers of the original series, from IDing found skeletons to exposing hoaxes.
The patterns from hundreds of thousands of survey respondents reflect partisanship, peer pressure and the footprint of the coronavirus itself.
The fascinating history of the Kola Superdeep Borehole, the deepest humans got to digging into Earth's crust.
Straight male readers, stop whatever you're doing right now: it's probably gay.
Ever lose a ball or a frisbee on someone's roof and it felt like it was gone forever? This legend took matters into his own hands to free them.
Thirty-three years ago, "Jaws: The Revenge" effectively harpooned the beloved shark franchise. Here's what happened.
A defense against COVID-19 could be ready in less than two years. If so, here's a speculative look of how it might go down, based on discussions with vaccinologists, physicians, and public health experts.
This Casio fx-85GT PLUS seems to have a recurring glitch when making these calculations.
A state-by-state guide to the trending cocktails during the month of May, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Why you should probably read opinion pieces supporting the tech giants with skepticism.
"Have the courage to say this to my face, coward."
Ever since Thomas Malthus got it started in 1798, people have been warning that population growth would lead to famine and environmental destruction. But now a new study forecasts new threats to the economic and social order caused by precipitous population decline.
It seems like you always run into these same woo-woo flower-crowned crystal-worshipers at Coachella.
How do you tell the world you are grieving? In my case, it was a year-long Twitter thread about finding the things that made me feel better.
When we put out a call for stories about life with student loans, we received nearly 700 emails in response.
As shooting slowly resumes, your porn is about to look a lot different
Christopher Lutter-Gardella built this extraordinary dancing bear puppet and the kids in Powderhorn Park, in South Minneapolis, couldn't be more happy.
This week, we've got Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet, "entanglement," the real mummy voice and "this is cake."
This dad wagered his kids that if they made this shot they could stay up another half-hour. Here's how they did.
It's nearly impossible to escape alive from a torpedoed submarine, but John Capes on the HMS Perseus pulled off the ultimate Houdini act.
American Compass founder Oren Cass on why conservatives need to challenge free-market economic orthodoxy.
A hotel guest in Girdwood, Alaska was shocked to see a black bear moseying around inside.
New satellite measurements are offering valuable tools to study the tectonic rift in one of the most geologically unique spots on the planet.
Patricia Crowther's ex-husband coded her cave maps into one of the first hit adventure games in the 1970s, and she had no idea.
We're glad that no harm befell the people in the car, but we hope that the truck driver is okay.
In the fall of 1966, billionaire Doris Duke killed a close confidant in tony Newport, Rhode Island. Local police ruled the incident "an unfortunate accident." Half a century later, compelling evidence suggests that the mercurial, vindictive tobacco heiress got away with murder.
Here's an extremely satisfying backyard experiment with 25,000 matchsticks and a cardboard UFO.
Menstruating is painful, expensive, and... unnecessary?
To stop hate, we have to understand it.
It can be disheartening when a job you interview for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time.
Coming down off that "Animal Crossing" high? Give your Switch something else to do with Nintendo's next big release.
Jeanna Triplicata wasn't a thrill-seeker, but she decided to try something daring after graduating high school: going skydiving for the first time.
Mark Sagum plays the most iconic guitar introductions from popular music over the last 60 years.
More than a dozen women allege sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former team employees at Redskins Park
Thick water is big business in the health-care industry, but in reality, it's about as beneficial as it is tasty. Which is to say, not at all
Adam Neely does a deep-dive on the surprisingly complicated backstory of this immensely popular Brazilian song.
"If [Ellen] wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on," one former employee said.
Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most recognizable public figures, executives and celebrities starting tweeting out links to bitcoin scams. This post is an attempt to lay out some of the timeline of this attack, and point to clues about who may have been behind it.
A "Bill Nye The Science Guy' superfan edited Bill Nye's recent PSA about masks on TikTok to look like a segment from his old TV show.
When the oceanographer who discovered whale songs met the paralyzed disability rights leader, they began a quest that grew more dangerous and beautiful than they ever imagined.
Gov. Brian Kemp's administration went to court Thursday seeking to block Atlanta from enacting coronavirus restrictions and requiring residents to wear masks, setting up a legal showdown between the state and local governments over efforts to contain the disease.
Can toads survive inside a rock for years? Wait until you hear the legend of Ol' Rip the Horned Toad.
