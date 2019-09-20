Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

TAKE A CHANCE
thecut.com

Jazmín Aguilera talks to poker player and strategic advisor for Poker Powher, Melanie Weisner, about using cards to navigate through life and attends a poker business course with co-host B.A. Parker.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x