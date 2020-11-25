Guy Takes Dog Out For A Walk, Is Embarrassed By How Talkative It Is
From insects to toothed whales, here's how extinct members of the species compare to living ones.
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
Dustin Boshers, a casino operations director, reviews the accuracy of famous gambling scenes in movies like "Casino Royale" and "Ocean's 13."
The first recorded song of Björk from 1976 doing a cover of "I Love to Love."
They might not be able to talk just yet, but they can be masters at floating in water.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
This week, we've got a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.
Happy Black Friday! Some of the biggest and best outlets already have some incredible deals today, and we're hand-picking our favorite bargains.
Donald Trump tussles with Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who questioned the president's election fraud claims.
Mink infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 in Denmark have "risen" from the dead, igniting a national frenzy and calls to cremate carcasses.
The definitive guide to 2020's absolute deluge of holiday fare, on Netflix, Hallmark and Lifetime, including "Happiest Season," Dolly Parton's "Christmas on the Square," "Princess Switch" and more.
Brent Spiner is a foul-mouthed diva in this "Curb Your Enthusiasm"-like musical comedy short film.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
With a high-contrast e-ink screen, a battery made to last weeks and a waterproof design, the Kindle Paperwhite is easy to recommend. And Since it's $45 off right now, it's a must-have purchase.
An elite gamer hacked the brand new Super Mario Game & Watch and found a way to get it to play Doom.
This corgi really loves whipped cream, slowly slithering towards the beloved treat.
Usually, you become president before the crazy starts. But Biden still has weeks to go till he assumes office.
Harlow really didn't see that one coming, but has gotten over her fear now.
American food media's focus on national cuisines turns cultures into monoliths as it ignores regional differences in cooking and eating.
Al Roker was out on the street for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and ran into his old nemesis Butter Man.
A fledgling Bayside girl group. Caffeine pills. A breakdown. "Jessie's Song" is more than another episode of the teen classic—it's a pop cultural phenomenon. Ahead of the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot, the cast and crew behind the scene recall how it came to be.
TV Guide named it as the fortieth best television episode of all time. On lists of favorite sitcoms, or favorite holiday episodes, it invariably ranks even higher. WKRP in Cincinnati's seventh episode, "Turkeys Away" begins as a wholesome, almost bland, Thanksgiving show. Around the midpoint, though, the standard-issue sitcom setup - Mr. Carlson (Gordon Jump), orchestrates a secret radio station promotion - takes a spectacularly morbid and off-color left tur
Steve Carell is a work-from-home Santa in this ad for Xfinity.
Diego Maradona is lying in honor for public viewing at Argentina's presidential palace, Casa Rosada, following his death aged 60.
With a few easy-to-find items, you can discover the archipelago's breathtaking biodiversity, savor its flavors and music, even delight in an island-inspired Thanksgiving.
They're tacky, lazy and an abomination. They're also just what we need.
The interface of the internet is currently an annoying mess. According to YouTuber, there's two reasons for that: One, advertisers. Two, people.
"If you've ever whispered to your cat to 'show the feet, sweetie,' then you're extremely online."
Two decades later, so many boomers that warned millennials to be careful on the internet seem to have forgotten all their own warnings. Their brains are broken, and that destruction is threatening to break our relationships, too.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
When the bird who dominated Oakland's rose garden turned violent, the question of his fate caused 'rifts that will never heal'
Millions of Americans will be having Thanksgiving alone thanks to the pandemic
It started as the American dream of "freedom on wheels," separating residential and commercial buildings. However, the plan hasn't made American cities better and instead cut them off and stunted growth.
Want to prepared for anything? These personal water filters will help make questionable water supplies safe to drink.
The tiny island nation brought huge scientific heft to its attempts to contain and study the coronavirus. Here's what it learnt.
Truly, laughter is the second-best medicine (after the COVID-19 vaccine).
Aliens, coronavirus porn, 5G conspiracies, "Imagine," and other stuff you immediately wiped from your brain.
It's for charity, you perverts.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
Powell said she would "release the Kraken," but what we got was mostly debunked claims with a bunch of spelling mistakes.
Despite losing by a wide margin in the national popular vote, the president gobbled up support in the nation's top turkey-producing areas.
Save big on a variety of top-notch storage solutions from WD and SanDisk.
A dubious education journal invited me to submit a manuscript that would undergo "rigorous" review. It was far too easy.
How completing video games as fast as possible became a serious competition.
Blessed with sublime talent developed in the slums of Buenos Aires, cabecito negra went on to become everything that defined Argentina's football principles
How some disturbing real-life news reports about child welfare forced Big Bird to reveal his "imaginary" friend to the residents of Sesame Street — and the world.
You got to beat people to the punch.
The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to bar New York state from reimposing limits on religious gatherings.
After the success of delivery platform Rappi, e-commerce is thriving.