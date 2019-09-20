Guy Surprises Strangers With His Talent At Saying Any Word Backwards
A 51-year-old filmmaker impressed the strangers he met in New York City with his skills.
If the pandemic has taught us anything about work, it's that we don't need to be pulling long hours in an office to be productive. So, why is presenteeism still so important?
Interestingly, people don't really do Conan O'Brien impressions, but Bill Hader came in swinging with this one.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's a Magical Express service, but it's not *that* magical.
A former factory worker in Italy has become the fastest-growing content creator on TikTok.
Imported from Germany, Rougette's seasonal grilling cheeses are specially made to be thrown on the grill and enjoyed on their own.
Scientists analyzed "blood snow" DNA to better understand alpine microalgae's complex interactions with climate change.
A new study concludes that endangered right whales born today will end up smaller than adult whales in the past. Researchers say stress from getting caught in fishing gear stunts the mammals' growth.
Beyond the press reconfigure fireworks to make them a little more spicier and then see if they actually blow things up.
The highly modified "RAT 55" bounces around between secretive test bases and is used to collect radar data on stealthy aircraft in-flight.
A lone rotifer has awakened after spending the past 24,000 years in frozen hibernation. Scientists hope that further studies of this multicellular animal may lead to better ways of cryopreserving human cells, tissues, and organs.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Action Lab gets two plants to communicate with each other and also controls a plant with his brain, using action potential.
His mission, he says, is to restore Britain's faith in itself, to battle the "effete and desiccated and hopeless" defeatism that defined the Britain of his childhood. His critics, however, say he is just leading the country "sinking giggling into the sea."
A recruiter offers a tip on how to set yourself apart in job interviews and seem more experienced.
How many operating systems can Apple update at once?
Former President Donald Trump transfixed a sizable part of the nation over the weekend — not through his words, as he has often done, but because of his pants. Or more specifically, because of unusual wrinkles in Trump's pants that people struggled to explain.
Here's all the other clever tricks and effects that were put into making the series as majestic as it is.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Ronald Acuña. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Juan Soto. The league has more superstar young talent than ever before. Who's the best of the bunch?
The rise and fall of Chrissy Teigen shows how drastically Twitter changed in 10 years.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
According to Floyd Mayweather, he "wanted to give the people a show," while his defeated opponent Logan Paul was "fighting to survive."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
These products aren't just made to be long-lived, they're designed to age gracefully. Heck, you might even end up liking them more with a little wear on 'em.
If you have long hair or live with someone who does, the scourge of drain clogs is never ending. But with this gadget installed, a quick stomp will take care of it.
Despite knowing our parents better than anyone else in the world, we struggle to pick gifts for them for birthdays and holidays — especially Mother's Day and Father's Day.
iOS 15 is expected to be announced, as well as a new M2-chip MacBook Pro and other Apple products.
NASA's Juno spacecraft will travel to 645 miles above the surface of the solar system's largest moon, Ganymede, on Monday.
State officials predict some lakes will hit record lows this summer.
Annoyed by fans that are shaking too much? Here's a procedure you can do to fix it.
When she was at Yale, Jodie Foster was stalked by John Hinkley, who was obsessed with her in "Taxi Driver." To impress her, Hinkley tried to shoot the President. It turned her world inside out.
Looking to get some solid traveling in this summer? This book from National Geographic has the perfect ideas for your next adventure.
Apple's assembly line in China is efficient and shipping straight from there, rather than from a local warehouse, just works out better.
Weed dealers might have the opportunity to go legit. Should they?
The return of the Angry God of ARPU.
Why a balloon might explode if you're not careful about the oil that comes from an orange peel.
A new study finds very young dogs with little human contact can understand pointing gestures — and that the ability has a strong genetic basis.
The director of "Moonlight" and "The Underground Railroad" keeps reaching for connection.
Next time you watch a horror film, just imagine this is what's really going on.
Constantly chasing more and more will make you miserable. The right goal gets you off the treadmill. (From 2020)
For queer artists and cooks, this restaurant was a "life raft," an incubator for queer creativity. But what will become of Lil' Deb's Oasis as they move on?
Watch Conor McGlynn effortlessly chip the ball over the keeper from over 60-yards out.
Author John Paul Brammer on how to rethink the ways we seek and give support.
For decades, Amy Chua and Jed Rubenfeld were Yale Law power brokers. A new generation wants to see them exiled.
This is what Disney World in Florida looked like nearly 50 years ago.
The comedian's new Netflix special, filmed during the pandemic year, explores what it means to be a performer when you are stuck to a screen but also stuck inside your head.
From Bad Bunny to Billy Corgan, some musicians are more than just marks.
The whole short provides an eye-opening look into how taken by conspiracy theories some people can be.