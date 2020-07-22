Guy Surprises His Dog With One Million Dog Biscuits
How will Max react when he sees this smorgasbord of treats?
How will Max react when he sees this smorgasbord of treats?
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
White people in not-insignificant numbers maintain a persistent belief that they're the ones suffering historic levels of racial discrimination.
One of only five Black chiefs of a Fortune 500 company abruptly resigned after strange allegations — involving a hidden identity as photographer and an extramarital affair — resurfaced.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How will Max react when he sees this smorgasbord of treats?
What are some of the distinct cultural pockets of the United States? A Redditor attempted to delineate every specific region.
First New York, then Iowa, then Arizona: What one nurse's journey tells us about the country's coronavirus outbreak.
This is too cute for this world.
In Bangladesh, there is no Amazon. There is no eBay. If you want to buy a dress or a crested finch from the comfort of your home, you have to use Facebook.
Explore the map and zoom in to see how the number of properties at risk of flooding in your area.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
It's not a time-travel movie, OK?
This multitasking superstar is an air fryer, rotisserie, toaster oven, dehydrater and more packed into a device that's only about 16 inches across.
Take your doodling to the next level with The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle. For just $35, you'll learn how to draw like a pro.
Black physicians, who risk their lives every day taking care of others, ask Americans to do the same for their children.
"We have a lot of work ahead in terms of repairing the public's trust."
Three intrepid YouTubers set out to recreate the famous MacOS Big Sur photograph.
Mayors of Atlanta, Los Angeles, Stockton and other cities want a federal cash program to support their residents in need.
If you're waiting for a break from bad news about COVID, don't hold your breath — or, actually, do hold your breath.
Trey Kennedy reenacts all of the phases we went through during this surreal year.
If Republicans gain a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, they are likely to hold that majority for a long time.
Gunman surrenders after video recommending 2005's Earthlings posted on Facebook.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
Viewed in isolation or presented without context, coronavirus numbers don't always give an accurate picture of how the pandemic is being handled. Here, ProPublica journalists Caroline Chen and Ash Ngu offer insight on how to navigate the figures.
Attendees to this ride in Nalchik, Russia got a rush of blood to the head.
Ten miles north of Tofino, British Columbia, off the west coast of Vancouver Island, Catherine King and Wayne Adams live on a sustainable, floating compound. It's called "Freedom Cove," a labor of love, hand-built using recycled and salvaged materials. It's been their home for the past 29 years.
The test the president boasted about passing does not measure IQ but is typically used to check for early signs of dementia.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
Gabriel Brawn used a land surveyor's demarcation between the two lots as a guide to remove the half of the building sitting on his land.
She believed that white, Christian, heterosexual people, who represented all that was natural and good in America, were under threat from immigrants, feminists, liberals and LGBTQ people.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Car companies think Americans only like driving big cars, but that's because they don't bring the good small cars here to begin with.
The government won't make us protect ourselves and others, but some companies will. Thanks, President Best Buy!
Toilet paper rolls were hard to come by at the start of the pandemic. Here's how the toilet paper industry kept up with the soaring demand.
The question of whether these arrests are appropriate has a clear answer — at least in a nation that purports to live under the rule of law.
Answer these five questions to get a better sense of where your expectations meet reality.
The test, which was conducted to determine officers' safety in a police car, has a 1983 Fiat Uno ramming into a BMW 525d police wagon. One fares much better than the other.
Modern presidents have rejected white nationalism, but Trump has advanced its agenda.
The internet is a tool that has democratized content publishing. It has made information free and enabled anyone to publish whatever they want, share their beliefs and gain a following. This is amazing if you use it for good.
Donald Trump has long downplayed the coronavirus pandemic in the United States but this week he shifted course. He called wearing a mask a "patriotic" act, and today, acknowledged that things were likely to get worse.
Everyone on a film set has a job, and in the case of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," one guy held the prestigious job of "get arrested pretending to be the director."
Was Edward Robinson really a murderous sea-robber, and did he deserve his brutal fate?
"I filmed this video because my daughter raised this calf from birth and every time she comes home from school she calls him and he comes running."
Eventually, after $100,000 in attorney's bills, Monica Glennon was able to unmask the culprit who posted a false, damaging story about her online. It turned out to be a complete stranger who had been offended by a comment Glennon had made about a news article on Facebook.
Over at Amazon, you can find the likes of power strips, cables, power banks, wall warts and more for up to 44 percent off.
Sam himself has mixed feelings about becoming one of the most famous babies on the internet.
Silence is increasingly scarce, even in national parks. Now, scientists and environmentalists are working to calm the noise for the good of nature—and for us.
Though border restrictions and quarantine measures are keeping people from visiting many of the world's most popular travel destinations at the moment, one country famed for its natural beauty is now welcoming all guests — the Maldives.
The Wikipedia pages we clicked on the most day-by-day from the last six months.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.