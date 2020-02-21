Guy Delivers The Most Uncanny Impression Of A Motorcycle Horn We've Ever Heard
This is amazing. This is confusing.
This is amazing. This is confusing.
When an opponent taunted MMA fighter and "Survivor" contestant Ana Maria Pal, she did not shrug it off — instead breaking his nose with a headbutt.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
This video is 12 minutes long and we'd easily take another 48 minutes.
The story behind how the United States nearly built a nuclear armed battle station.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As Judith's pregnancy stretched past 44 weeks, she grew worried. But rather than seeking medical assistance, she turned to extreme online freebirth communities.
Embedded in the list of most-played songs on YouTube is a little song called "Baby Shark Dance" by Pinkfong, with a whopping 4.6 billion views. But this number doesn't tell the whole story.
Sbarro's pizzeria chain was once ubiquitous at mall food courts. Why is the company dying?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Good luck figuring out where that pitch is going before it passes you by.
No one ever said that it'd be easy for a tech company to break into television, but surely no one expected it to be this rough.
To the general public, the size of Bezos' feet is a mystery no one seems to have the answer to except the man himself. I sought to discover it.
It was one small move, but it ended up having a disastrous domino effect.
Turns out many states have complicated love-hate relationships with each other. Well, except for Minnesota, a state that loves Canada best.
Two New Yorkers walk into a deli serving fake cured meat…
When an opponent taunted MMA fighter and "Survivor" contestant Ana Maria Pal, she did not shrug it off — instead breaking his nose with a headbutt.
A former Disney World employees describes working her way up from playing Winnie the Pooh to Mulan and Pocahontas.
This is amazing. This is confusing.
"Risk Legacy" is a reimagining of the classic board game Risk. Instead of starting over entirely for each new game, the fallout from the previous game will alter the world in the new one.
The driver controlled the steering with a joystick positioned between the two seats. This gave the car a more futuristic feel and simulated the experience of flying a plane.
Parker has found a very creative way to keep himself endlessly entertained.
"This might be the year of famine for us."
Ajax's Ryan Babel took out his frustrations with Getafe's time wasting tactics by mockingly falling to the ground and limping.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Grimes' bizarre Facebook meme, fake Keanu, Jo March giving up, and figuring out who has the range.
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
The $4.45 egg bites are Starbucks' first signature breakfast food with a viral following. Are they worthy of the acclaim?
After two neutron stars merged, sending shudders through space-time powerful enough to be detected here on Earth, researchers realized they may need to rethink years of accepted knowledge.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The echo effects here are, well, amazing.
A Border collie in Norway learned the names and categories of her many, many toys, just by playing a game with her owners.
Writing had always helped me understand myself and my emotions better. Now, it was helping me explore my clients' feelings.
An extraordinary demonstration in physics shows how much weight can be supported for a superconductor.
Spruce up your nightstand with the Tree of Light. This beautiful, sculptural piece is a lamp, wireless charger, and Bluetooth speaker in one. Save 13 percent off when you get it for $129.99 today.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.
Scientists studying the remarkably well-preserved remains of an Ice Age bird have identified the specimen as a horned lark.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
Most Mongolians are lactose intolerant, and yet their diet relies on dairy. A mysterious world of bacteria could be at play.
The rancid smell of hog facilities in North Carolina has led to a dirty and protracted legal battle.
So much goes into a simple gaze.
A new investigation finds that many organs are critically delayed while being shipped on commercial airliners.
"The Sims" is a reflection of human life: it shows us how we love, create families and interact with the world around us.
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
These are just quick-and-dirty Photoshops, but they're enough to show me that, weirdly, I kind of like '80s faces on modern cars? There's something about some of these that sort of works, in an odd way.
Rain was falling, so the windows of the Tokyo party boat were shut. Inside were about 90 guests of a local taxi association. Also on board was a coronavirus capable of spreading ferociously.
The story behind how the United States nearly built a nuclear armed battle station.
The "skull breaker" challenge is, somehow, not even the most terrifying thing happening on this app.
In an effort to undo decades of design that's made spaces inaccessible to those with mobility challenges, 62-year old Rita Ebel is spending part building wheelchair ramps out of colorful Lego bricks.
A beautiful journey through the frozen Arctic ocean in slow motion.
To get good at bending the truth, you have to first know why most people are terrible at it.
Several years ago, I stumbled on a map so shocking to my modern workaday sensibilities that I couldn't quite believe my eyes. "Oh, zounds, look at this old thing," I almost certainly thought.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
Women mount stronger immune responses to infection, scientists say. And in China, men smoke in much greater numbers.
You can't say no to a boyfriend who keeps a loaded handgun under the bed. You say, Yes. You say, Sorry. You say, Whatever you want is fine.
The details that went into designing this is is mind-blowing.