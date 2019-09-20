Guy Who Was Supposed To Stock Pond With Fish Has The Worst Day At Work That You Can Imagine
The pond has fish now, but it also has him joining in.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This pro-vaccine parody ad made by the satirical Australian show "Gruen" prompted Joe Rogan to call it propaganda, only later clarifying that it actually was a joke.
The longtime Daily Show host is back on TV, and it's a little bit weird.
A scientist attempts to cure himself from a rare blood disease and things go horribly wrong in the upcoming Marvel movie opening in theaters on January 28, 2022.
The pro-Trump actor, best known for her titular role in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," said she's developed pneumonia.
"Moons, stars, dots, arrows, astrology symbols, loved ones' initials, coordinates of special places…"
Long known as one of the world's holiest cities, India's spiritual capital is now luring culinary pilgrims as it transforms into a vegetarian paradise.
Elon Musk tweeted the word "humankind" along with the classical Chinese poem "The Quatrain of Seven Steps" on Monday.
During an interview with former president Donald Trump, Fox News' Jeanine Pirro used a curious term that Seth Meyers just had to flag.
What's the environmental cost of all those soapy sex scenes?
I'm worried I overreacted, but then again... ew.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
David Attenborough delivered a powerful message to world leaders at the COP26 that left viewers tearing up at home.
An Amnesty International report chronicles the lives of the residents of Jacobabad, Pakistan, whose days are dominated by the quest to escape the heat.
Here's how you can use the same five tactics ultra-rich people use to the bring down the prices of luxury vehicles, using local loopholes, undercutting deals and more.
In ancient times — i.e., in the early 2000s, before it was possible to get dragged on Twitter — celebrities could engage in a type of manic-pixie-dream-girl romance that wasn't socially acceptable again until recently.
We're avoiding the hardest questions about living with the coronavirus long term.
Don't mess with this cat's Fancy Feast.
Increased influence of Christ Church, whose leader wants to create US "theocracy," comes as social conservatives seek to gain wider foothold.
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Everett Stern made the bombshell accusation in a press conference Saturday.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Vincent Valderrama, a design engineer, compares a $25 Oster blender with a $600 Vitamix and let's starts by saying the cheaper spout is far better.
If you love classic "Call of Duty" WWII combat and some wild zombie-filled action, you absolutely want to jump in on day one.
Want to really knock someone's socks off this year? Get them some of these all-time best sellers at Huckberry. High-end sweaters, cozy slippers and some of the tastiest beef around.
Don't worry, all "haunted" issues were fixed by the mechanic.
Here's why most health experts believe that the negative effects of daylight saving time outweigh its benefits.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Here's why you don't want to accidentally ingest the contents of one glowstick, let alone six of them.
We pulled 10 gadgets from the fires of the eternal dumpster.
We don't know if this billionaire is actually human, but we do know what they look like in the wild.
The SQUID coin scam was covered uncritically by mainstream news outlets.
Andrew Callaghan took a journey to the disastrous Hive Music Festival at Utah State Fair Park, where tensions ran high after some of the top acts cancelled.
Nazaré used to be a beach resort that emptied in winter. Now it's the epicentre of big wave surfing due to the skyscraper-sized waves generated by Europe's largest underwater canyon.
Nobody can agree on who played the bass on one of the band's most notable tracks.
The United States' inability to curb a treatable sexually transmitted disease shows the failures of a cash-strapped public health system. Increasingly, newborns are paying the price.
The company is attempting to minimize its own research.
It doesn't get any easier, kids. Trust us.
Sometimes the greatest Halloween costumes are the ones inspired by our favorite internet moments.
Here's why the Marvel vigilante known as the Punisher has captured the imagination of many police officers.
It's a condition called micturition syncope, and even doctors can't really figure it out.
Leonardo DiCaprio really took one for the team when he had to play an evil white dude in "Django Unchained."
This week, a digital marketer incessantly texting a new crush, FaceTiming an ex, and meeting some strangers at the gym: 28, single, Brooklyn.
Portugal is currently slightly smaller than Indiana in land size — but it's planning on enormously expanding its territory with this ambitious scheme.
Why I love Farrah Fawcett and hate Sheryl Crow.
"Follow Me Around" is an upcoming track from Radiohead's reissue "Kid A Mnesia," which also features a disc of previously unreleased material.
Redditors discussed portals to other worlds and a military base before finding the source of the strange satellite image.
Well, this is one creative way to do a chore you probably don't like.