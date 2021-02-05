Guy Provides Useful Hack To Opening A Bag Of Charcoal
Here's a way you can deal with the tricky stitching at the top.
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
Here's a short documentary about the most dangerous farts on earth and how flatulent goats set off a plane's smoke alarm.
Why is it that the dialogue is often intelligible in recent Christopher Nolan movies?
This cat is not the sharpest crayon in the box but we here at Digg acknowledge cats' failings while endeavoring not to belittle them.
Trevor Mahlmann caught a rare glimpse of the SpaceX Falcon 9 flying in front of the moon.
Burgers Almighty in South Korea gives its own interpretation of the American Cheeseburger experience.
For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America's institutions.
This week's characters also include a political reporter with an ill-advised hot take about AOC, a celebrity raconteur who didn't read the room and more.
Hooters, the wings restaurant with scantily-clad women, is thought to be primarily a men's hangout, but the wait staff is trained on what to do if a couple pays a visit.
The Nike Go FlyEase sets out to make sneakers more accessible to those without dexterity. Here's what's inside.
When Mike Belderrain hunted down the biggest elk of his life, he didn't know he'd stumbled into a "zone of death," the remote home of a legal glitch that could short-circuit the Constitution — a place where, technically, you could get away with murder.
Bob March, an avid runner, thought his high heart rate reading was a mistake. As soon as he saw a doctor, he was rushed for an emergency procedure.
Poor Haru, an enormous white Alaskan malamute, doesn't like to walk down the stairs.
TikTok fame and "the dark underlying themes" of "Blinding Lights" fit the moment.
Most of America is unvaccinated. Currently, Idaho has administered the first dose to the lowest percentage of its population — just 6% — out of all 50 states.
Please enjoy the time Prince surprised the members of the media with a show at his Super Bowl press conference.
The Dalai Lama teaches that we are all interconnected and inseparable from one another. Acknowledging that can make us less lonely, more compassionate, and better investigators of the truth.
On the 9th, the first of three spacecraft will arrive at the Red Planet and inaugurate a new era of Martian exploration.
We know the government lied about Vietnam. But should the reporter who published the Pentagon Papers have lied to his source?
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
A few weeks before the election, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan infiltrated a gathering of QAnon followers and the infamous QAnon Shaman was there in full costume.
Athletes have always been superstitious. Are manifestation parties and smudge sticks the new frontier of peak performance?
Hypebeast Crocs shipping later this month for $120.
If you don't speak fluent QAnon, you might have missed a few things.
A boomer reacts to a restaurant being close to closing very differently than Gen Z.
The creators share the story of the most hated, beloved, horrifying, endearing Super Bowl commercial ever.
Here's a mesmerizing stop motion animation of a tea box getting put together from scratch.
It's the same underlying process behind the coffee ring effect and wine tears.
Security cameras. License plate readers. Smartphone trackers. Drones. We're being watched 24/7. What happens when all those data streams fuse into one?
Sorry, "The Great Gatsby." You are overrated and you know it.
Urinary tract infections are extremely common in women, and often develop during sex. Here's what men should know about UTIs and how to help.
Veteran and respected actor had a career stretching back to the 1950s, but won his Oscar for best supporting actor for "Beginners" in 2011.
Senator Rand Paul gets shamed for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.
The new year kicked off with what will likely be the most bizarre celebrity story of 2021: Armie Hammer began trending online for being a cannibal.
Treat your feet to some rest and relaxation whenever you feel like it with this heated, bubbling massager.
When you're spending $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl, every second counts — nearly $200,000 a second, as a matter of fact. But at least two companies appeared to have used the same stock footage in their ads.
Millennials and Gen Zers find themselves more divided than ever these days as demonstrated in this sketch by Brent Pella.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart Joint Base Andrews on Friday.
Just because you have the key doesn't mean you can get in.
Tiktok teenagers have started enhancing their under eye bags with brown makeup. The Cut staff discuss whether this is a trend they can get behind, or if Gen-Z has finally gone too far.
Governor Roy Cooper's winning streak in North Carolina may be hard for purple- or red-state leaders to replicate.
The magic of movie makeup can transform the perennially ageless Keanu Reeves into a haggard old man.
Counterfeit energy drinks were lightning in a bottle for Adriana and Joseph Shayota, netting them a million dollars a month until the feds closed in. But they had one chance to clear their name: President Donald Trump.
Across US public lands thousands of people are taking to van life, as featured in the Oscar-tipped film "Nomadland."
Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the sports star everyone loves to hate, reads his biggest hater's tweets.
A couple weeks ago, most people hadn't ever heard of WallStreetBets, the edgelord Reddit hangout for renegade investors and amatuer traders. Now it's blown up to over 8.5 million users, and a war has broken out between the old mods and the new for control over the community and its future.
A Chinese social media disinformation campaign focused on showing the world the deteriorating state of American democracy.
This could have gone horribly.
The internet rewired our brains. He predicted it would.
Also featuring high school starter packs, spinach can email now and me showing my wife.
The Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting gets tense when Jackie Weaver kicks the chairman, Brian Tolver, out of the meeting.