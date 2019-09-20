Guy Plays Dead After Goose Bites Him To See How The Goose Would React
Let's just say, the goose showed no mercy.
Let's just say, the goose showed no mercy.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Get live updates on Oscar winners and the awards ceremony here.
Let's just say, the goose showed no mercy.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This is a tragicomedy in 20 seconds.
Researchers link a wet period in Tuscany's past with a rise in tales of water-related works of amazement.
Accused money launderers left a path of bankrupt factories, unpaid taxes, shuttered buildings and hundreds of steelworkers out of jobs
This bluetooth speaker incorporates Ferrofluid, a magnetic fluid created by NASA engineers.
For the last 10 days the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been in limbo as US health authorities declared a recommended "pause" on administering the shot.
If you roll out of bed feeling tired or stressed, these morning habits can help you turn your mood around.
Tampa Bay Tight End Rob Gronkowski set a new world record after he successfully caught a football that was dropped from 600-feet, at his alma mater the University of Arizona.
Nervous buyers and sellers are asking: 'When is the housing market going to crash?' Here's what to expect this year.
How the historic company became known as a bumbling villain of internet culture.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Security footage captured a pool in Vitória, Brazil, collapsing this week, flooding a parking garage.
"Everything is already taken from me, there, on the other side of the barbed wire. All I have is here. Can you understand?! Here! In the Zone! My happiness, my freedom, my dignity — everything's here!"
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
When an American blogger controversially dubbed her quick noodle soup recipe "chicken pho," it shone a fresh light on Vietnam's beloved national dish.
Facebook is pouring loads of cash into America's biggest news outlets — on the condition that they keep it secret.
A woman had a magical encounter with a deer after the animal followed her for three hours in the middle of the night as she tried to get back home.
While everyone has opinions on the nominees, we all agree that some Oscar moments are timeless.
While millions of people struggled to make ends meet, many of the companies hit hardest in 2020 showered their executives with riches.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Jack Black is having the time of his life on his Instagram account, one of the best places on the internet.
Germany was returning to normal last summer. Then COVID-19 cases surged.
Every Thursday, we send out a Digg Picks newsletter that has all of the week's most interesting items. Find out what makes the cut for our own wishlists.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
We don't have to bring bags on the bus, or worry about logistics anymore. Just let Amazon Fresh deliver to your doorstep.
Nicaraguan Sign Language is the first language to be developed without the influence of another language. Here's how it came about.
Not only can you get incredible battery life, but these affordable buds are also made to stand up to exercise in even the grossest environments.
In 1794, the people of Guadeloupe briefly tasted freedom. A woman named Solitude decided she'd rather die than go back into chains — but her heroism was nearly lost to history.
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be down?
Everyone from pop stars to metal urchins to avant experimentalists are grappling with the grief and anger that comes with living on a planet careening toward environmental disaster.
Since the pandemic meant that we couldn't delight in a new nominees group shot this year, we looked back at 36 years of classics.
Joel Haver makes an astute observation about too many science fiction movies.
The long read: Moving to Paris in 1992 as a black American kid was totally disorienting. Its underground rap scene became my map to the city, and the soundtrack to my formative years
What the Indigenous-led victory over Keystone XL tells us about the struggle to stop oil pipelines.
For the 20th anniversary of his seminal music video, Fatboy Slim made Christopher Walken's incredible dance moves even more crystal clear.
Joe Biden's plan to fix the digital divide is a lot tougher than it looks.
The number of so-called "breakthrough" cases we're seeing is even lower than expected.
A gender reveal blast in Kingston, New Hampshire could be felt for miles.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will allow up to 135,000 fans to attend this year's 500—roughly 40 percent of the track's full capacity, but still the largest public event since lockdowns began in March 2020.
Everyone who makes content for the internet knows your work will be reshared, aggregated and often stripped of credit. What you don't necessarily expect is that some dumb joke you make will end up on the Twitter page of a guy who was recently the richest person alive.
As a costume piece, it's highly impractical. And no, it's not the weird breast plate.
Auto makers' powerful new all-electric trucks and SUVs are attracting American customers who wouldn't otherwise shop for green machines; 'Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle'
The news cycle may have moved on from the "Ever Given," but the "Ever Given" still hasn't moved on from its holding spot in the Great Bitter Lake in the middle of the Suez Canal after almost a month.
If you're a "Mortal Kombat" fan, you're going to experience a lot of deja vu when you watch the movie.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Flex that big ol' brain of yours, and get to work solving these challenging mysteries.
How a good show about a depraved group of friends became a great show about a depraved group of friends.